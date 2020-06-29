If this is true, getting additional production for the lowest price possible would be the best move, in order to juice returns.

Article Thesis

Exxon Mobil (XOM), one of the leading Western oil & gas companies, will embark on a huge spending spree to grow production by about 1 million barrels per oil per day. This is a quite costly program, however, and Exxon Mobil could increase production by an even wider amount by acquiring Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which would cost less.

At the same time, such an acquisition would solve Occidental Petroleum's main problem - the company owns strong assets with attractive break-even costs, but it also has weak management at the same time. Getting these assets under the control of Exxon Mobil (or any other acquirer) would solve the one key issue that has been so disastrous for Occidental Petroleum's shareholders.

Why Could Such A Deal Make Sense?

Attractive Long Term Oil Prices

In short, my belief that Occidental Petroleum could be an acquisition target for Exxon Mobil can be broken down to the following statement:

Exxon Mobil's current growth program does only make sense when oil prices will be above the current level in the long run. In that scenario, getting as much additional production capacity as possible, at a low price, would be an opportune move.

Either of the two following scenarios should occur in the long run:

- In a world where future oil prices are high enough to justify huge investments in new oil projects, Occidental Petroleum's existing assets will also be producing strong cash flows.

- In a world where oil prices remain so low that Occidental Petroleum's assets are not generating attractive cash flows, other oil assets will not, either, and Exxon Mobil's current growth projects would be a waste of money.

It is, I believe, not 100% certain which of the two scenarios regarding future oil prices will be the correct one, but I believe that the first scenario of higher oil prices is way more likely. This is mainly due to the fact that oil demand is forecasted to grow through 2040, while underinvestment could lead to lower oil supply over the coming years. Some analysts go as far as forecasting oil prices of $190 a couple of years down the road, although I don't see this as very likely. Exxon Mobil's management seems to agree with the first scenario of attractive long-term oil prices - otherwise, they would not have decided to embark on a major growth program.

How To Get The Most 'Bang for the Buck'?

Since Exxon Mobil apparently believes that oil prices will be attractive in the future and that owning oil-producing assets will be a winning strategy, it makes sense to ask how to get additional production capacity for the lowest price possible.

Exxon Mobil's original plans saw organic capital investments of ~$200 billion between 2020 and 2025, based on forecasts of capital investments of around $33 billion a year in that time frame. Through these investments, Exxon Mobil planned to grow its average daily production from 4 million barrels of oil equivalent to 5 million barrels of oil equivalent. In these $200 billion, replacement capital expenditures for Exxon Mobil's existing production are included. We have to back out these replacement expenditures in order to know how much Exxon Mobil will be paying to grow its production organically.

According to Exxon Mobil's 10-K filing, its depreciation expenses totaled about $19 billion annually, on average, over the last couple of years. When we assume that spending these $19 billion per year would keep Exxon Mobil's assets in place, which would be true if efficiency gains and inflation offset each other, Exxon Mobil would have to spend a total of $114 billion in 2020-2025, in order to keep production levels unchanged. The difference between that amount, and the $200 billion that Exxon Mobil plans to spend in total through 2025, is thus Exxon Mobil's growth spending, about $85 billion.

What does Exxon Mobil get for these $85 billion? About 1 million barrels per day in additional production, with some downstream assets on top of that. But what if these $85 billion could be spent in a more accretive manner?

If Exxon Mobil would buy Occidental Petroleum, Exxon Mobil would have to spend $23 billion for Occidental's equity, assuming a takeout premium of 30% over the current share price. On top of that, Exxon Mobil would have to take over Occidental's debt. Occidental has a total net debt position of $36 billion, per YCharts, the takeover would thus cost $59 billion, at a 30% premium to the current share price, including the debt position. This is about two-thirds of Exxon Mobil's planned growth spending, but it would be much more impactful. Occidental has produced about 1.42 million barrels of oil equivalent per day during the first quarter, according to its 10-Q filing. Instead of paying $85 billion in order to increase production by 1 Mboed, buying Occidental would thus increase production levels by 1.4 times that amount while costing less than 70% of the amount Exxon Mobil wants to spend on its growth projects. The calculation looks like this:

Way of growth Boed added Price paid Price per boed Additional assets XOM's growth projects 1.0 million $85 billion $85.000 Refining, Chemicals OXY takeover 1.42 million $59 billion $41.500 Midstream assets

Source: Author's calculations

We see that the price paid per additional barrel of oil that can be produced is more than twice as high when Exxon Mobil gets this additional production via its own investments, compared to an Occidental Petroleum takeover. Exxon Mobil's growth investments include some refining and chemical projects, but on the other hand, taking over Occidental would come with additional, non-producing assets as well, such as Occidental's stake in Western Midstream (WES). It seems pretty clear that taking out Occidental will boost Exxon Mobil's production capacity much more compared to pursuing its own growth plans, and at a lower price on top of that. Note: Even if Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) preferred shares were included in the takeover price, the price per barrel via the Occidental takeover would still be much lower than the price per barrel that Exxon Mobil has to pay for organic growth.

