While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, there's an indication that the tourism industry slowly starts to rebound from its March-April lows. The recent data from TSA shows that more people start to fly every week, as the air traffic increases by 5% to 10% weekly. As a result, we could safely assume that Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) has reached its bottom and has a high chance to increase in value by the end of the year. While Q2 earnings results will be one of the worst in the company's history, Booking expects to make a profit for the whole fiscal year. By having enough liquidity and being able to sustain its relatively high margins, Booking will survive the pandemic and thrive once the virus is contained.

Liquidity is Everything

Over the last few years, Booking has greatly expanded into various directions and its portfolio now consists of services like Kayak, Priceline, Agoda, and others that help users book apartments, hotels, cars, and even restaurant seats. The diversification helped the company to cross-sell its services to a much broader customer base. By being one of the most notable companies from the tourism industry, Booking can make money by taking travel commissions from travel agencies, running ads, and collecting fees from bookings that were made on its platforms. Before COVID-19, Booking's business was booming, and in the last five years, its revenue was growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10%. However, things quickly changed once the virus started to spread outside of China in early March.

In Q1, the company's revenues declined by nearly 20% Y/Y to $2.29 billion, while its earnings declined by 60% Y/Y to $290 million. At the same time, gross bookings were down 50% Y/Y, the number of rooms that were sold during the period were also down 43% Y/Y, and the average rental car days declined by 36% Y/Y.

If we look at the table below, we'll see that the whole online travel industry is in disarray right now. Only TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) along with Booking has been profitable in the last few months, while companies like Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG), and others already suffered losses caused by the pandemic and don't make any money anymore.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

While the industry will continue to be in disarray for quite a while, I strongly believe that by being profitable and trading at a P/E of 20x, Booking is one of the safest investments in online travel business at this stage. In the last couple of months, Booking boosted its liquidity to around $14.3 billion, an increase from $9.2 billion at the end of Q1. The company was able to raise so much liquidity in such a short amount of time by selling its stake in Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM), pricing $750 million worth of convertible notes, and getting the refund of tax prepayments in the Netherlands. Out of around $13 billion in debt, only $4 billion will mature in 2022, which means that Booking has enough financial flexibility to weather the current crisis.

Since travel has dramatically declined in the last few months, Booking made a number of cash preservation measures that will help it to solidify its balance sheet even more. One of the first right things that the company made was to stop the buyback program and invest a small portion of the available capital into AAA bonds. Thanks to the influx of liquidity from the Federal Reserve, Booking will be able to make a small profit on its investments and directly benefit from the actions that the federal government is undertaking to save the economy from collapsing.

There's no doubt that the travel industry will recover from this crisis in the next few years, but not every company will be able to survive this pandemic. Fortunately, I have a strong feeling that Booking is one of the most attractive recovery plays in travel right now and it will be able to establish a stronger presence in the industry once the virus is contained. By being a less capital-intensive business in comparison to hotels, it's able to minimize the risks of owning and maintaining a property. At the same time, it's able to successfully arrange reservations for others and, as a result, has one of the highest margins in the industry. Its trailing operating and net margins in the last 12 months were 34.23% and 23.43%, respectively.

During the latest conference call in May, the management said that cancellations on its platforms peaked in mid-March, and the number of new reservations throughout April were increasing week over week. This suggests that the business reached its bottom in March and now it will slowly recover to its pre-COVID-19 levels. However, this process will undoubtedly take years and a lot depends on the development of a successful vaccine, which will help all of us to contain the virus and return to normalcy.

The good news for Booking is that the company has enough resources to stay afloat for a long period of time. Despite all the negativity that surrounds the travel industry right now, the Street estimates Booking's EPS for the current fiscal year to be $13.63. While earnings will be down year over year, Booking will continue to be profitable and preserve even more cash until all of this is over. With this in mind, I believe that while its Q2 earnings results will be one of the worst in its history, the downside is already priced in and Booking's stock has all the chances to create value in years to come. I'm long Booking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG, TRIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.