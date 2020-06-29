Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (FSPKF) CEO Lewis Gradon on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (OTCPK:FSPKF) Q4 2020 Results Conference Call June 28, 2020 6:00 PM ET

I would like to turn the call over to Marcus Driller, VP of Corporate.

Marcus Driller

Thank you, Malinda. Good morning everyone, and welcome to the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 2020 financial year results conference call.

On the call today are Lewis Gradon, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Lyndal York, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Shearer, SVP of Sales and Marketing; and Andrew Somervell, our VP of Products and Technology. Lewis will first provide an overview, followed by some specific comments from Lyndal. And then, we'll open up the call to questions for the team. We will be discussing our results for the year ended 31 March, 2020.

[Audio gap] including financial statements and commentary on our results to the NZX and ASX. These documents can be accessed on our website at www.fphcare.com/investor.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Lewis.

Lewis Gradon

Well, thank you, Marcus, and welcome, everyone. Today I'm going to be referring to the investor presentation pack that we released to the NZX and the ASX this morning.

We will start on Page 3, business highlights. Our products have been used to treat around 16 million patients worldwide and what a very different year it's been. The 2020 financial year was already on track to deliver drugs and this before sales were impacted by COVID-19. We expanded the release of our 950 and Vitera products, and we launched our new Evora compact nasal mask for OSA. We also opened two new sales offices during the year.

So turning to Page 4. In February as a result of COVID-19, the demand for our respiratory therapies to begin to accelerate in a way that is unprecedented. We've seen a change in clinical practice emerged over the last few months with a shift from early intubation and mechanical ventilation for COVID patients to meeting with nasal high flow, and that has brought a lot of attention to our products.

Throughout this pandemic, our priorities being ensuring the safety of our own people and protecting our ability to manufacturer, supply and train end users on that essential respiratory equipment. To increase production, we've added shifts and required more than 500 additional direct manufacturing staff in each of New Zealand and Mexico Since January. I'm really proud of what our people have achieved for the sake of patients as we doubled or even tripled our output in some hospital hardware products over just a few months. As a consequence, we do have a very strong result for the 2020 financial year.

Returning to our financial results on Page 5, the whole operating revenue for the year grew 18% to $1.26 billion that's 14% growth in constant currency. This is comprised of 21% constant currency growth in a Hospital product group and 4% constant currency growth in our Homecare product group. Operating profit grew 30% to $379.3 million and reported net profit after tax will up 37% on last year at $287.3 million. Our consistent practice has been to pay a dividend to shareholders and given the positive results, our Board of Directors has approved an increase fully imputed final dividend of $0.155 per share, displaying the title dividends for the years of $0.275 per share and increase of 18% on previous year.

We know that achieving these results would not have been possible without our people and to recognize our 5,000 employees and their incredible efforts, we have provided additional annual leave and this way we'll pay a profit sharing bonus. To acknowledge the why our global team have gone above and beyond our directors have added an additional discretionary bonus of $3.9 million over our normal practice. This effectively doubles our profit share for the second half. This year's bonus represents approximately 3.9% of annual base pay for each person for a total profit share of $12 million.

We’re turning now to Page 6. This is an overview of the Hospital product group. These are the products and systems that are used in invasive ventilation, noninvasive ventilation, nasal high flow therapy and during surgery. These include the devices and the therapies like Optiflow that are being used to treated COVID patients.

On Page 7, growth in revenue for the second half of the year from our hospital products was strong at 24% in constant currency. Excluding the impact of COVID-19, we estimate that underlying hospital growth, revenue growth for the second half was in the range of 14% to 15% constant currency. Hardware for us began to accelerate from January also an already strong year of growth to finish at 63% growth in constant currency for the half.

Revenue growth in the consumer products that are required for use alongside these devices was also strong at 23% for new apps in the second half in the constant currency. As this pandemic has evolved, nasal high flow therapy and in particular our Optiflow system has steadily gained increasing acceptance, as the preferred frontline therapy for COVID-19 patients. And this is now reflected in many of the clinical practice guidelines around the world.

As a result, we've placed the Optiflow systems and Evora hardware in more hospitals, more powerful hospitals and in more countries. Our therapy is becoming practically household name among intensivists and health care practitioners. And as this real world experience for more and more positions combined with what is already strong base of clinical evidence of over 2,000 publications that includes 65 controlled studies, the barrier to clinical change is reduced.

