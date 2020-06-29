ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) has seen its shares crater over 60% in the past ten months with disappointing results and the sudden departure of its eleven-year CEO.

Today, we take a look at a stock that has fallen on some hard times as it jettisoned its long-term CEO and faced other short-term challenges. However, with management changes and other potential catalysts on the horizon, the shares do look oversold. The stock does seem to be trying to form a bottom at current trading levels as well. A 'deep dive' on this concern is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) is a Baudette, Minnesota-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and marketing of generic and branded drugs with niche or high barrier to entry characteristics. As of December 31, 2019, the company held a portfolio of 46 commercial products with a total market of ~$5.3 billion. ANI went public in 2013 when it reverse-merged into BioSante Pharmaceuticals. The company has been in a state of flux with the May 10, 2020, departure of its CEO and an April 29, 2020, Refusal to File letter from the FDA for its Cortrophin Gel re-commercialization candidate. Its stock has lost more than half its value since November 2019, now trading in the low 30s, commanding a market cap of ~$380 million.

The company's products are primarily sold at retail pharmacy chains such as CVS (CVS), Rite Aid (RAD), and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) via national wholesalers. ANI generated the majority of its 2019 revenue from ~35 generic medications, totaling $128.7 million, or 62% of its $206.5 million total. Its 11 branded drugs contributed $63.8 million to its 2019 sales, or 31% of total, with the majority of the balance coming via its contract manufacturing operation, which accounted for $11.1 million.

ANI's approach has been to leverage its wide-ranging manufacturing capabilities (oral solids, liquids, topicals, extended release, high containment) to develop products with complex formulations, finding a sweet spot with generics that have big enough markets to be worthwhile and competitive environments that allow for robust profitability.

Amerigen Acquisition

The company's product set expanded with the January 2020 acquisition of generic drug marketer Amerigen Pharmaceuticals. For an upfront consideration of $56.8 million and up to $25.0 million in contingent payments over the next four years, ANI received ten commercial assets, three approved therapies with launches pending, four filed products, four in-development assets, and licenses to commercialize two approved products. Owing mostly to Amerigen, ANI's generic offerings increased from 35 to 49 in 1Q20.

Cortrophin Gel Candidate

Although no remedy, its portfolio has a disproportionate impact on its results - its top ten products comprise slightly over 40% of its top line - that may change with the FDA approval-pending relaunch of Cortrophin Gel, a hormone that treats multiple sclerosis, arthritis, and immune disorders, amongst other indications. First approved in 1954 and last marketed in the 1980s, Cortrophin Gel and Cortrophin-Zinc were purchased from Merck (MRK) for $75 million in 2016. After completing a 20-person clinical trial in which the gel demonstrated effectiveness for its intended uses by achieving a desired blood level cortisol response, the company submitted an sNDA on March 23, 2020.

ANI estimates the market for its Cortrophin Gel at $1 billion, of which it intends to capture ~50%. If ultimately successful, Cortrophin Gel would vault revenue 250% to ~$700 million. Currently, the market is dominated by a single product: H.P. Acthar, an adrenocorticotropic hormone gel marketed by Mallinckrodt (MNK). ANI believes the market is wholly underpenetrated by H.P. Acthar, which is approved for a litany of indications, but only commands a patient base of ~10,000. ANI believes the total market of the ~54 indications for which Cortrophin Gel was previously approved is four million patients domestically. Its sNDA is an attempt to label match those indications. In addition to outpointing H.P. Acthar on indications, ANI plans to capture market share from the debt-laden Mallinckrodt by undercutting it on price. Currently, Mallinckrodt charges ~$40,000 per five milliliters, whereas ANI is looking to charge ~$25,000 to $35,000. More on Cortrophin Gel later.

