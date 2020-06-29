The company has been successful in adding new services and cross-selling them to existing customers.

Company Overview

Ticker: (HUBS)

Sector: Information Technology

Market Cap: $9.7bn

LTM Cash/Debt: $968.6m / 610.5m

1Y Return: 32.45%

EV/Revenue: 13.1x

52-Week Range: $90.84 - $231.17 ($225.04 at the time of writing)

HubSpot (HUBS) is the World leader in inbound marketing, the strategy according to which companies don't actively seek customers (for instance through emails or cold calls) but they let the quality of their content bring customers to them. This new marketing philosophy is why HubSpot has brought in thousands of new customers and grew its top line at an impressive rate.

Data by YCharts

5-year performance as of June 27th, 2020

But what makes inbound marketing so special? The strategy drastically improves customer experience and, at the same time, is a much more effective way of building trust by offering customers information they really value. In simpler terms, inbound marketing is a more sustainable marketing strategy than outbound marketing (which refers to pushing a product to a customer through various marketing channels).

Since 2012, HubSpot has been extremely successful in capitalizing on this opportunity, growing its top-line at an impressive 40%+ CAGR over the last 5 years.

Source: HubSpot

The company climbed 18.6% in May thanks to better that expected first quarter results on May 6, with revenue increasing 31% YoY to reach $199m (vs $190.9m estimates). Most of the revenue is coming from its subscription-based model: subscription revenue reached $191.2m, representing a 33% YoY increase, while total customers were up 30% to hit 78,776.

The company also issued guidance for second quarter and full year 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 key numbers:

Total revenue between $195.0m and $196.0m

Non-GAAP operating income between $10.5m and $11.5m

Full Year 2020 key numbers:

Total revenue between $800.0m and $810.0m

Non-GAAP operating income between $40.0m and $42.0m

Finally, total average subscription revenue per customer was $10,018 for Q1-20, up 2% YoY.

While the global economic situation shifted with the onslaught of the COVID-19 health crisis and created some headwinds for us, we feel well positioned to weather this storm.

said co-founder and CEO Brian Halligan.

Opportunity Summary

Investment thesis : the unique mix of organic growth, focus on customers and corporate culture, coupled with a light and easily scalable business model, makes HubSpot a great company to consider for your portfolio

: the unique mix of organic growth, focus on customers and corporate culture, coupled with a light and easily scalable business model, makes HubSpot a great company to consider for your portfolio Timeline : long-term play, 5+ years

: long-term play, 5+ years Valuation : the stock appears fairly priced on a relative valuation and DCF basis

: the stock appears fairly priced on a relative valuation and DCF basis Catalysts : key catalysts include a business model well positioned to navigate the coronavirus crisis, international expansion opportunities and room to improve revenue per customer

: key catalysts include a business model well positioned to navigate the coronavirus crisis, international expansion opportunities and room to improve revenue per customer Risks: mid-market competition poses a key risk, as some features/functionalities might be accomplished through cheaper platforms

A New Marketing Model: The Flywheel

The key to understanding HubSpot's competitive advantage is to dive a bit deeper into its underlying marketing philosophy: the flywheel model.

The conversion funnel diagram describes the process through which an individual who knows nothing about a product/service becomes the customer of that company. Traditionally, it consists of 3 steps:

Marketing Sales Customers

In 2018, HubSpot introduced the concept of the marketing flywheel (which was first introduced in 1993 by Martha Rogers and Don Peppers, the creators of the 1-to-1 marketing) to the inbound marketing community.

But why the need for a change? The biggest problem with the traditional marketing funnel is that it sees the customer as an end point, not as a driving force: in today's World, word of mouth and referrals have become key elements of the buying process and the funnel fails to capture them.

The flywheel is simply a more efficient way of utilizing "energy". In a funnel, all the energy (marketing costs etc...) spent to acquire a customer is wasted, as the customer is the end point of the model. On the other hand, the flywheel works on the assumption that existing customers will help the company drive additional sales through reviews, referrals and word of mouth. In other words, existing customers keep the flywheel spinning.