Our future opportunity is to translate the visible and experience benefits of Optiflow therapy for COVID patients through respiratory patients in general, and then to demonstrate how those same benefits can be applied using myAIRVO for patients in the home. And it's a similar story for invasive ventilation and noninvasive ventilation, COVID-19 is primarily a lung disease and the benefits of humidification become more easily apparent with high numbers of ventilated patients with lung disease. And during this pandemic, those benefits are visible to more and more clinicians than ever, which can only help reduce the hurdle change.

So I'll move now to Page 6. In our Homecare group, these are products used in long-term care facilities and home settings, assisting in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea or OSA and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, as product chronic respiratory conditions.

On Page 9, now we have reported Homecare growth of 9% in constant currency for the second half. Within the Homecare group, second half OSA mask revenue was also up 9% in constant currency and that's driven by steady growth of Vitera, our new full face mask for OSA, which was released into the U.S. in October, and the significant increase in volume above the pre-COVID levels across the range towards the end of our second half.

We also saw continued growth from our myAIRVO, which is used to deliver Optiflow nasal high flow therapy in the home for patients with chronic respiratory conditions. And as we mentioned last year, there are a number of studies in progress about the benefits of nasal high flow therapy in the homes for patients with COPD. And these have timelines of about three to five years.

We expect to see these publications along with the experiences of treating COVID-19 patients with nasal high flow therapy in the hospital supports the ongoing strong growth of the home application.

I'll now turn over to our CFO, Lyndal York and she will give you some details.

Lyndal York

Thanks, Lewis, and good morning everyone. Slide 10 outlines the full year impact of the new accounting standard for leases, effective from 1st of April 2019 that I discussed at the half year. On Slide 11, gross margin decreased by 73 basis points to 66.1% for the year, down 150 basis points in constant currency.

As expected, about a third of the margin decline was due to the startup of our second Mexico manufacturing facilities this year. Product started coming out of this facility in the second half. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been an unprecedented and urgent demand for our spiritual products, because of challenges with global supply chains, we have been and continue to use airfreight to bring in raw materials and deliver product to customers quickly.

The cost airfreight and expediting the supply of raw materials has been significant with the cost per cubic meter being up to 8 times higher than normal. However, we adopted not to increase prices to our customers and this has impacted our gross margin. At the current level of elevated COVID-19 related demand and travel restrictions, freight costs continue to be significantly higher than usual. In our guidance for FY '21, we expected in up to a 200 basis point decline in gross margin in constant currency for the year, which includes this freight impact.

Moving on to Slide 12. Total operating expenses grew 7% or 3% in constant currency. Last year's expenses included $23.4 million of patent litigation costs with ResMed and approximately $2.1 million of lease expenses that are now classified as interest expense. Excluding those items, operating expenses grew 10% in constant currency. To implement the New Zealand R&D tax credit rating, we improved that collection of R&D related costs. This resulted in approximately $8 million of incremental costs classified as R&D rather than SG&A.

This combined with increased investment mid to R&D growing 18% to a $118.5 million, which is 9% of revenue. Excluding the impact from the improved data collection process, R&D grew approximately 10% from last year. We have a strong new product pipeline including new humidification systems, flow generators, masks, consumables, and information solutions, all under development.

SG&A increased 3% to $338 million or 1% decline in constant currency, largely due to the patent litigation costs last year. It is also impacted by the incremental cost, net classified as R&D and the reclassification of a portion of lease expenses to interest expense this year. Excluding the impact of all of these items, SG&A grew approximately 10% in constant currency. We anticipate that our constant currency operating expense growth for next year would be comparable to this year excluding the impact of patent litigation costs and late expense rate classification.

Slide 11 shows our financing and tax expenses. The increase in financing expense is primarily due to the late interest expense reclassified from SG&A and the foreign exchange losses to our interest bearing liabilities, including the newly recognized lease liabilities. This year the New Zealand changed government incentivizes R&D.

For the sixth year to FY '19, we’ve received $5 million annually from the Callaghan innovation growth grant. This was included in other income and has been taxable. The new research and development tax credit fact replaces this ground effective from the first of April 2019 and provide sufficient to spend tax credit on eligible R&D expenditure.

