Sage is currently transitioning its business into the cloud. It will also tap into the SMB space to benefit from a higher-velocity sales process.

Overview

UK-based Sage Group (OTC:SGGEF) (OTCPK:SGPYY) [LON:SGE] presents long-term growth and income investment opportunity in the software space. It is currently the market leader in the enterprise software space across various verticals in the UK. With £1.8 billion of revenue in 2019, it was also one of the largest enterprise software companies in the UK. Having been in the business for over 39 years, Sage is in a strong position to expand across any conceivable software vertical across any segment, in our view, given its deep industry moat and strong balance sheet. We expect the transition to the cloud model and the expansion into SMB segments longer term to be key catalysts for the stock. As of May 2020, in which it issued a business update for H1 (first half) 2020, Sage has also proven to be resilient amid the pandemic.

Catalysts

As Sage transitions its business into the cloud, we believe that ARR (annual recurring revenue) should continue to increase, driven by the fast-growing adoption of the cloud-native and cloud-connected offerings. Longer term, the cloud model should allow Sage to have a higher-quality growth and profitability as a result of lower CAC (customer acquisition cost), seamless client-base expansion, and lifetime value. As of H1 2020, transition into the cloud has been solid.

(Sage revenue segments. Source: Company's HY 2020 update)

Recurring revenue grew 10.3% YoY to £826 million, driven by the 46% and 31% increase in cloud-native and connected segments respectively. Even at that rate, Sage has only had 62% cloud software subscription penetration as of H1 2020, meaning that ARR can expand a bit more.

(Source: HY 2020 presentation)

Against the challenging macro backdrop, Sage has done relatively well in growing its ARR by 10% in H1 2020. As Sage enters the second half of the year, we believe that ARR growth should continue to benefit from its cloud-connected offerings, which accommodate hybrid deployments and a more seamless transition into the cloud.

(Source: HY 2020 presentation)

In H1 2020, Sage saw strong adoption of its cloud-connected offerings Sage 200 and Sage 50. In almost all of its key regions, such as the US and Europe, both offerings continued to gain market share. The steady SMB penetration with Sage 50, in particular, was impressive considering the pandemic.

Risks

The issue many enterprise software companies face during a similar transition typically relates to near-term profitability. While a shift to the cloud should provide a predictable growth, profitability, and unit economics longer term, it should also be accompanied by ongoing client-base expansion and new logos to keep the margin as steady as possible. Sage's margin has been declining over the last two years. In H1 2020, the company saw little impact in its margin, as it dropped to ~22.8%, though still in line with the expected 23% target.

Valuation

We view Sage as a blended growth and income investment opportunity. DPS (dividend per share) maintained its uptrend in H1, as it grew 2.5% to 5.9. At the same time, the growth story for Sage revolves around its cloud shift and expansion into the SMB client base, which we think is attractive and should drive the stock outperformance longer term.

(Sage's revenue. Source: H1 2020 report)

The growth story has been consistent as of H1 2020, with Sage expecting software subscriptions to drive 90% of the revenue longer term. Given Sage's strong balance sheet and reputation, it has a strong position to deliver. At 3.8x P/S and ~22x P/E, we, therefore, think the price is attractive. Upon cloud shift, operating margin should stabilize at 23% longer term, while Sage will have higher-quality revenue and earnings. The share price has also been down ~14% to ~£669 per share YTD, providing a good entry point, as the concern about Sage's SMB client base during the pandemic may have affected the performance of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.