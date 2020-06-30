Though Zscaler has seen tremendous growth, it has failed to materially improve its profit margins. Gross margins even fell in the most recent quarter.

Investors may be starting to put a cap on Zscaler's valuation, which at ~24x forward revenues is among the most expensive stocks in the market.

Shares of Zscaler have clung around new all-time highs above $100, but have seen choppy trading in June.

Ever since its IPO in 2018 at just $16 per share, Zscaler (ZS) has been one of the stock market darlings that investors have loved to chase upward. The company can seemingly do no wrong, and to its own credit, Zscaler's fundamentals have been fantastic. Two years into its public debut, Zscaler is still growing top-line revenue and billings in the 40-50% y/y range, even as the company approaches a half-billion annual revenue run rate. Not very many companies can lay claim to these feats.

The coronavirus, however, really cemented Zscaler's story. With the rise of work-from-home and the increasing reliance on logging onto work applications that are hosted in public clouds, Zscaler's cloud-friendly "security as a service" platform has garnered a lot more attention and utility, and Zscaler's billings have shot through the roof on new implementations. Shares followed suit, with Zscaler's stock up more than 2x in the year-to-date.

Data by YCharts

But investors who are attempting to chase Zscaler upward should not be blind to its valuation. Right now, the market is chasing cloud-centered technology stocks almost like they're defensive plays, and traditional valuation metrics have gone out the window. But as the coronavirus begins to fade from being the primary market mover, and as stocks in the travel/retail sectors begin to recover, these heavily overbought names will start to look incredibly overvalued.

It's true that the coronavirus has accelerated Zscaler's goal of cornering the security market. Traditional firewall providers like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) were already lagging behind, but services like Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA), which protects corporate users as they log into applications over the internet, have become increasingly more critical. But as Zscaler's revenue scale has expanded, its valuation multiple has rocketed upward by a disproportionate amount.

At current share prices near $104, Zscaler trades at a market cap of $13.61 billion. After we net off the $391.3 million of cash on Zscaler's most recent balance sheet (the company is still in the process of raising a ~$1 billion convertible bond offering), we arrive at an enterprise value of $13.22 billion.

For the next fiscal year (Zscaler is currently in its fourth fiscal quarter), Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenue of $555.0 million, per Yahoo Finance, representing 31% y/y growth over this year's guided revenue range of $422-$424 million. Against that consensus view, Zscaler trades at a mammoth 23.8x EV/FY21 revenues.

Not very many software companies ever reach this valuation echelon, and very few still can continue rising above that. It's worthwhile to point out that Zscaler trades at a richer multiple of forward revenues than the S&P 500 trades at as a multiple of GAAP earnings. As such, Zscaler is essentially priced for perfection and even the slightest misstep could cause its huge year-to-date gains to unwind.

I'd exercise caution here and wait for share prices to cool off before considering an investment.

Q3 download: growth soars past expectations, but margins lag

I'll stress again here that the focal point of this thesis is that Zscaler is too expensive to be a good long position, not that the company itself isn't doing well. Take a look at the company's most recent quarterly results below:

Figure 1. Zscaler 3Q20 results Source: Zscaler 3Q20 earnings release

Zscaler's revenues grew 40% y/y to $110.5 million in Q3, far surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $106.2 million (+34% y/y) by a six-point margin. Zscaler's billings showed an even better story. Coming off a weak 18% y/y billings quarter in Q2 (though this was largely due to an unfavorable one-time deal comp in the prior-year Q2), Zscaler managed to grow billings at a fantastic 55% y/y rate to $131.3 million. As seasoned software investors are aware, this is a solid forward-looking indicator of Zscaler's revenue pipeline over the next few quarters. The only slight weakness on the top-line front is that Zscaler's contract durations shortened slightly in the quarter, as the company began offering shorter contract terms to stimulate demand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Figure 2. Zscaler billings results Source: Zscaler 3Q20 earnings release

Two factors influenced Zscaler's strong performance in the quarter. First, as a remote work-oriented stock that helps companies manage and secure logins, Zscaler saw a lot of natural demand generation in the quarter. Per CFO Remo Canessa's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

We had good linearity in the quarter with a strong March and April and May-to-date continues to be strong. We have not seen any meaningful pressure on renewals or receivable collections to date due to COVID-19, though the long-term impact on our customers and partners is not fully known. Renewals due in the next 12-18 months may place downward pressure depending on how the economy recovers. Our overall exposure to industries particularly impacted by COVID-19, like transportation, hospitality, retail and leisure where workforce reductions have been announced publicly is less than 10%."

The demand environment notwithstanding, Zscaler itself has been preparing for stronger execution by building out a larger and more tenured sales force - which, for any high-growth software company, is the biggest variable in determining revenue growth rates. Here are CEO Jay Chaudhry's comments on sales team development:

Last quarter, I said that we were making good progress, based on key leading sales indicators. Let me give you a few examples of our progress in Q3. We hired a record number of field sales reps and we're continuing to attract high level talent. We built out strong sales leadership at the regional director, regional VP, and area VP levels. We increased sales productivity. We generated strong pipeline. And we recruited cloud-focused channel partners to drive further sales leverage. I could not be happier with our progress. And we believe this quarter's strong results are a proof of our ability to execute our sales strategy."

Despite (or perhaps because of) strong sales momentum, however, Zscaler lagged behind on the profitability front. Higher usage of its products forced Zscaler to lean more on expensive public cloud hosting, which caused a two-point reduction in pro forma gross margins.

Figure 3. Zscaler 3Q20 margin trends

Source: Zscaler 3Q20 earnings release

The good news is that, with margins in the ~80% range, Zscaler is already in the top tier among software margins, and management does expect this headwind to fade. We are disappointed, however, that in spite of strong sales growth and the fact that sales expenses should be dramatically lower (due to a stoppage of travel and client events), Zscaler's pro forma operating margins still remained flat year-over-year at 8%.

Again, this margin profile is still strong (many high-growth software companies are still showing negative operating margins), but Zscaler is already priced for perfection - so we should expect margin expansion along side strong top-line growth.

Key takeaways

Enthusiasm for Zscaler as a key vendor in the remote work trend is valid, but it has certainly run too hot this year. Investors should be wary of a multiples compression in Zscaler - a ~24x forward revenue valuation that isn't also supported by meaningful earnings or cash flow is difficult to defend. Stay on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.