We're including the tax credit as an offset to our tax expense line. We estimate that approximately 75% of our reported R&D spend in FY '20 will be eligible for credit. Based on this assumption, we have recognized the tax credit of $13.4 million this year, which will support our ongoing R&D investment. We estimate the 70% to 75% for their R&D expenditure going forward will be eligible for the tax credit.

In March, 2020 the New Zealand government passed the COVID-19 Response, (Taxation and Social Assistance Urgent Measures) Act that reintroduced depreciation on our buildings for tax purposes, effective from the 1st of April, 2020. As a result of the act, the tax base of that building increased by $19 million at the 31th of March, 2020, this resulted in a reduction in deferred tax liabilities and a reduction in tax expense of $5.3 million this year, which will not be repeated in future years. The Act provides us with a small annual cash benefit over the next 67 years.

Our effective tax rate for the year was 22.5%, down from 28.2% last years, largely due to the introduction of the R&D tax credit and the re-introduction of the building tax depreciation. Excluding those impacts, the effective tax rate was 27.5% slightly below the prior period. Going forward, we expect our effective tax rate excluding R&D tax credit to average around 28% to 29%.

Moving to Slide 14, capital expenditure which includes purchases of intangible assets was $117.7 million this year up from 133.3% last year. Almost half of the property plant and equipment CapEx for the current year was for our fourth New Zealand buildings, which was conflated in May. We are expecting to spend approximately $160 million in total CapEx in FY '21.

Capitalized costs associated with the SAP project are included within intangible expenditure. The U.S. office implementation in June last year went very smoothly. The global SIP rollout is on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we expect it will resume next year and be completed two to three years from then.

Our free cash flow which is operating cash flow plus capital expenditure and late payments was $141 million for the year. From this free cash flow and our short-term deposit, we paid $146.4 million in dividends during the year. The balance sheet remained strong. Higher trade receivables at the 31 of March 2020 reflected the increased sales in response to COVID-19 to today at 45 guys are in line with the prior year of 46 days.

Inventory and trade payables also increased, reflecting higher production levels and purchases of raw materials in line with the increased output. Net property plant and equipment increased by $134 million in the year mainly as a result of CapEx and the recognition of lease assets.

Net cash at 31 of March 2020 totaled $42.2 million, down slightly from $54.4 million last year, predominantly as a result of higher CapEx and dividend. Interest bearing risk was $102.6 million with 21% of outstanding noncurrent. The majority of this is held in U.S. dollars as a balance sheet hedge. Now $30 billion fully grown facility is scheduled to mature in November and is classified as current at the 31st of March. We're trying to extend or replace this over the next few months.

Turning to Slide 15, we would expand our dividend policy into a broader capital management policy. A policy is to manage their balance sheet and financial policies to support long-term financial sustainability. When considering how to apply our free cash flow, our priority is to appropriately invest in the business to support our long-term growth aspirations. This investment is in PayPal, programs and capital expenditure.

Our second priority is to ensure a conservative balance sheet by maintaining our profit sharing ratio of plus 5% to minus 5% excluding hedging. Taking into account expected business performance and future cash requirements. This will insure we have sufficient available liquidity to continue with an appropriate level of investment in the business to put us in the best position to achieve our goal of sustainable profitable growth. It will also assist us in withstanding a significant adverse event with minimal compromise to the business.

Once we have appropriately invested in the business and having appropriate gearing ratios, such cash will be returned to shareholders. We expect to increase dividends as earnings growth. For the five financial years prior to this one that is FY '15 to FY '19, our average dividend payout ratio with 65%. At gearing ratio at 31st of March 2020 was minus 4.3%, which is within our target hearing range. We expect to remain at the lower end of that target hearing range next year.

As Lewis mentioned previously, we will be paying an increased final dividend of $0.155 per share, payable on the 17th of July. This represents the 15% increase on the final dividend declared last year and enables us to make the accelerated investments in manufacturing capacity that we are currently doing and expect to continue for the coming year. This brings the total dividends declared for FY '20 to $0.275 per share and increased of 18%.

Looking now foreign currency on Page 16. Profit after tax year-on-year was benefited by $17.4 million from the New Zealand dollar, typically during the weaker than last year. This includes the results of our hedging program, which contributed a loss of $7.7 million before tax this year. Over the last six months, we have taken advantage of the wakening New Zealand dollar and added to our hedging levels in all of these, one to five, most notably the U.S. dollar.

