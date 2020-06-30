This has long been likely as I've been saying. The big question now is, well, what happens to Hammerson?

Intu has just gone into administration - Chapter 11 effectively - And looks like it will go into liquidation - Chapter 7.

Retail property

The U.K. - at least - retail property market has taken a harsh hammering from the internet. Some 20% and rising of retail sales now take place online. That does rather mean that we're oversupplied by - ooh, say - about 20% in retail property of the bricks and mortar kind. And that is about what the vacancy rate is too.

The people who will really suffer from this are those who own those retail properties. The retailers themselves can at least try to move online. But if what you really own is some land with a frontage onto the high street then that's not something that you can digitise.

There is, at the very least, going to be a shaking out in this secotr.

As I have been pointing out for some time now the poster child for this problem is Intu. They owned large retail destination shopping centres. They had a high level of debt and covenants on that debt concerning the necessary equity level in the business before that debt could be called. This was all on the brink anyway then came the coronavirus closedown.

As a result of that closedown it's not possible for a landlord to throw out a tenant for non-payment of rent. Not at present anyway, it's one of the restrictions government has placed upon the economy for the duration. Retailers who, arguably at least, could have paid, like Primark, haven't been. Because if you don't have to why would you and isn't it a lovely negotiating handle to have?

But if you're one of those landlords with already - to be polite - fragile finances then this is going to be the killer blow. As it indeed it was:

Following weeks of talks with its lenders, Intu’s board thought they had agreed a stay of execution — until CPPIB, a Canadian pension fund, dropped a bombshell on Thursday afternoon. The fund, which has a £250m loan secured against the Trafford Centre, confirmed to the board that it planned to seize Intu’s prize asset — a late intervention that, in effect, torpedoed the business. “CPPIB had months [to tell us their position]. They’re complete bastards,” a source close to the company said.

So, they're in administration and will almost certainly proceed to liquidation. If there were a buyer out there for the entire set of assets then they'd have appeared already, at some point during this long drawn out process.

OK, what next?

Well, next we need to turn our attention to Hammerson (OTCPK:OTCPK:HMSNF). For while it's not so heavily geared - as yet, given previous valuations of the equity within the business - it clearly faces the same problems in the marketplace:

(Hammerson share price from Seeking Alpha)

I've warned about this before. Major retailers insisting that, against the standard lease terms, rents be reviewed downwards. That was back when Hammerson was at 3.50. I've also made the same point much more recently about mall REITS.

And now we've the Times (the English one and in their good stock tipping column) making the same point:

Intu’s collapse on Friday sent Hammerson’s shares down 12.6% to 82p, valuing the owner of Birmingham’s Bullring and London’s Brent Cross shopping centres at £629m. Five years ago, its shares were close to 700p. There are striking similarities. The management teams both underestimated the corrosive effects of online shopping on bricks-and-mortar retail and loaded their businesses with debt.

It's the same mistake in the same market suffering from the same circumstances.

So, what next?

Hammerson is going to need to raise new equity as it will breach loan covenants soon enough - end of next year perhaps. But that assumes that retail property values hold up. And given that Intu's 17 centres are going to be on the market at fire sale prices real soon now that looks unlikely.

My take is that Hammerson won't be able to raise equity at anything other than the most horrible dilution and even then may not be able to. I'd not be confident enough to insist upon it going to zero and anyway borrowing stock to short is expensive currently - one of the most shorted stocks in London already.

But I'd absolutely recommend against buying in at these levels. I simply do not see a solution.

Retail centres are going to continue to fall in value. In the short term there's that Intusale to happen. And absent more capital Hammerson's not really got anywhere to go.

My view

Hammerson is, in my view, essentially a zombie now. There's not really anything that can be done other than continued decline. It's vaguely possible that there's some burst of inflation which will reduce the debt burden and raise the nominal value of the equity but that's a pretty thin hope to hang an investment upon. Although, if inflation does rise as fast as the money supply has done - all that QE - then Hammerson would be a good hedge against it.

The investor view

There's simply nothing there. The sector isn't about to recover and the debt burden means that something will have to be done. Any equity raise will be extremely dilutive. Certainly don't buy in and this might be the best price at which it will be possible to sell any holdings. I said that at more than 3 times this price and it's still, perhaps even more, true now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.