There is still room for meaningful cost structure improvements at Electronic Arts as its sales are becoming almost entirely digital.

Image Shown: Electronic Arts Inc has seen its net revenues, net bookings, and net operating cash flow move higher over the past several fiscal years. Digital sales and digitally delivered videogame offerings represent the bulk of Electronic Arts’ business. Image Source: Electronic Arts Inc – Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 IR Earnings Presentation

Video game sales have held up relatively well in the face of the ongoing coronavirus (‘COVID-19’) pandemic as households turned to various digitally-provided entertainment options to keep themselves busy. Market research provider NPD Group reported that videogame hardware and software sales surged by double digits in May 2020 on a year-over-year basis, with gains reported across the board (videogame software sales, hardware sales, and accessory sales). The videogame maker Electronic Arts Inc (EA) is very well-positioned to ride out the storm given its promising growth outlook, improving cost structure, quality cash flow profile, and pristine balance sheet.

Recent Events

On May 5, Electronic Arts reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results (period ended March 31, 2020) beat both consensus top- and bottom-line estimates. Electronic Arts grew its GAAP revenues by 12% in fiscal 2020 versus fiscal 2019 levels, assisted by a strong showing during the firm’s latest fiscal fourth quarter.

Electronic Arts' digital sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were up 14% while physical sales were down 3% year-over-year. Over the past decade, the videogame industry has seen its sales model shift from one that primarily relies on selling physical disks to one that is built primarily on digital sales, subscriptions, and microtransactions.

This dynamic played an enormous role in improving Electronic Arts’ margins, historically speaking, as the firm’s GAAP gross margin perked up by roughly 200 basis points year-over-year in fiscal 2020. Higher gross margins and greater economies of scale allowed for Electronic Arts to grow its GAAP operating margin by approximately 600 basis points year-over-year last fiscal year. What matters most is whether than trend will continue into the future, and there is room for upside here considering ‘prepacked goods and other’ sales still represented approximately 22% of Electronic Arts’ net revenues in fiscal 2020.

Electronic Arts and FIFA are working together to expand e-sports competitions of the company’s popular soccer franchise, a strategy that includes the upcoming six-event Summer Cup Series that will start in mid-July. The cash prizes are in the six-digit range to entice the best gamers. As households are, generally speaking, staying at home for longer stretches of time to ride out the pandemic, demand for entertainment options like e-sports has reportedly grown.

During Electronic Arts’ latest quarterly conference call, management highlighted that e-sports viewership had surged in April 2020 year-over-year across several of its properties including two of its sporting video game franchises FIFA (soccer) and Madden (football), and its popular battle royale game Apex Legends. Long-term, e-sports could potential enable Electronic Arts to continue growing its digital revenues in a meaningful way, likely through sales generated through advertising, marketing and promotional activities along with greater microtransaction sales (e.g. selling in-game items that are tied to or based off of some aspect of the e-sports competitions).

Financial Strength

At the end of Electronic Arts’ fiscal 2020 (March 31, 2020), the firm had approximately $5.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on hand stacked up against $0.6 billion in short-term debt and $0.4 billion in long-term debt. Electronic Arts’ pristine balance sheet is an immense source of strength during these harrowing times, and we strongly appreciate the firm's net cash position.

The company generated just under $1.7 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2020, and please note we define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Electronic Arts does not pay out a common dividend at this time, and management allocated $1.2 billion last fiscal year towards repurchasing the firm’s common stock. Management had this to say regarding Electronic Arts' financial position during the firm's latest quarterly conference call:

During the [fiscal fourth] quarter, we repurchased 2.7 million shares at a cost of $291 million. Since quarter-end, we have completed our two-year, $2.4 billion repurchase program. Due to the uncertainty in the market and in the economy, management and the Board have chosen to postpone a review of our capital return plans until next quarter. Let me emphasize that this is a precaution, our business today is extremely strong. Our cash and short-term investments at the end of the quarter were $5.74 billion. Our balance sheet is very strong. With regards to debt, we have $1 billion in senior notes, with $600 million maturing in March 2021, and $400 million due in 2026. Our debt equates to significantly less than fiscal 2020 free cash flow.