Source: HubSpot

HubSpot's aim is simply making this flywheel model work through its growth platform. The new conversion model operates through the following phases:

Attracting new customers by creating content that generates a relationship with the target audience Convert this relationship in a long-lasting bond by providing valuable information and services Provide a superior experience that encourages customers to become ambassadors for the brand, thus unlocking the true potential of the flywheel model

Clearly, the model only works if a company can provide valuable content to its customers.

The flywheel model preserves the energy spent on acquiring customers better than the traditional funnel. But how much better depends on a series of factors:

How fast you spin the wheel. Companies can address the problem by focusing on areas that have the biggest impact on customers' experience, like customer service

How much friction there is in the business strategy. Friction can be reduced by operating on a series of factors, including team structures optimization, understanding why clients are churning etc...

How big the wheel is. In other words, companies need to understand how to scale while keeping friction low and "spinning the wheel" fast

The company's marketing platform is thus based on these 3 key concepts: attracting, engaging and delighting customers.

Source: HubSpot

What Makes HubSpot So Successful?

The company offers a unique platform for managing customers, organizing social media campaigns, conducting SEO and more. HubSpot started out as a marketing automation platform and successfully evolved by introducing a new sales platform, followed by Service Hub in 2018. Recently, the company launched its new CMS Hub with the aim of helping clients manage and improve their websites.

But the real value of this platform stands in it scalability, which allowed HubSpot to introduce and cross-sell new products to existing clients. Thanks to this light and scalable business model, the company is improving its operating margins while keeping high top-line growth and adding thousands of customers every year. All of this is made possible by one underlying strategy: organic growth. The fact that the HubSpot wasn't build by acquiring different companies and "gluing" them together helps the business to preserve its identity and to offer a unique "all-in-one" platform. The HubSpot growth platform now includes 4 different products:

Marketing Hub, focused on growing online traffic through landing pages, automation and analytics Sales Hub which helps companies to automate various tasks with the aim of optimize sales and close deals faster Service Hub, focused on helping clients connecting with customers The newly added HubSpot Content Management System (NYSE:CMS) platform

The company's plethora of services has drastically evolved from its IPO:

Source: HubSpot

The foundation of this growth platform is HubSpot CRM, a 100% free service which offers basic reporting, analytics and much more:

Source: HubSpot

The company offers three separate pricing levels and offers an additional 25% discount when purchasing Marketing, Sales and Service Hubs as a bundle:

Source: HubSpot

Interestingly, another key player in the marketing automation space, Pardot, was acquired by ExactTarget, which was in turn acquired by salesforce.com (CRM). And this approach is clearly quite different from HubSpot's organic platform growth.

The company has traditionally targeted mid-market companies (with 2 to 2,000 employees), but it's now leveraging the power of its platform to win even larger customers.

But customers are not the only ones to be satisfied with HubSpot. In 2020, the company was named #1 Best Place to Work on Glassdoor. The ranking is based on employees who share feedback on the company culture and workplace.

We learned long ago that in order for us to achieve our ambitions we needed to build two products. One for our customers, and the other for our people. This second product is what we think of as our culture. And, just like any other product development effort, building a great culture is all about getting candid feedback and iterating.

said co-founder and CTO Dharmesh Shah. Starting from 2019, HubSpot further solidified a few key points in its Culture Code:

Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Customer-Centricity Learning & Development Remote Work

Points 2 and 4 are particularly interesting. As we can read in the Culture Code, one of HubSpot's key principles is "Solve for the Customer", and the company has worked intensively towards improving customer experience through simpler processes, new resources and first-in-class software.

The focus on remote working has put HubSpot in an optimal position to navigate the post-Covid 19 era. In 2019, the company hired its first Remote Work and Inclusion Program Manager and strengthened its collaboration with Zoom (ZM) and Slack (WORK). To build better remote communities, the company also launched a few initiatives such as Remote Work Study and its Remote Work careers page.

