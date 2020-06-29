It mainly generates revenue through a premium subscription service in Japan, which allows paid users to store up to 3,000 recipes and view expert recipes and nutritional info.

Cookpad (OTCMKTS: CKPDY, TYO: 2193) is a Japanese food recipe-sharing platform with a presence in over 71 countries and services in 26 languages. Despite the ambitious global vision, we think that it will continue to see a limited upside potential overseas with its core subscription business model. Monetization has been Cookpad’s biggest issue. Its best monetization model, Japan-only premium subscription service, has been growing in single-digits over the last two years. Other forms of monetization, such as revenue sharing agreement and advertising, have also not been working well as revenue has declined from ~¥17 billion in 2016 to merely ~¥12 billion ($111 million) in 2019. On the other hand, we see a promising monetization potential in the online fresh grocery same-day delivery business recently launched in 2018, Cookpad Mart. Nonetheless, for now, we initiate our coverage with a neutral rating.

Cookpad’s premium subscription business appears to only work in Japan. Even so, growth has also been relatively flat. Cookpad allows users to register and access all recipes for free, but have premium features available only to the paid users in the domestic market.

Cookpad charges ¥280 ($2.6) per month for its premium subscription service, which allows paid users to save up to 3,000 recipes, view calories info on recipes, and also get members-only coupons. Despite the affordable pricing, subscribers and revenue growth have been stagnant.

In Q4 2019 Japan recipe service segment, in which Cookpad records all of its premium subscription revenue, only grew ~7% from Q4 2017, and ~1.2% from Q4 2018. In its latest Q1 report, subscription revenue even saw a 0.8% decline to ~¥1.8 billion.

The shrinking premium user base has been driving the overall decline in subscription revenue. In Q1 2020, Cookpad only had 1.9 million paying users, down about 100k from last year’s 2 million paying users. In our view, Cookpad might have hit the ceiling in terms of subscription revenue potential in Japan, given that the number of domestic MAU (Monthly Active Users), which accounted for both paid and free users, has also declined since 2017. At that time, MAU was still at 60 million, ~12% higher than the reported 52 million seen at the end of 2019.

We believe that it is one of the main reasons why Cookpad has been aggressively expanding overseas. Since 2017, the number of recipes shared in its platform from overseas users has accelerated from just 1 to 3.5 per quarter. Within the same period, MAU also grew from below 30 million to 42 million.

Overseas monetization potential remains questionable, nonetheless. As of Q1 2020, overseas revenue has made up only less than 10% of the business. While the company does not break down the overseas revenue by subscription or advertising sales, we remain skeptical of the demand for premium subscriptions overseas, especially in emerging regions such as the Philippines or India. We believe that some overseas users are not familiar with the model and also more reluctant to pay for such services. As of today, we have only seen the working model in Japan, where Cookpad has even faced an issue in growing its subscribers.

Longer-term, we believe that Cookpad may see an upside monetization potential with its online fresh grocery delivery business Cookpad Mart, which has a strong synergy with its domestic subscription business. The move should expand both Cookpad’s TAM as well as subscriber base.

There are some ways Cookpad can improve its monetization with Cookpad Mart. Having already had a premium user base that subscribes to its recipe-sharing platform with the intent to cook regularly, Cookpad can, for instance, add another pricing tier that includes delivery of fresh ingredients included in the recipes. Currently, Cookpad charges ¥500 for an individual delivery and already has pick-up stations installed in 66 locations in Japan.

We remain cautious about the opportunity given the risk factors. However, we believe that we should reassess the potential upon the integration of Cookpad Mart into its subscription model, which we think may happen sometime down the line.

The share price has been in steep decline over the last few years, as the market has priced in the revenue decline, slowing subscriber growth, as well as the shrinking profit margin. The operating margin had shrunk from ~14% in 2018 to 2.6% in 2019. It further improved to ~6% in Q1 2020, however, as the company has been working towards reducing its expenses. We give Cookpad a neutral rating. At the current ~3x P/S, we feel that the stock should trade at a lower valuation to justify a bullish position. There is optimism with Cookpad Mart, though, at this stage, we consider it too early to hinge a growth story upon it.