Considering shares of EA are up sharply year-to-date as of this writing, holding off on share repurchases until the macroeconomic outlook improves seems like a prudent move, in our view.

Growth Outlook

In the upcoming graphic down below, we forecast Electronic Arts’ revenues will continue growing at a decent clip over the coming fiscal years. The green dots represent our bear case scenario, the grey line represents our base case scenario, and the blue dots represent our bull case scenario.

Image Shown: Our enterprise cash flow models forecast that Electronic Arts will steadily grow its top-line over the coming fiscal years. Image Source: Valuentum

In the near-term, the forecasts up above are supported by the upcoming launch of several of Electronic Arts’ video game offerings including Rocket Arena in July 2020 and Madden NFL 21 (along with a mobile version of the game for smartphones) in August 2020. Those titles will be followed up by the space combat game Star Wars: Squadrons and FIFA 21 in October 2020. Longer term, the launch of future Battlefield titles (a historical shooter franchise and one of the biggest blockbuster producers in the world of video games) and building off of the popularity seen at its relatively new Apex Legends offering (a free-to-play game) will play an outsized role in Electronic Arts’ sales trajectory.

In the event Electronic Arts continues to grow its digital sales on both an absolute and relative basis, that should enable the firm to continue improving its cost structure thus potentially allowing for a larger chunk of its revenues to flow down to its cash flow statement. In the upcoming graphic down below, we forecast meaningful net operating cash flow growth over the coming years. The green dots represent our bear case scenario, the grey line represents our base case scenario, and the blue dots represent our bull case scenario.

Image Shown: Under our base case and bull case scenarios, our enterprise cash flow models forecast that Electronic Arts will generate meaningful net operating cash flow growth over the coming fiscal years. Image Source: Valuentum

Given that Electronic Arts is considered a capital-expenditure light company, meaning the firm does not need to invest heavily in its capital expenditures to generate sizable cash flows, net operating cash flow growth should translate into powerful free cash flow growth if realized. This is highlighted in the upcoming graphic down below from our enterprise cash flow model. The green dots represent our bear case scenario, the grey line represents our base case scenario, and the blue dots represent our bull case scenario. To learn more about enterprise valuation, or the discounted cash-flow method, please read the book Value Trap.

Image Shown: Future net operating cash flow growth, if realized, should result in significant free cash flow growth at Electronic Arts over the coming fiscal years given its business model comes with modest capital expenditure requirements. Image Source: Valuentum

We like Electronic Arts’ growth trajectory. Having a pristine balance sheet provides Electronic Arts with the financial capacity to acquire new properties (i.e. videogame titles and franchises) and push deeper into the world of e-sports to favorably augment its growth trajectory. Within Electronic Arts' latest earnings press release, the firm noted its net bookings would rise modestly in fiscal 2021 on a year-over-year basis. Net bookings are defined as such:

Net bookings [are] defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games and mobile platform fees.

In the upcoming graphic down below, management provides an overview of Electronic Arts' guidance for fiscal 2021 (12-month period ending March 31, 2021). On a GAAP basis, Electronic Arts is forecasting its revenues will be approximately flat this fiscal year versus fiscal 2020 levels.

Image Shown: Electronic Arts forecasts that its GAAP revenues will be broadly flat in fiscal 2021 compared to fiscal 2020 levels. Image Source: Electronic Arts – Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 IR Earnings Presentation

Concluding Thoughts

Electronic Arts and the video game making/publishing industry at-large are well-positioned to ride out the storm created by the pandemic, in large part due to the industry transitioning to digital-heavy business models and distribution systems over the past decade. Video game software and the related product sales have held up well so far this calendar year. Should Electronic Arts find commercial success in the nascent world of e-sports, that could generate significant upside for investors in the form of capital appreciation.