This unique mix of organic growth, focus on customers and corporate culture can be easily mispriced by the markets and represents the secret to business sustainability and, as a result, to long-term success. And this mix has definitely paid off during Covid-19:

Data by YCharts

YTD performance as of June 27th, 2020

An Experienced Management Team

Operationally savvy management with solid backgrounds in marketing and computer science. Key people include:

Brian Halligan , co-founder and CEO. Prior to HubSpot, he was Venture Partner at Longworth Ventures and VP of Sales at Groove Networks (later acquired by Microsoft). Before that, Brian was a Senior VP of Sales at PCT. He holds a BSEE from the University of Vermont and an MBA from MIT Sloan

, co-founder and CEO. Prior to HubSpot, he was Venture Partner at Longworth Ventures and VP of Sales at Groove Networks (later acquired by Microsoft). Before that, Brian was a Senior VP of Sales at PCT. He holds a BSEE from the University of Vermont and an MBA from MIT Sloan Dharmesh Shah , co-founder and CTO, Prior to HubSpot, he was the founder and CEO of Pyramid Digital Solutions, later acquired by SunGard Systems in 2005. He co-authored "Inbound Marketing: Get Found Using Google, Social Media and Blogs" with Brian and, in 2013, he published the HubSpot's Culture Code. He holds a BS in Computer Science from UAB and a MSc in Management of Technology from MIT

, co-founder and CTO, Prior to HubSpot, he was the founder and CEO of Pyramid Digital Solutions, later acquired by SunGard Systems in 2005. He co-authored "Inbound Marketing: Get Found Using Google, Social Media and Blogs" with Brian and, in 2013, he published the HubSpot's Culture Code. He holds a BS in Computer Science from UAB and a MSc in Management of Technology from MIT Kipp Bodnar , Chief Marketing Officer. He is responsible for HubSpot's global inbound marketing strategy. Prior to his current role, he was VP of Marketing at HubSpot. Before this, he served as a marketing advisor for various SaaS companies, including SimplyMeasured, InsightSquared and Guidebook. He holds a BA in Journalism from Marshall University

, Chief Marketing Officer. He is responsible for HubSpot's global inbound marketing strategy. Prior to his current role, he was VP of Marketing at HubSpot. Before this, he served as a marketing advisor for various SaaS companies, including SimplyMeasured, InsightSquared and Guidebook. He holds a BA in Journalism from Marshall University Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer. He directs the long-term strategy around products, packaging and pricing and he also leads the company's efforts on strategic partnerships, investments and acquisitions. Prior to his current role, he served as VP of Product at HubSpot and he is one of the company's first employees, joining when HubSpot was a small startup with less than $1m in revenue. He holds a BA in Computer Science from Amherst College and an MBA from MIT Sloan

Solid Financials And A Bright Future

The company has kept an impressive 40%+ Revenue CAGR over the past 5 years, while adding new customers and managing to improve margins in the process. When expanding its business, HubSpot must carefully balance the need of keeping the platform simple and clean with the need of adding more functionalities. The company has based its success on an organic platform growth strategy; most of its biggest competitors have acquired their way into marketing automation:

salesforce.com (CRM) by acquiring Pardot/ExactTarget

(CRM) by acquiring Pardot/ExactTarget Oracle (ORCL) through Eloqua

(ORCL) through Eloqua Adobe (ADBE) through Marketo

The global digital marketing industry was valued at $43.8bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a 17.4% CAGR from 2020 to 20207, giving HubSpot plenty of room to growth. By assuming a reduced CAGR of 15% due to current market conditions, this still gives a projected $134.0bn global digital marketing industry size by 2027. If HubSpot keeps its current market share of around 1.5%, this would translate in a theoretical $2.1bn revenue target by 2027:

Source: proprietary research. Linear growth assumed from Dec-19 to Dec-27

At the same time, the company continues to increase its international presence, with 45% of customers (generating 40% of revenue) outside the US. Most international sales are coming from Europe, leaving HubSpot with the great opportunity of tapping into the Asian market.

