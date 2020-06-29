This was supposed to be a great year for Noble Energy (NBL) which completed work on a major natural gas project located offshore Israel and brought it online in late-2019. In my previous article, I wrote that the increase in output from the Leviathan field offshore Israel will drive the company's production, earnings, and free cash flow growth. But the spread of the coronavirus from China to all over the world and the subsequent drop in oil and gas demand has changed Noble Energy's outlook for the worse. The company's earnings might decline meaningfully in the second quarter.

However, I believe as the oil and gas demand starts to recover and commodity prices improve, Noble Energy's earnings will start getting better from the second half of the year. In my view, the increase in volumes from the natural gas projects in Israel and Equatorial Guinea and improvement in commodity prices, combined with decreasing capital expenditure requirements, should push Noble Energy's earnings and free cash flows higher.

Noble Energy has recently reported its first-quarter results in which it booked a massive quarterly loss of $3.96 billion, up from a loss of $313 million a year earlier. The loss was driven by impairment charges of more than $4.1 billion, primarily related to its shale oil and gas properties in the Delaware Basin. Excluding impairments, the company booked an adjusted profit of $0.18 per share, as opposed to a loss of $0.09 per share a year earlier. The company did a commendable job of keeping a tight lid on operating expenses which helped push Noble Energy to a profit in Q1-2020 from a loss in Q1-2019.

Noble Energy reported a 16% increase in production, largely due to the increase in output from the US onshore shale plays and Israel, to 390,000 boe per day. But it experienced an across the board decline in prices of all commodities in all regions, with the flat levels of natural gas prices at Equatorial Guinea being the only exception.

The pricing pressure, however, will likely increase which might have a negative impact on Noble Energy's earnings and cash flows. Noble Energy's operations in the Eastern Mediterranean started feeling the effects of the coronavirus towards the end of Q1-2020 as demand from utilities and natural gas consumption weakened. The company said that demand at the trough of the downturn in the last few months fell by as much as 10% to 15%. Israel's Delek (OTCPK:DGRLY), which is Noble Energy's JV partner at its offshore Israel projects, has also warned that its 2020 revenues could come in 10% to 20% lower than forecast due to the drop in demand and the corresponding decrease in supplies from Tamar and Leviathan gas fields. Besides, Q2-2020 is also a seasonally low period.

The US oil price fell to historical lows in Q2-2020. I think WTI could end up averaging in the high-$20s per barrel in Q2-2020, considering price movements of $35 to $40 per barrel in June and monthly averages of $16.55 for April and roughly $29 for May. The spot price will be significantly below the Q1-2020 average of $46 per barrel. Meanwhile, the company has also curtailed drilling activity in the onshore US shale plays. It has suspended completion work and removed all but one rig. Noble Energy expects to cut May production by 5,000-10,000 bpd and June production by 30,000-40,000 bpd.

Noble Energy entered 2020 on the back of strong momentum after bringing its flagship international project online that was going to drive its production, earnings, and cash flow growth. But the pandemic and the subsequent drop in demand have pretty much derailed that momentum. Due to the seasonal decrease in demand and the impact of COVID-19, Noble Energy will now likely realize lower levels of production and realized prices in the Eastern Mediterranean. Similarly, the company will report a decrease in shale oil and gas output and low prices from its onshore business in the US. These factors might push Noble Energy's earnings meaningfully lower in Q2-2020 as compared to Q1-2020.

The good thing, however, is that we may have passed the worst phase of the downturn and things might begin to stabilize moving forward. The US oil prices have improved substantially from low-$20s per barrel in early-May to high-$30s at the time of this writing. The increase has come on the back of improvements in the global oil market's supply and demand fundamentals. Oil supplies from OPEC, its allies including Russia, and other major non-OPEC producers have fallen, driven by voluntary production cuts and price signals. The demand has started to recover as several economies, including the US, China, India, and Israel, lift lockdowns and ease travel restrictions. The natural gas consumption in the Eastern Mediterranean might also increase, helping push prices higher and justifying an increase in output from the Leviathan and Tamar fields. That's going to drive Noble Energy's turnaround, possibly from the second half of 2020.