At current rate, we are focusing a lot from hedging in FY 21 of approximately $3.5 million before tax and the net currency benefit compared to FY '20 of approximately $3 million before tax.

Now back to Lewis who will outline our FY '21 guidance. Lewis?

Lewis Gradon

Thank you, Lyndal. So, we're on Page 18. Our strategic direction remains the same. We're continuing to develop new and innovative products in therapies, but with key opinion leaders to help change clinical practice and expand our global reach. We expect the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated that progress. For the first three months for our FY '21, our hospital business has continued to accelerate, with hardware growth of over 300% and hospital consumables tracking at over 1 billion increase.

In Homecare, we are seeing both a lower OSA diagnosis rate and OSA mask resupply levels in the beginning of FY '21 returning costs are expected levels, compared to the elevated levels at the end of FY '20. Homecare growth for the first three months of FY '21 has therefore been closer to the FY '20 full year rate.

Now this year, we're going to provide guidance on a different basis. We can't predict the course of COVID-19 around the world. We can't predict the effectiveness of definitive measures, future hospitalization, clinical practice guidelines evolving or their adoption. So we're going to provide guidance by an assumption that respiratory hospitalizations peaked through our first quarter due to COVID-19 and in my steadily return to normal activity by the beginning of our second half.

In correspondingly in OSA, diagnosis rates are reduced during the year due to COVID-19 in our assumptions. Some costs most significantly safe also remain elevated during the first three months of our FY '21, due to COVID-19 and we've assumed fright costs remain elevated levels throughout the end of the calendar year. We value our long-term relationship with our customers and so we have not increased their prices as Lyndal mentioned. These are assumptions regarding and not a forecast or prediction of the cost of COVID-19 around the world.

Instead we are continuing to grow our manufacturing capacity of hospital respiratory products during our 2021 years. And as Liddell indicated we're bringing forward our capital expenditure spin for product tooling and manufacturing capacity to ensure a further increase in supply of our respiratory products is available. So on this basis and with these assumptions and current exchange rates full operating revenue would be approximately $1.48 billion and net profit after tax would be approximately $325 million to $340 million.

So with that, I think we can now open the call to questions.

Marcus Driller

Yes, thanks Louis and Melinda, if you could please open the line up for questions just before we move to the Q&A. Can I ask everybody to limit your questions to two? This is just with a view to giving everybody an opportunity to ask their questions. And of course, if you do have further questions, you're welcome to join the queue again.

Marcus Driller

All right, thanks Melinda. The first question comes from Lyanne Harrison at Bank of America. Please go ahead, Lyanne.

Lyanne Harrison

Good morning all and thank you for taking my questions. I guess this question is the lowest following what you're saying about the 2021 guidance, given that where I guess at the end of the first quarter in cases continue to rise globally. Would it be safe to assume that there is further upside in your guidance, if we assume that the peak would be obviously second quarter or third quarter of this financial year?

Lewis Gradon

Yes, I think that would be a safe assumption Lyanne. We've kind of gone with a different concept here and what that we're trying to say is we can't predict what this is going to do. So, we're giving you guidance and we're giving you the assumptions we might to get to that guidance. And in that guidance, we see peaks for our first quarter and then declined to normal. So if you want to think that COVID-19 hospitalizations increase or even remain the same, yes, there's certainly upside to that assumption that we make.

Lyanne Harrison

Okay. And just for a follow-up question. So obviously, when coronavirus first hit in the United States and Europe, I assume that there's a flood of orders at that time to secure devices. Can you add some color as to where the current hardware demand is coming from in terms of are you seeing more demand coming through the U.S. and in other States as cases rise? And also, can you comment on the emerging markets particularly Brazil, Russia, and the like where are the cases that also an increase?

Lewis Gradon

Yes, we're pretty much all certainly in. I mean, our demand for hardware is pretty much has followed COVID around the world. I mean, it did start in China, moved to Europe, moved to the U.S. and now what we're seeing more and more from those other countries like Brazil and Russia and -- as you mentioned.

Marcus Driller

Back to continuing slower, how the demand for those other regions was referred to.

Operator

Our next question comes from Steven Wheen at Evans & Partners. Just go ahead, Steve.

