During this time, its stock has been extremely volatile, trading from ~$20 to below $3 – currently residing just above $11.50.

Today, we look at a construction giant that has provided a complete roller coaster of a ride for its shareholders over the past year. The stock has recently quintupled off its COVID-19 meltdown lows of late March but still significantly below 52-week highs. We take an in-depth look at this volatile name in the paragraphs below

Company Overview:

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is Sylmar, California headquartered provider of general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. The company is the 12th largest contractor in the U.S., performing work on ~1,300 projects in 2019. With roots dating back to 1894, Tutor Perini was birthed from the 2008 merger of Perini Corp. and Tutor-Saliba Corp., joint venture partners on projects for more than 25 years. The company is responsible for most or part of some famous builds - such as City Center and Cosmopolitan Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and Hudson Yards in New York City - and infamous ones, including the California High-Speed Rail System. After approaching $20 a share in November 2019, its stock price plummeted to under $3 intraday during the COVID-19 selloff in March 2020. Tutor Perini, currently, trades around $11.50 a share, commanding a market cap just under $600 million.

The company is broken into three operating segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Tutor's Civil division includes public works construction with a focus on rapid transit, including rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, and mass-transit systems. Engineering News-Record ranked this unit third largest contractor in transportation and the fifth largest domestic heavy contractor in 2019. The unit receives contracts through either a request for proposal (RFP), where they are awarded on a combination of factors or a "competitive bid", which is doublespeak for lowest bid [more on this dynamic later]. It competes with the likes of Fluor Corporation (FLR) and Granite Construction (GVA) for government contracts. This segment was responsible for 2019 revenue of $1.78 billion, up 12% from $1.59 billion in 2018 and 40% of the company's total. Backlogs as of YE19 increased 17% to $6 billion.

The company's Building division encompasses complex building projects, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial and government offices, as well as sports and entertainment venues, amongst others. For 2019, it was ranked the 17th largest building contractor in the U.S. Most of its business comes via guaranteed maximum price contracts, which provide a cost plus fee arrangement up to a maximum agreed upon price with a sharing agreement when costs come in under budget. This segment's publicly-traded rivals include AECOM (ACM) and Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF). Building accounted for 2019 revenue of $1.74 billion, down 6% from $1.86 billion in 2018 and 39% of Tutor Perini's 2019 total. Backlog increased 20% over 2019 to $2.8 billion.

Specialty Contractors is the division that rounds out Tutor Perini as a full-service contractor, providing electrical, mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, fire protection systems, and pneumatically placed concrete for civil and commercial projects. Competing with regional and local subcontractors, this unit was ranked the 13th largest electrical contractor and the 18th largest mechanical contractor nationally, as well as the largest specialty contractor in New York City. It generated 2019 revenue of $929.4 million, down 8% from 2018 while representing 21% of the company's total. Backlogs at Specialty Contractors increased 31% in 2019 to $2.4 billion.

Approach

Tutor Perini's reputation and past are less than sterling. Simply type 'Tutor Perini lawsuits' in the Google search bar and it will return a seemingly endless stream of results. A large portion on these litigations is a function of its approach to competitive bidding. In many instances, it underbids to win public work contracts irrespective of economics and then attempts to claw back to profitability by charging the customer for 'cost overruns' in the hopes of obtaining some sort of gainful compromise. When Tutor Perini and its counterparty can't find an amenable settlement, a lawsuit sometime ensues, creating uncertainty as to the timing of collection and the integrity of the receivables lines on its balance sheet.

Over the past half-decade, Tutor Perini's revenue has trended gradually lower, from $4.92 billion in 2015 to $4.45 billion in 2018 (and 2019). Yet, its accounts receivable plus costs in excess of billings minus retainage payable - essentially its accounts receivable figure - had increased every year from $2.17 billion in 2015 to $2.67 billion in 2018. This dynamic left the investment community doubting the plausibility of many of those receivables ever being collected. Despite the lawsuits, Tutor Perini has not been an aggressive collector of those debts, owing to the fact that it does not want to sue its state and federal government customers for fear of not being awarded future RFP business. To resolve this disconnect between its balance sheet and income statement, the company incurred a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $379.9 million in 2Q19, or an eye-opening $7.56 a share. In short, with one accounting entry, Tutor Perini wiped out its prior four years of earnings, proving its approach to obtaining business questionable at best.