Expansion is made possible by the flexibility of its business model, which allowed HubSpot to grow from a simple marketing app to an all-in-one platform:

Source: HubSpot

The company has consistently increased its gross margins, while posting slightly negative EBITDA due to increasing SG&A expenses:

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Its "modular" business model, where the company can easily add new functionalities to expand its existing platform, coupled with economies of scale, will likely help keeping SG&A in check and, ultimately, make the company profitable. Even if HubSpot is still losing money on a GAAP basis, it has been producing positive free cash flows for a few years now, a sign that the underlying business model does work:

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The company almost has a billion in Cash & Equivalents ($968.6m), more than enough to cover its $610.5m in Total Debt (TTM Current Ratio of 3.4x).

Estimates and Valuation

The company currently trades (as of June 27th, 2020) at 13.1x EV/Revenue, representing a more than a fair price for a premium business model expected to grow top line at 20%+ CAGR over the next 3 years. Valuation seems reasonable when compared to some key players in the industry:

Moreover, analysts are expecting the company to turn EBITDA positive at the end of 2020:

* EBITDA CAGR refers to the 2020-2022 period

HubSpot is already Free Cash Flow positive, with TTM FCF of $41.6m (5.8% FCF/Revenue) and a Full Year 2019 FCF of $65.1m, or 9.6% FCF/Revenue ratio. However, a quick analysis of direct competitors shows room for expansion as the company scales up: for instance, a fast-growing company like salesforce.com has a 18.8% TTM FCF/Revenue ratio, while a more established business like Microsoft reaches 31.3%.

By combining analysts estimates with top-line growth linearly fading to a 2.0% long-term target in Year 10, we arrive at the following revenue estimates (presented in the graph below up to Dec-27, in comparison with revenue estimates derived from total addressable market shown in the previous paragraph):

Source: proprietary research

Below is the summary of a DCF valuation based on the above projections:

Source: proprietary research. 2020-2022 Revenue and EBITDA from analyst estimates.

Low and High cases are produced by changing 4 key variables: target revenue long-term growth, target FCF/Revenue, Exit EV/Revenue and Discount Rate.

From a DCF point of view, it makes sense paying 13.1x revenue for a growing company with a unique business model and large addressable market.

Catalysts

Thanks to the mix of a flexible business model and a corporate culture focused on remote working, HubSpot is well positioned to navigate the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, as companies are cutting their SG&A spending in the short term, inbound marketing could benefit from the influx of businesses looking to optimizing marketing expenses by moving away from traditional channels.

In the meantime, HubSpot continues to consolidate its international presence, with the Asian market representing a significant opportunity. This, coupled with an increasing focus on larger customers, could fuel top-line growth in the years to come. As Brian Halligan recently said:

Three years ago, someone would buy HubSpot as a start-up and then be growing with us and they graduate off of HubSpot to another system after junior high school. We want to take them through college and grad school.

Finally, HubSpot has two main ways of growing its business: increase customers or make more sales per customer. With the launch of lower priced services, the company has traditionally focused on the former. As the business evolves, they will likely have the chance of focusing more on the latter.

Investment Risks

A key metric for all SaaS companies is the total retention rate. In 2019, HubSpot's retention rate was 99.9% versus 100.7% in 2018 and 100.5% in 2017 (and versus 82.9% pre-IPO). While 99.9% is not a disappointing number, other SaaS companies do experience higher retention rates. This is partly due to the heavy focus on small and medium enterprises, which are more likely to fail or cancel the subscription, and to the elevate competition. HubSpot is currently offering the best mid-market CRM platform, but:

The mid-market landscape is especially competitive, since many functionalities can be accomplished with cheaper platforms

In the high-end market, HubSpot runs the risk of some companies deciding to graduate to a more mature platform like salesforce.com

Currently, HubSpot has the advantage on other mid-market players like InfusionSoft, Salesfusion and ActiveCampaign thanks to a more unified and complete vision, but investors should keep a close eye on the industry dynamics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUBS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.