Steven Wheen

Just a question and the update, I noticing a slide that you've upgraded your target market from 10 billion last half to 20 billion today. I just wanted to get an understanding, as to what the major drivers of that that significant increase in your target market is?

Lewis Gradon

Marcus, if we can appreciate the question please.

Marcus Driller

Yes, Steve, one of the things there's, previously, we had U.S. 15 plus billion was moved to NZ 20 plus billion. So you got currency here, I guess, we report all of our numbers in New Zealand dollars and so, we thought for consistency we should do that. The increase in the total addressable market largely relates to the 50 million estimate we have come up with around hospitals for free support. That is patients using who could benefit from our Optiflow nasal heart flow therapy. So, we done some reasonably detailed analysis looking at US HCUP data and ICD10 codes to work out potential, that potential numbers, so that's gone from 30 million to 50 million estimates. So that's probably the main most.

Steven Wheen

Second question is just to try and get a better understanding of what the clinical experience is like with Optiflow and we saw during COVID a big shift away from perhaps in the first instance ventilators being used and now Optiflow as -- or high flow therapy has been used to stabilize oxygenation levels. I just wondering if you can talk to now that we've got such a big base. What are you seeing work experience light on the pull-through of your Optiflow cannula?

Lewis Gradon

Well, look, I'll just echo those comments, Steve. We did see that shift from incubate early through to more and more leading with Optiflow. With regard to the pull-through so far on everything we can say it looks like those devices are being used, if anything maybe even at a mildly elevated rate.

Marcus Driller

Thanks, Steve. Sorry. I'll let you guys. Steve, you have got a follow-up there.

Steven Wheen

No, I was just curious about the mildly elevated that surprises me given the popularity of the therapy.

Lewis Gradon

I am thinking of a turn rate, Steve. So we've placed the hardware and so far as we can tell by turn rates before being used and maybe a little bit more turn to normal.

Operator

Next question comes from David Low at JP Morgan.

David Low

Can I just talk a little bit about the ordering backlog that you've got at the moment? So you've talked -- you obviously set some assumptions there. With those assumptions, are you expecting that, if it plays out that way, we see a peak in the coming quarter and then normalize by the end of the half, that your order book would have quota?

Lewis Gradon

That's the hard one to answer, Steve. We think we're satisfy -- sorry, Dave. We think, we've satisfied all the demand and the reason it's hard to answer. You've got orders flying in daily and you got manufacturing rates ramping up, daily. So I think the bottom line is we think over that fourth -- first quarter, we've satisfied the demand. Clearly, if demand goes down during our second quarter, we will satisfy that. But we're also planning to satisfy that demand, if it goes hard during our second quarter as well. We're still building manufacturing capacity. We're still ramping up.

David Low

If I understand that correctly, you're keeping up with demand at the moment. It's not that those, if I ordered a new device today, I have to wait three, six, nine months for?

Lewis Gradon

Nothing like that caught on timeframe. What we're doing, what we're ensuring that we supply to make the treatment need first and next thing our first priority. Otherwise we might have been facing our customer delivery. Delays now, it's probably talking, if they think it's not immediate need to treat patients, you might be talking a couple of weeks. We do have four orders in line with ventilators being delivered and future periods.

David Low

Right, thanks. I'll just switch topic, if I could, to the OSA or the Homecare side. You've talked about diagnosis channel being down or resupply being down. We've had reports U.S. that we've supplied hold up pretty well, to sort of talk to what you've seen in Europe, your assumptions with that diagnostics channel in particular, please?

Lewis Gradon

So, at the end of quarter, we did say what we interpreted as a big pickup in resupply, right. We're still saying what we think of probably elevated resupply rates, but they've come back a bit from this the fourth quarter. And then for assumptions going forward, we have assumed that resupply return to normal levels, maybe started a little bit elevated through the first half return some normal level for the second half.

And then, we just had kind of a blanket assumption for new patient starts and we see it for the full year. New patients starts -- well, the assumption is would be 80% of last year. And probably the thing for me to emphasize here is that just a blanket assumption that's what we've baked into the numbers we've given you. And we just try to wrap up all the various impacts that COVID might have on the diagnosis rate in that one kind of assumption.

Next question comes from Andrew Goodsall at MST Marquee. Go ahead, Andrew.

