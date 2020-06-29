Tyson Foods (TSN) is a food company that operates in four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. Despite numerous coronavirus outbreak at its processing plants, Tyson's meat production business is deemed an essential service to stay open during the pandemic per US President Donald Trump's Defense Production Act. Although we expect Tyson's revenue to decrease this year due to plants shutting down and restaurants closing, we believe the potential upside and resilience of the food industry make Tyson an attractive buy for the long term.

Safe, Stable, And Flexible To Changes In Demand

During Q2 earnings call, Tyson's President Dean Banks mentioned Tyson's aggregation of revenue has historically been 45% from food retailers such as grocery retailers, warehouse club stores, and internet-based retailers; 40% from food services such as distributors, restaurants, and cafeterias; and 15% from international exports. However, he mentioned a shift in sales segments as retailers now accounted for 66% of total sales.

Walmart Inc. (WMT), Tyson's largest customer, made up for 16.9%, 17.3%, and 17.3 of total sales in 2019, 2018, 2017, respectively. While this dependence may expose Tyson's operations should Walmart discontinue operations, Walmart experienced a 14% increase in Q1 FY 2020 grocery sales compared to Q1 FY 2019 with grocery delivery and pick-up at an all-time high.

As the market environment poses challenges to the foodservice industry, most restaurants have shifted to takeout and delivery service, thus minimizing volume loss in sales for Tyson. Moreover, Tyson is advancing its distribution system in e-commerce, as Dean Banks mentioned in the Q2 earnings call:

Within the ecommerce channel, we witnessed significant sales growth including a more than 140% month-to-month growth rate in our core business lines to a major ecommerce customer. We expect this trend to continue. Going forward, we expect sustained retail sales growth and a slow recovery in our foodservice channel. "

Increasing Global Protein Consumption Signals High Growth Potential

Growth Potential

An increase in global protein consumption to satisfy the growth in human potential means the food market is only going to get bigger, especially in emerging economies.

Tyson has made big moves in the international market with recent strategic acquisitions of Thai and European operations of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) and Keystone Foods. With foreign operations in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North Africa, Tyson can leverage its accessibility to international markets to get a piece of the cake. In fact, the recent acquisitions have increased international's sales as a percentage of revenue to 3.0% in 2019 from 1.0%, 0.9%, and 0.8% in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.

Moreover, to keep up with evolving consumer demand in protein and food sustainability, Tyson has a venture capital fund focused on investing in companies that innovate new products by developing technology and business models on sustainable food production. Portfolio companies range from making plant-based or cell-based meat, automating food safety, and improving supply-chain, thus increasing the overall quality of meat produced. As 2018 U.S. consumer studies show that one-third of U.S consumers are very likely to buy plant-based meat, Tyson is ready to provide alternative sources of protein.

Improvements In Operating Efficiency Reflect Growth In Revenue

One of the factors affecting the food business is fluctuating market prices for products as well as costs and availability of raw materials and feed ingredients. While uncertainties in sales price are caused by law of supply and demand, Tyson focused on what it can control which is operating efficiencies and capacity of processing plants.

Even though revenues from Beef Segment dipped from 2015 to 2016 by 16%, they have been increasing from 2016 to 2019 by a 3% CAGR. We think that the increase in sales can be attributed to improvements in the average capacity utilization per facility. Despite the decrease in capacity per week, the improvements in utilization have kept the production of beef growing every year since 2016.

Although Tyson now has 6 facilities in 2019 compared to 9 in the previous year, it managed to increase its capacity per week from 2014 to 2019 on a 9.2% CAGR, thereby growing production regardless of changes in livestock costs. We also expect pork sales to increase internationally as African swine fever diminishes pork supplies in Asia.

As for the Chicken Segment, Tyson has been increasing the number of processing facilities from 151 in 2014 to 183 in 2019, while keeping utilization stable to meet increasing demand. In fact, sales from Chicken have been growing on a 3.65% CAGR since 2014. However, we expect revenues from Chicken to decline this year due to weak demand from the foodservice industry as well as high domestic availability of chicken.

Risk And Valuation

In addition to market prices for products and costs of raw materials, impacts on sales price across all segments can result from uncertainty in trade policies and increased tariffs. As China recently suspends poultry imports from Tyson, international sales in the second half of FY 2020 can plummet.

We have priced these uncertainties in our revenue forecast and assume zero sales in Q3 and Q4 of 2020. Our conservative assumptions led to a 64% decrease in international sales for 2020 and an overall 8% decrease in total revenue. Shown below is our revenue forecast (in USD Mn):

Our DCF analysis using a 7.4 EV/EBITDA multiple, which is TSN's latest EV/EBITDA multiple, yielded an implied fair value of $87; a 50% upside from the current share price. We believe Tyson is an attractive investment opportunity in the food industry, given its ability to increasing operating efficiency while capitalizing on the increasing demand of protein consumption.

