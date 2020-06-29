American Eagle. Source: Barron's

Retailers who depend on sales through physical locations have had a tough time of it. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was one of the few retailers able to generate consistent comparable sales growth. The pandemic rapidly changed things for the company. Last quarter American Eagle reported revenue of $551.69 million, down 38% Y/Y. This was a sharp departure from previous quarters of high-single-digit percentage growth.

It was a tale of two brands again. Revenue for the American Eagle brand fell 45% Y/Y, while the Aerie brand experienced a 2% revenue decline. Aerie's total brand demand - as measured by total digital demand sales plus store revenue - rose 12%. Aerie celebrates women of all sizes and promotes body positivity and empowerment. The brand has delivered outsized growth and allowed American Eagle to separate itself from other retailers. Its success has come at the expense of Victoria's Secret and L Brands (NYSE:LB).

The digital platform was another positive. Last year, American Eagle's digital channel generated $1.3 billion in business. This would put its digital platform at about 30% of total revenue. In the most-recent quarter, American Eagle's digital platform experienced a surge in demand:

Thanks to their efforts throughout this crisis, fulfillment remained operational as online demand surged. Digital traffic, conversion, and transactions rose significantly over last year. Online orders accelerated throughout the quarter, with April the strongest month. This momentum has continued into May, even in markets where we have re-opened stores. The strength of our brands and product offerings has been clearly evident. In the quarter, AEOs online demand was 33%. After stores closed, demand accelerated to nearly 70% as new online customers more than doubled for both American Eagle and Aerie.

Now that more consumer purchases will take place online, it is paramount that retailers prove their ability to attract and fulfill online orders. American Eagle continues to prove its digital prowess. Its digital platform and its Aerie brand should continue to allow the company to outperform its peers.

Margins Fell Hard

American Eagle's gross margin was 5.1%, down from 36.7 percent in the year earlier period. Gross margin was negatively impacted by store closures and liquidation of summer merchandise. The liquidation made way for the company to purchase merchandise for the upcoming school season. Gross profit was $28 million, down over 90% Y/Y. I expect gross margins to remain compressed until the pandemic subsides.

SG&A expense was $188 million, down 18% Y/Y. The company incurred lower compensation and store costs due to furloughs. There could be additional opportunities to better align costs with the current revenue basis. The fallout was that EBITDA was -$160 million, down from $94 million in the year earlier period. American Eagle could experience negative EBITDA until all its stores are open and operating to full capacity.

Strong Liquidity

American Eagle has $886 million in cash and short-term investments. It has working capital of close to $900 million. About $422 million of working capital is tied up in inventory. The company must continue to sell down this inventory to free up capital. It raised new debt of $643 million. This helped shore up its liquidity base. The company also suspended its quarterly dividend, preserving over $20 million of additional capital. These were smart moves, in my opinion. Retailers with the most liquidity and strongest balance sheets may distance themselves from competitors.

American Eagle's debt load is at 2.7x last twelve months' ("LTM") EBITDA. The debt could become a point of contention if EBITDA continues to decline. For now, the debt appears sustainable and its working capital appears robust enough to sustain the company through the current recession.

Conclusion

AEO is down over 30% Y/Y. Until the company can generate positive EBITDA, I rate AEO a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.