Andrew Goodsall

Thanks very much for taking my question. I'm just trying to understand the post-COVID-19 profile and what that market looks like. So just of ask you, you're very early on the ground in Wuhan. Just to understand what you sort of see that is now, sorry what's happening there now, sort of that I guess things are soluble and potentially they acquired all the equipment they need. Just trying to get a further sense of that?

Lewis Gradon

I don’t know if I can drill down to Wuhan specifically, I think on the whole in China. We saw -- well, well, China has always grown very, very strongly for us. We did see a pickup in January. And I'd say it's probably back to normal kind of growth rate now would be the best summary I could give.

Andrew Goodsall

Okay. And perhaps just interested in SG&A, obviously, you've got some leverage out of this half year gone. And just trying to understand where promotional activity and things like that just taking place. We know with lot of the closures that just hasn't happened, I guess, just trying to understand the impact on your launch of your new masks plus just ongoing costs and would you still get leverage out of that this next six months, probably a question for Lyndal?

Lyndal York

Yes, I will take the first part of it there and maybe pass over to Paul in terms of rollout of new mask and plans with that. What we have said is we see some ups and downs in terms of our expenses as a result of COVID. So, we've got a bit of less travel or a bit of less people moving out and about. We’re still undertaking a lot of activities. We're just being able to do them remotely in a number of cases. And so, we were assuming and guiding that our operating expenses will grow around that 10%, which is the growth that we had this year and next year.

And we don't see there being material impacts to that depending on what happens with COVID because as I said, there are ups and downs. We’re still undertaking the activities by and large of what we have planned to do something things with delayed, with a bit of a pickup as teams are able to move around a bit more in terms of new product releases and launches of new masks. And again, I think that simply dependent on as people get access into the markets, but I'll pass it over Paul, if there's any other comments on that.

Paul Shearer

Not really. Andrew, as Lyndal was saying, it's quite spotty around the world, but I mean we clearly got to call on sleep labs, pulmonologists, home care dealers, and we're quite restricted and be able to do that in many parts of the world. So, that’s just affecting the way we can launch new products. But we'll do it where we can; and where we can’t physically do it, we do it virtually. So, the team is out there just doing their very best they can in an environment that's not conducive to face the price.

Lewis Gradon

There is a final comment to that Andrew, is that in our assumptions, we assumed that, that activity returns closer to the normal for our second half, assumptions for expense growth.

Marcus Driller

Thank you very much.

Next question comes from Chelsea Leadbetter at Forsyth Barr. Over to you, Chelsea.

Chelsea Leadbetter

Thanks Marcus and morning team. I guess, trying to expand on the post-COVID discussion that we had started into. What I'm interested in kind of understanding, Lewis, maybe. Is the hardware boost that we're seeing at the moment, clearly as a result of the COVID orders, et cetera? I mean, firstly, I guess how you guys thinking about that going forward? I mean, are you thinking that some of this is a pull forward? Or are you thinking about a sustained sort of change in behavior here? I mean just thinking more on a medium-term basis, how do we think about the hardware line in particular?

Lewis Gradon

Yes, for AIRVO, Chelsea, we're thinking that's just accelerated our progress with the installed base. We're thinking it's probably reduced the hurdle to clinical change. You have to maybe the most physicians in the world having some experience with nasal high flow, maybe the last few months and probably the next year. And that clinical experience probably speaks louder than the clinical evidence. We're thinking of it as really just pulling everything, pulling our penetrations, pulling our progress forward a couple of years.

On the heater basis, on the whole there -- our heater basis have probably been going onto the established intensive care ventilators. So, we're also expecting that, that will be preferred ventilation tools before, during and after the pandemic. So, we're expecting that again which we'll increase our penetration there as well.

Chelsea Leadbetter

And I guess the second question just trying to understand, can you give us a bit of an update on patient numbers for high flow and where that's sitting now and thinking of treatment numbers and also just in terms of your penetration throughout various areas of the hospital? We're saying that the most the biggest change and I guess what you're saying in that particular area versus 6 to 12 months ago?

