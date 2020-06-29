At the moment, the company's focus is in the right place but the turnaround will still be long and difficult.

Following the appointment of the new CEO (arriving in august), Aston Martin (OTCPK:AMGDF) has now started to take immediate action to put themselves in a far stronger position. The company has bolstered liquidity while also cutting costs, to strengthen the company's balance sheet and increase the outlook for profitability. The company has also directed a lot of its focus towards rebalancing the previous oversupply in its dealerships, something that I highlighted was going to be extremely important going forward in my previous article. This shows that Aston Martin is heading in the right direction to form a turnaround, although there is a long way to go with this so I am still keeping a neutral stance for now.

Source: ft.com - Aston Martin DBX

Liquidity boost

Aston Martin just announced an equity raise of £152 million via a way of placing 304 million new ordinary shares at a price of 50p per share. This will provide a real liquidity boost for the company. It's important to note that AML has been heavily impacted by coronavirus uncertainty and the impact this has had on car sales. This crisis has come at a difficult time for Aston with share price near all-time lows and the company undergoing a large amount of change as it moves towards becoming a "true luxury car company." Although shares dropped 18% after the placing, it provides a good entry point for those looking to take a position in Aston at placing price on the back of the liquidity boost. The company highlighted the importance of this injection:

"The net proceeds of the Placing and the other financing transactions announced today will provide the Company with the required additional flexibility to successfully emerge from the extended COVID-19 lock-down and the dealers' inventory destocking period. The Directors of the Company are confident that this additional flexibility will allow the Company to pursue its strategy to realise its full potential to operate as a true luxury company and remain focussed on ensuring the Company builds the appropriate capital structure for the longer term."

This puts Aston Martin in a good position to weather the current storm. Although current car sales are down. The company now has 90% of their dealerships reopen, so there should be a large improvement in sales moving into quarter 3. Quarter 2 will be a car crash - but I expect this to largely be priced in by the market.

Aston also received really strong institutional backing for the placing as consortia look to take sizeable positions and redistribute it among their subsidiaries. Yew Tree Overseas Limited (the consortium led by new Executive Chair Lawrence Stroll) subscribed to 25 percent of the total placing (£38m), withholding 70% of that for themselves and distributing the rest to members of the consortium. Investindustrial, the Italian PE firm that also owns the Morgan Motor Company, subscribed for c.24 million shares representing a further £11.8m. It is good to see strong institutional backing of the Aston Martin brand and their strategy.

Following the placing, Aston Martin has total liquidity of circa £390 million, giving ample headroom. This compares to a net debt of £883 million. The company also said it will draw another $68 million (£55 million) from their senior secured notes due 2022 and seek another £50m in trade financing which would likely be linked to ongoing stock levels. Overall this should give AML sufficient liquidity to cover costs as the company steers Aston Martin through a turnaround.

Rebalancing supply and cutting costs

The company released a trading update on Friday with the placing announcement. It was really positive to see such a large and prominent focus on rebalancing the supply levels on the dealers and it is clear to see where Lawrence Stroll's predominant focus is. Aston Martin has now reduced dealer stock by 617 units year to date to the end of May 2020. Lawrence Stroll did refer to this as his "first priority." Although the company has made some headway on reducing overall dealer stock, there is a long way to go. The impact of stuffing the dealerships prior to the October 2018 float has seemed truly everlasting for AML. To rebalance the supply will take time but it's good to see the company making headway in this department, as they head in the right direction.

Rebalancing supply will improve the health of Aston's supply chain while also removing the burden of a huge oversupply of Astons which have affected the company's premium standpoint, a positioning that is so important to the brand. If Aston wants to be not just a car manufacturer but also a brand that sells other merchandise like Ferrari, this high-end position and premium standpoint is necessary. I believe that the company's immediate focus is in the right place.

The company has also started their DBX production in their St. Athan, Wales production facility. The all-wheel drive DBX SUV will be an important catalyst for shareholder value going forward and the company said the orderbook strength was maintained ahead of the July launch.

With the Covid-19 lockdown in the UK, the company has reduced front-ended car production and will see further incremental cost savings in addition to the savings announced on the 31st of January. This rebalance of output and dealer stock levels will give £10 million of new cost savings while capital expenditure will also be reduced by the same amount. AML is taking to a shrewder management of cash flows in order to maintain a stronger cash position. High cash burn has been a big issue for Aston in deteriorating shareholder value with many equity raises since its float back in 2018.

The company also announced that there would be 500 job cuts. A necessary measure taken to aid in the cost-cutting measures and reduce front-end manufacturing in order to re-balance the problems that previous oversupply has created. The former CFO of Jaguar Land Rover Kenneth Gregor has also just been appointed the new CFO of AML, no doubt with a strict remit for cost control.

Looking ahead, the company has an exciting plan for the launch of a limited edition of 100 Aston Martin motorbikes called the ‘AMB 001’ and produced in collaboration with traditional British motorbike brand Brough Superior. Finally, the new James Bond Film ‘No Time to Die’ is set for a November 2020 release date globally and should once again feature an Aston Martin as the British spy’s favourite vehicle.

Conclusion

Aston Martin has started to take the necessary steps in order to rebalance supply and improve the overall health of the business. Although they have only made small headway on reducing the total stock in the dealership, they are starting to head in the right direction and quickly implement a strategy to return Aston Martin to profitability. Not enough has yet been achieved for me to move to be bullish on Aston Martin, but the focus is in the right place as the company also continues to place a large importance on ensuring ample liquidity to weather the near-term storm as well.