Additional factors that could play a role

Taking out Occidental would not only boost Exxon Mobil's production levels massively, there are multiple other factors that should be considered as well. First, one of the main reasons many investors don't like Occidental too much is that the company is highly indebted - which is true, as net debt stands at 1.5 times Occidental's market capitalization. Occidental also pays a rather high interest rate, at 3.9%, per its latest 10-Q filing. If Occidental would be taken over by Exxon Mobil, both issues would vanish - the combined company would not be too indebted, and Occidental's existing debt could likely get rolled at more attractive rates once under the umbrella of Exxon Mobil.

Another factor that plays a role is that taking over Occidental would allow Exxon Mobil to boost its assets and production in the Permian Basin, which is one of Exxon Mobil's stated goals. Exxon Mobil's management deems the Permian Basin a key strategic focus area - why not boost the presence inorganically, by taking over one of the largest players? It would most likely be possible to find significant synergies that could capture in order to reduce costs and boost the profitability of the combined company in the region.

Speaking of profitability, Occidental owns assets that have low break-even costs. Management states that cash break-even prices are in the low $30s, while at the same time, Exxon Mobil is not really having low break-even prices yet, due to exposure to a range of high-cost assets. Boosting efficient, lean, low-cost production capacity by taking over Occidental could thus make Exxon Mobil more resilient, and increase its margins once the price of oil recovers.

Another factor that speaks in favor of a takeover is that Occidental's management is incentivized to shop the company around. Recently, Occidental's executive severance plan was changed, now offering two full years of salaries and bonuses if management strikes a deal to sell Occidental. Since Occidental's management is not really beloved anyway, mainly due to the ill-advised takeover of Anadarko Petroleum, management could be inclined to sell Occidental and get a massive payday, instead of being ousted by shareholders eventually.

We can thus summarize that taking over Occidental would increase Exxon Mobil's production levels by a huge amount, the one strategic key goal of management. At the same time, this should allow for meaningful synergies, would boost Exxon Mobil's stake in the Permian Basin, would lead to improved break-even costs, and refinancing Occidental's debt at lower rates would generate additional earnings windfalls. Last but not least, it looks like Occidental's management has good reasons to accept a deal, as this would result in a nice one-time payment for executives.

Risks and things to consider

We want to note that a takeover deal is not at all guaranteed, and may not even be overly likely. This is just a report that tries to highlight that taking over Occidental could serve Exxon Mobil quite well, as such a takeover seems to be aligned with many of the goals that Exxon Mobil's management has.

Exxon Mobil's strategy, which is focused on growing the company's oil production capacity (via growth capital expenditures and/or via acquisitions) is dependent on higher long-term oil prices. As noted earlier, we believe that there is a high likelihood that oil prices will rise, but if this does not happen, Exxon Mobil's oil-centric strategy of heavy investments would likely fail. With an Occidental takeover, or without, Exxon Mobil is heavily dependent on an ultimate increase in oil prices.

In the near term, the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the US, which could be a sign of a so-called second wave, could lead to increased measures to combat the virus, which could lead to reduced business activity, less travel, etc. This could impact oil prices in the near term, and possibly result in another sell-off like the one seen earlier this year.

Final thoughts

Exxon Mobil believes that oil will be needed for decades and that oil prices will recover to a level where oil production will be highly profitable. We also believe that this will be true, but there is no guarantee of that.

If management is right, boosting oil production by as much as possible, at the lowest price, would be the correct move. It looks like a takeover of Occidental Petroleum would accomplish this goal, and due to synergies, a Permian Basin focus, management incentives, etc. there are several other reasons why such a deal could make sense. It would be a positive for Exxon Mobil (huge boost in production, synergies, ...), for Occidental's shareholders (share price increase), and for Occidental's management (huge one-time payment).

We are moderately bullish on Exxon Mobil in the long run, although its share price could be volatile in the near term. We are neutral on Occidental - the company owns quality assets, but if there is no takeover, there could be some trouble due to the high debt load. We do not recommend speculating on a takeover via options or something similar, but we think that such a deal could make a lot of sense for all, or at least most, related parties.