Stock Roller Coaster Ride

After the write-off (announced August 8, 2019), shares of TPC briefly traded in the high single digits, culminating a two-year plus comedown from above $30. However, with the economy buoyant and backlogs trending higher, Tutor Perini rebounded to nearly $20 a share in November 2019 before an unfavorable jury verdict concerning disputed claims on the SR 99 Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Project in Seattle took the wind out of its sails, eventually returning to ~$10 a share at the end of February 2020. At that point, a rumor circulated that private equity giant Apollo Global had made a $17 bid for the company, driving its share price briefly above $15 on March 3rd, the day following a press release from Tutor Perini acknowledging it was in talks to be acquired.

Within two weeks - on March 16th and 17th - the company's stock was trading below $3, owing to the coronavirus and no new news regarding a deal. Since that time, its shares then rallied back to over $11 despite a May 13th press release announcing the termination of takeover talks, owing to volatile market conditions.

1Q20 Earnings:

The top reason for the bounce back - in addition to the significant rally in the overall market - was the company's excellent 1Q20 results (released on May 7th), boasting GAAP EPS of $0.34 on revenue of $1.25 billion versus a loss of $0.01 on revenue of $958.5 million in the prior-year period. The earnings beat Street consensus by $0.31 while the 30% increase in the company's top line was $220 million better than analysts' forecast. The acceleration of large infrastructure projects - including Newark Airport Terminal One, the Purple Line Extension projects in Los Angeles, and California High-Speed Rail - as well as good weather were credited with the beat. Although backlogs were down from $11.2 billion at YE19 to $10.6 billion, they were still healthy with over 75% coming from federal, state, and local governments, the preponderance of which are considered essential (i.e. unaffected by COVID-19). With no adverse material impact anticipated from coronavirus, management reaffirmed its 2020 guidance of $1.80 to $2.10 EPS.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

As of March 31, 2020, the company held unrestricted cash of $198.1 million and total debt of ~$902 million. It does not pay a dividend nor participate in a share repurchase program.

The company does not have much sponsorship on the Street, currently covered by only three analysts with only two making commentary this year. B. Riley FBR and D.A. Davidson & Co. both have buy ratings and $18 twelve-month price targets, whereas UBS rates the company a hold, sporting a $19 price target since February 2019.

Three board members and the CFO purchasing a total of ~260,000 shares (most below $10) since May 18, 2020. The Chairman and CEO did use the recent big rebound in the stock to sell nearly $2.3 million worth of shares on June 9th and 18th.

Verdict:

It is difficult to say whether Tutor Perini has more mega goodwill impairment charges in its future or if its approach to competitive bid government contracts will ever change, but four items are known: Backlogs are more than double TTM revenue; despite the recent runup, its stock trades at traditionally cheap valuations, trading at approximately .15x TTM sales and just over six times 2020E EPS (based on range midpoint); insiders are buying below levels where acquisition discussions commenced; and the pandemic is likely to have little to no impact on its earnings. If you were fortunate to enter the stock below $3 a share, congratulations. The easy money has been made.

This concern still seems worthy of a 'watch item' position as its risk profile is still attractive on a longer term basis. I also think both the stock and the market is overdue for at least a short term sell-off. As importantly, this company has seen its share of controversies over the past year.

This is a good one to accumulate on down days in the market or via a covered call strategy like the one we outline below.

Option Strategy:

Using the January $12.50 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $9.80 to $10 range (net stock price - option premium). Liquidity is solid at this strike price. This strategy provides approximately 20% of downside risk protection and a better than 25% potential return in less than seven months