What's great about Noble Energy is that its Leviathan gas sales to Egypt - which is the primary international buyer - will ramp up from Q3-2020 as the company increases deliveries to Dolphinus Holdings under the 15-year contract. Noble Energy sold an average of 1.42 billion cfe per day of gas from the Eastern Mediterranean region in Q1-2020. The sales might decline in Q2-2020 but will likely recovery moving forward. That's going to further help push Noble Energy's earnings and cash flows higher in Q3-2020 from Q2-2020.

As the business environment continues to get better in 2021, marked by improvement in oil and gas demand and prices, I expect Noble Energy to increase its onshore shale and Eastern Mediterranean volumes. Its shale oil production might gradually climb back to pre-crisis levels while its output from the natural gas fields offshore Israel will get closer to the company's installed capacity of 2.3 Bcfe/d. I think another key area to look forward to is the startup of Alen gas development. The project, located in Equatorial Guinea, was 30% complete at the time of the earnings release and is on track to come online in early-2021. Alen gas will initially produce around 75 to 115 million cfe per day of gas, condensate, and LPG. That's also going to drive Noble Energy's volume growth.

At the same time, I expect Noble Energy's capital expenditures to fall significantly. The above-mentioned reduction in drilling activity, primarily at the US onshore shale play, has allowed the company to reduce this year's capital expenditure budget by 53% to the range of $750-850 million. This also represents a large drop from more than $2 billion spent in 2019. This significant drop in spending will help Noble Energy in conserving cash flows. In 2021, the company might spend roughly $650 million (maintenance CapEx level) to keep its onshore US production flat. Its Eastern Mediterranean offshore natural gas assets, on the other hand, have no significant capital expenditure requirements. The Alen gas project, which has been eating up cash flows, will start making positive contributions from next year.

As a result, Noble Energy's capital requirements will remain low. But its cash flow from operations will improve as commodity prices rise and production climbs through 2021. I believe this is going to drive the company's earnings growth and allow it to generate strong levels of free cash flows.

Therefore, I think although Noble Energy might struggle in the short term, its long-term outlook is still looking good. The company's shares have risen by 47% in the last three months on the back of the improvement in oil prices. It is now trading 7.3x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, lower than the peer median of 8.4x, and slightly below its five-year average of 7.7x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think Noble Energy is a great company that stands out among other E&Ps due to its high-quality natural gas assets in offshore Israel and a growing presence in West Africa. Long-term oriented investors should consider buying Noble Energy stock.

Noble Energy, however, carries above-average levels of debt which makes it a relatively riskier investment than some other independent oil producers like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) that have a rock-solid balance sheet. Noble Energy had more than $8.6 billion of long-term debt at the end of Q1-2020 which translates into a lofty debt-to-equity ratio of 196%, far higher than the mid-to-large-cap peer median of 52%, as per my calculation. But this also includes $1.65 billion of debt related to Noble Midstream Partners which is non-recourse to Noble Energy.

Additionally, Noble Energy has a favorable debt maturity profile, which I think substantially mitigates any bankruptcy risk. The company has no significant maturities until at least March 2023 when $1 billion borrowed from the revolver will become due. The company has drawn funds from its $4 billion revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure but expects to repay the loan as the business environment improves. Besides the amount drawn on the revolver and debt associated with Noble Midstream, Noble Energy faces no maturities of $1 billion or higher in the current or next decade.

Noble Energy has robust liquidity of $4.4 billion, including $1.4 billion of cash reserves and $3 billion available from the revolver, to meet any short-term funding needs during the downturn. In the long term, I expect the company to start generating free cash flows on a consistent basis and will no longer rely on debt to finance its operations.