Lewis Gradon

Yes. Well, for FY '20, we said about 4 million patients treated with nasal high flow with Optiflow. In terms of penetration throughout the hospital, I think that's another place where the COVID pandemic has accelerated our progress. We think a lot of the usage of Optiflow is outside, like the U.S. where you saying a lot of hospitals generate assessment hubs where they start with patients on Optiflow and then they'll move patients to different parts of the hospital. We're seeing a lot more usage in an emergency department, where, again, they'll start patients on Optiflow and then decide where they're going to move them. And I think probably the other thing we say more and more often, I don't think you'd find many customers that would not accept it. They can use nasal high flow outside ICU. They would all accept that these days, I think. I think there's been a big shift that's occurred over tripled over three or four months, all anecdotal record.

Next question comes from Chris Cooper at Goldman Sachs.

Chris Cooper

I'm just trying to try and get a few comments made on supply and demand. So, you've commented to previous questions, supply met demand and also you assume that level hospitalizations to peak, but also you still continue to increase manufacturing capacity. So can you just confirm which lines, you're still seeing that tightness in and continuing to build out?

Lewis Gradon

Well, we're really only talking about two product ranges, right. We're talking about humidifiers we use with mechanical ventilators and talking about AIRVOs we use with Optiflow and probably not much difference in terms -- again, it's a model and it's an assumption we use to give you some kind of guidance. And we haven't really made any distinction between the two. We've said peaking in our first quarter decline into normal growth by the end of our second quarter. And we've treated them both the same in that assumption. Does that answer your question?

Chris Cooper

It does. And the second question, please. And you've commented about a mild elevation in the pull-through rate. I just want to clarify you're talking there about, Optiflow consumables coming through from hardware. Fiscal '21 started very strongly, obviously, even consumables growth over a third, but still that some way below the growth you've seen in hardware of up over 300%. So, just trying to, again, just trying to get your comments there in terms of the elevation and pull-through, I think normally, would see a sort of a higher correlation between hardware and consumables growth there?

Lewis Gradon

Yes. Okay, Chris. So the thing there is, for us to look to -- if we double our hardware growth in 12 months, we doubled last year sales. If we want to, or if we would have doubled our consumable consumption in 12 months and we've doubled everything that we ever sold. The hardware installed base has only gone up for a certain percentage, okay. Look, I think, I made a miss of that. To get to double -- to double hardware sales, we only have to double last year sales. But if we were for example to double consumable sales, we're doubling usage on the entire base. So, they're quite disconnected numbers. It's because you have a great, big installed base with hardware that's using consumables.

Chris Cooper

So should we be assuming that consumables growth should strengthen from here? And in terms of that percentage there, I mean, historically, I think was being often the hardest challenges is getting the hardware into the customer. And we've had this very unusual set of circumstances which has helped to drive that forward whatever the normal ratio is X number of consumables per piece of hardware. Does that ratio still hold or is that in some way changed?

Lewis Gradon

It still holds. It's gone up a little bit. Let me try another some. Let's just say I sell 100 pieces of hardware every year. I'll do that for 10 years. I've got a thousand bits of hardware out there. This year, I sell 200. So, I've doubled my hardware sales this year, but my install base is going from 1,000 to 1,200. So, I'd expect my consumables to go up 20%, if the turn rates still the same. Does that help you?

Chris Cooper

Okay, understood. It does. Thank you very much.

Next question comes from Stephen Ridgewell at Craigs Investment Partners.

Stephen Ridgewell

The first question on production capacity CapEx. So, the 150 million go for before FY '21, which is an elevated number, could you please clarify to what extent approximately this relates to new buildings and approximately how much to expanding production lines? And then roughly what the planned increase in production line CapEx is year-over?

Lyndal York

Yes, Look, I'll take the first part Stephen. In terms of new buildings, they still probably about 20 million or so, to finish up the new Daniell building. And then within that 160 includes intangibles, which we've spent about 25 million last year. You can say that that's fairly comparable a bit of growth in that next year. Everything else is pretty much production line.

Lewis Gradon

Yes, Steve, just lines up with the comments continuing to grow our manufacturing capacity throughout the year.

Stephen Ridgewell

And just one follow-up on that, once that CapEx is spent, roughly where would the Company's capacity based on hospital consumables production and that compared to a kind of 38% growth that was in first quarter?

Lewis Gradon

As I said, we’re continuing to build that manufacturing capacity. We will continue to build it throughout the year. The peg in the sand I can give you is that we'd expect to be about doubled for the humidification consumables by November capacity and with that double the capacity for the AIRVO consumables by September. The plan is carry on building capacity, obviously with resisting from time to time.

Stephen Ridgewell

It's helpful. And then the second one for me, you mentioned, what you'd say increased demands. What would be increased demand for the likes of Brazil, Russia spread cover hotspots figure around the world? Is there increasing demand and the lots of Brazil and Russia, as examples, primarily for your core invasive ventilation to the consumables? Or are you also now saying and trust and giving high fives nail recommended as frontline treatment, I mean, in the context of historically while the growth in high flows come in U.S and Europe and Australasia?

Paul Shearer

Steven, Paul here, Just to answer the question simply, it's both. We've seen increased demand for humidification products, consumables also for our high flow AIRVO, Optiflow products.

Stephen Ridgewell

Yes. I mean, I guess geographic, like you would have split that. I'm trying to get you saying high flow demand to go up. And like sort of emerging markets. We haven't been as strong historically, we get historically the US and the Europe is been the focus for sales teams.

Lewis Gradon

Steve, there is no question that we're seeing strong demand in those emerging markets for high flow. I think the same what's been happening around the rest of the world during the early waves, the guidelines coming up, so clearly seeing increased demand for our high flow.

Next question comes from Marcus Curley at UBS. Go ahead, Marcus.

Marcus Curley

I just wondered if you could provide, what your overall revenue assumptions, constant currency is for the Hospital and Homecare division for the current year?

Lewis Gradon

In the guidance for today, based on the assumptions that we've had given you Marcus. You get most of that growth is in Hospital. You get Homecare fairly flat to low digits.

Marcus Curley

Within that, obviously you've talked to peak being assumed in the first quarter. Does the order profile align with that at this stage?

Lewis Gradon

It's a difficult question to answer. I've heard pretty close, yes.

Marcus Curley

And then just following on from the last questions asked, historically, the emerging markets they've been very reluctant to buy reusable -- sorry, the single use consumables, generally using the reusables. Is that changing or is it too early to tell?

Lewis Gradon

Look, at this stage, it seems to be a bit of a drift towards our consumable an d single use.

Q - Marcus Curley

And how about China, for example, has experience with COVID changed the practice in the last few months?

Lewis Gradon

I think we would say a drift towards single use. Yes, single use as a proportion of China was picking up.

Next question comes from John Deakin-Bell at Citigroup. Go ahead, John.

John Deakin-Bell

Just wanted to follow on from Chris's question to understand that you eloquently made the point, Lewis, about the 1,000 and 1,200, so I understand the consumables gross, but just in terms of a normal year where there was a normal number of respiratory patients. What we're trying to understand is, is the installed base now really too big for the number of patients in the normal year or you think you can kind of go in and through the education of the physicians backfill to the point that you can get more and more kind of a normal patient, if you like using your therapies?

Lewis Gradon

Yes, that's exactly it. When you're talking about Optiflow, a lot of that usage right now, a lot of it will be COVID, not all of it. And the future opportunity for us is to make sure that our customers translate the benefits that they see for COVID patients, things like that benefit to all of their respiratory patients. And we think it's probably pretty evident to them, but it's certainly something we'll be working on. And also remembering, we probably, where we still contained within penetrated. So with that we think we're anywhere near getting an installed base that's too big for the number of patients.

John Deakin-Bell

And just to go back on another comment you made about the OSA business in terms consider getting access to patients. Obviously, the world is a big disrupter. Have you seen any normalization of that? Any more people going to sleep labs or anything to suggest that we'll get back to normal in the next quarter?

Paul Shearer

Paul here, John. Again, it's spotty around the world. Different things happen in different prices. So, our people are calling on over -- our people like to call on where we can. A lot of sleep labs have opened or opening. But in terms of patients going go those sleep labs, I think, there's a lot of patients staying away because they're worried about just going into those kind of environments. So, I think that's why we've given -- made assumptions that we have.

Lewis Gradon

Thanks Marcus. And look, I'd like to conclude by recognizing our suppliers, our customers and our shareholders, and especially now more than 5,000 people here support, and it's our strong long-term relationships that have really come to the forefront during this pandemic in our responsive pandemic. We're confident in our ability to respond to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and we're optimistic about our future beyond it.

So thank you very much to everyone and thanks for your time on the call today.