Recent Challenges

ANI had enjoyed much success, rising from ~$7 a share at the time of its reverse merger in 2013 to the mid-80s level in early August 2019. The first chink in its armor came when the company revised its FY19 top-line estimate as part of its 2Q19 earnings release on August 6, 2019, sparking a one-day drop of 12%. The next blow came when it revised its FY19 outlook lower again - this time for revenue, Adj. EBITDA, and Adj. EPS - concurrent to the release of disappointing 3Q19 results on November 5, 2019. Those late-in-the-year modifications cratered the stock 24% in the following trading session to ~$60 a share. The company then failed again, announcing results either below or at the bottom of its downwardly revised ranges when it released 4Q19 and FY19 earnings on February 27, 2020. The company blamed weakness in three of its top selling generics. Its stock plunged 19% to under $50 a share.

By the time ANI filed its sNDA for Cortrophin Gel on March 23, 2020, the market was in the throes of coronavirus panic, and its stock was in the mid-30s. It was then announced on April 14th that eleven-year CEO Arthur S. Przybyl, likely sapped of any credibility with the Street, would be resigning May 10th and that a search firm had been engaged to find his replacement. Then, after receiving a PDUFA date of July 23, 2020, from the FDA for Cortrophin Gel, ANI received a Refuse to File letter from the agency on April 28th.

On May 7th, with great uncertainty surrounding its future, the company announced 1Q20 Adj. EPS of $1.04 a share on revenue of $49.8 million versus $1.30 a share on revenue of $52.9 million in the prior-year period. ANI bested Street expectations for Adj. EPS by $0.15, while revenue was light by $460,000.

The conference call only added to the vagueness with the departing and interim CEOs not taking any questions, rather stating that ANI was requesting a Type A meeting with the FDA to clarify and respond to the deficiencies identified in the RTF letter. Not surprisingly, it also retracted 2020 guidance due to COVID-19. With almost nothing assured, shares of ANIP have recently dipped below $30 intraday and are currently trading just above that level.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Despite its tenuous position regarding leadership and Cortrophin Gel, the company's balance sheet is in decent shape. Unrestricted cash dropped from $62.3 million on December 31, 2019, to $20.4 million on March 31, 2020, but that drop reflects the $56.8 million paid upfront for Amerigen offset by a $15 million drawdown on its revolving credit facility. Net debt rose from $125.2 million to $181.2 million, again reflecting Amerigen. ANI has access to an additional $60 million on its revolver and no meaningful debt due until 2023. The company does not issue a dividend, nor does it have a stock buyback plan authorized.

With only ~12 million shares outstanding and a current market cap of ~$375 million, ANI has little sponsorship from the Street, sporting one buy, one outperform, and one hold rating. Cantor downgraded shares of ANIP after the Q&A-less May 7th earnings call, citing the uncertainty enveloping the company. All three analysts have lowered their twelve-month price objectives, which are currently $40, $49, and $58.

Board member Thomas Haughey has a significantly more bullish tone towards ANI, purchasing 5,000 shares in early March, albeit in the mid-40s.

Verdict

Everything currently seems unknown at ANI: the fate of its potentially game-changing re-launch of Cortrophin Gel; the integration of Amerigen; and the leadership of the firm. Sprinkle in a little COVID-19 and you have a recipe for four-year lows in its share price. ANI's current market cap reflects less than 2x its 2020 revenue projection before it was pulled. Although the management shake-up could delay the resolution of the Cortrophin Gel deficiencies with the FDA, chances are it will eventually receive approval and take significant share from Mallinckrodt's H.P. Acthar as well as expand its overall market. Although it's difficult, especially in this environment, to catch a falling knife, ANI is poised for a rebound - and potentially a significant one - once it finds a permanent CEO and resubmits its sNDA for Cortrophin.

This is a good one to accumulate on down days in the market or via a covered call strategy like the one we outline below.

Option Strategy:

Using the January $35 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $26.00 to $27.00 range (net stock price - option premium). Liquidity is just okay at this strike price, and you may have to place order more than once. This strategy provides approximately 13% of downside risk protection (at middle of range) and a better than 30% potential return in under seven months. Even if the stock trades sideways, the return potential is decent.

