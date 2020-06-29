The decisiveness of the Central Bank's actions indicates a really difficult situation in the economy.

In the coming month, it is not possible to count on the tangible positive dynamics of Russia's industrial production due to the OPEC+ deal.

In May, the Russian industry fell by 9.6% YoY. The negative growth rates of the mining industry were the largest.

Source: goodfon

Instrument

The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) is a fund that offers exposure to equities from Russia, which include publicly traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or that are incorporated outside of Russia, but have at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia.

Source: VanEck

Macro Data

First of all, let's look at the latest key macroeconomic data from Russia. Statistics always provide a good background for analysis.

In May, the Russian retail turnover dropped by 19.2% YoY:

Let me remind you that in the first half of May in Russia strict quarantine measures continued due to COVID-19. Therefore, such a result was predictable. And in June, we will probably see impressive growth here. But in any case, this does not play a significant role in this analysis, because Russian retail companies make up only a small part of the RSX's portfolio.

Now let's look at the industrial production of the country.

In the last month, the Russian industry fell by 9.6% YoY:

The structure of this index has recorded a decrease in the growth rates of all components. In May, the Russian industry fell by 9.6% YoY. The negative growth rates of the mining industry were the largest. (-13.5% YoY):

Russia agreed to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July. Therefore, in the coming month, it is not possible to count on the tangible positive dynamics of Russia's industrial production. (I want to remind you that Russian energy companies form 40% of the RSX's portfolio, and they are, in turn, mainly represented by oil companies).

Monetary policy

On June 19, the Bank of Russia decided to cut the key rate by 100 bp to 4.50%. Over the past two years, this is the eighth decline, which brought the interest rate to historical lows:

Russia Interest Rate

Of course, this will have a beneficial effect on business activity in the country. But on the other hand, the decisiveness of the Central Bank's actions indicates a really difficult situation in the economy.

It is noteworthy that a few days after the rate cut, the International Monetary Fund worsened its forecast for the Russian economy for 2020. Now, the forecast assumes that real GDP will fall not by 5.5%, but by 6.6%:

I also want to note that financial flows in Russia do not seek to return to average levels. What does not indicate that, the critical moment has already been passed.

Business Activity

According to the latest Markit research, in May the business activity in the Russian manufacturing industry was recorded 36.2. This is only slightly better than in April (31.3):

Business confidence turned negative and slid to a record low amid fears of a slow recovery... Reflecting lower client demand, goods producers cut their workforce numbers further in May, and at a severe rate... At the same time, firms expressed negative sentiment towards output over the coming year. Manufacturers are expecting production to fall in the coming 12 months, the first instance of pessimism since data collection for the series began in April 2012.

Bottom line

Over the past month, nothing happened that would make me look with great optimism at the Russian market. It is most likely that the RSX is in for a sideways trend in the coming month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.