An investment case in Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) can be made on the merits of mean reversion. At a recent price of $14, the company is selling at a cheap forward EV/Sales multiple of 0.6x, below its 5-year average of 0.8x. URBN's P/E multiple is also at a low point, but since the "E" is pretty much gone for this fiscal year, and possibly the next year as well, it is not a good valuation shortcut to use.

The risk in URBN is high. We do not see the company as having any sort of competitive advantage that would support growth and value creation for the long term. Competition is fierce and barriers to entry low, especially since much of retail is going the direct-to-consumer route with increasing investments in e-commerce. With new public companies such as Revolve (RVLV) and Stitch Fix (SFIX) having an online business model only, competition is increasing, putting pressure on URBN's robust e-commerce channel (40% of sales).

That said, URBN has a solid balance sheet and plenty of liquidity to weather the storm. The analysts' mean price target for URBN is set at $19, giving 30% of upside potential. We believe slight improvements in profit margins could close the gap between current and target prices. With the market pricing URBN at extremely low sales multiple, expectations are at very pessimistic levels. URBN just needs to go from "worse" to "bad" to provide some decent returns. However, we see this as a quick trade with a tight stop and not a long-term hold.

The big picture

Top-line growth at URBN has been consistent, which came to a surprise to us. From 2010 to 2019, revenues have gone from $2.2B to $3.9B for a compounded growth rate of 6%. Top-line growth during this period has been fueled by store openings, which went from 372 total stores in 2010 to 641 currently. Most of their retail stores are in the U.S (81%) followed by Europe and Canada. URBN operates under three banner brands: Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, and Free People. They also operate a wholesale business (8% of total sales) and some restaurants (>1% of total sales). In July of 2019, they launched a new venture called Nuuly, which is a women's apparel subscription rental service.

URBN was early in the adoption of e-commerce as part of their direct-to-consumer strategy. Growth from e-commerce has arguably been their strongest driver of revenue growth. In 2010, their direct-to-consumer sales accounted for 19.1% of total sales. Today, online sales account for approximately 40% of total sales. Also, due to COVID-19 and stay-at-home-orders, URBN saw first-quarter online sales growing by about low-double digits, offsetting steeps declines in their brick-and-mortar stores as a consequence of government shutdowns.

While top-line growth at URBN has been exceptional, trends in their gross profits and operating income haven't seen the same strength. In fact, the company doesn't seem to get its costs under control. Starting with their cost of sales, the trend has been unfavorable as we see growth in COGS increasing at a higher rate than sales. From a common size analysis, COGS as a percent of total sales have gone from 58.8% in 2010, to 68.5% in 2019, resulting in gross profit margins contracting from 41.2% to 31.5%. The increase in COGS is the result of inventory markdowns, as the company sees pressure in their banner brands, and an increase in e-commerce growth, which leads to higher delivery and logistic expenses.

Growth in e-commerce doesn't come free

While operating an e-commerce channel might be perceived as an asset-light business model since there is no physical store needed, the trade-off comes in advertising expenses. If physical retail stores need to pay rent to operate, e-commerce stores need a constant advertising campaign to let the world know of their existence. This expense then becomes more of a necessity than discretionary. We believe that is currently the case with URBN and its operating trend in selling and marketing expenses. Growth in their e-commerce channel coincides with growth trends in S&M. In 2010, selling and marketing expenses accounted for only 2.6% of total sales, while, today, that number has grown to be 5.2% of total sales. To put that percentage into context, incremental gross profit from 2010 to 2019 has been $318M, while incremental expenses in S&M for the same period has been $150M. So, approximately 47% of their incremental gross profits have been invested in marketing to keep the brand relevant, pointing to a growing competitive environment. We believe the amount of investment in S&M needs to be kept constant or their brand losses relevance in the constantly changing consumer taste.

Operating income in 2019 was $260M. In 2010, it was $414M. So, while URBN has been able to grow its top-line, we are not so sure about the ability of the business to create value to shareholders. We also believe it is not so much the fault of management, but the result of a business in decline.

Where is the bottom?

It is hard to assess what damage caused by COVID-19 is permanent and which ones can be repaired. For example, the damage to department stores might lie on the permanent side of things. The last victim was J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ), and things are not looking great for Macy's (NYSE:M).

URBN has some exposure to department stores via its wholesale business. This segment accounts for 8% of sales. With a recovery for department stores almost impossible to predict but more weighted towards the permanent damage camp, URBN is going to be affected if the worst-case scenario takes hold. Growth in e-commerce would not be enough to offset a hit to their wholesale business and weakness in their retail stores. That could be enough pressure to maintain profit margins in their downward trend.

Is cheap enough a reason to buy?

For a quick trade, we think so. We believe the market is already pricing in the worst-case scenario. It is no secret that URBN has exposure to department stores, and that department stores have been declining for quite a while now. Investors are also aware of the increasingly competitive landscape URBN is facing, with the rise of fast-casual chains, other brands increasing their DTC efforts, and online competition intensifying. The company also doesn't have characteristics pointing to brand loyalty, as seen by declining margins and returns on invested capital.

That said, the company has a strong balance sheet that gives them time to adapt and try new strategies. That balance sheet gives investors a safety net. With shares trading at sales multiples below their 5-year average, we believe a small speculative position can be appropriate. With so much bad news possibly already baked in their stock price, some positive news can give them a boost reaching analyst's price targets:

