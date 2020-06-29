Glenmark Pharmaceuticals ADR (GLKQY) CEO Glenn Saldanha on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals ADR (OTC:GLKQY) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call June 28, 2020 11:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason D'souza - Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

Glenn Saldanha - Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

V. S. Mani - Executive Director and CFO, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Robert Matsuk - President, North America

Conference Call Participants

Prakash Agarwal - Axis Capital

Nitin Agarwal - IDFC Securities

Shyam Srinivasan - Goldman Sachs

Saion Mukherjee - Nomura

Vishal Manchanda - Nirmal Bang

Vikas Sharda - NTAsset Management

Chirag Dagli - HDFC Mutual Fund

Alankar Garude - Macquarie

Neha Manpuria - JPMorgan

Tushar Manudhane - Motilal Oswal

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC Securities

Aditya Khemka - DSP Mutual Fund

Tarang Agrawal - Old Bridge Capital

Jason D'souza

Thank you moderator. Welcome to Glenmark's Q4 earnings call. Before I start the call, I would like to introduce the members at Glenmark. We have Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; V. S. Mani, Executive Director and CFO, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; and Robert Matsuk, President, North America.

First, the review of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the fourth quarter, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR27,674 million, recording an increase of INR796 million. For the year ended Glenmark's consolidated revenue was INR106,406.69 million recording an increase of 7.86%.

Business update on account of the COVID situation. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown across India affected Glenmark's production facilities in the month of March and April. However, by the end of April, Glenmark's manufacturing units managed to stabilize production and logistics were also in place in order to ensure uninterrupted supply to all our markets. As of now, all of Glenmark's manufacturing facilities are operational and the supply of raw material has also improved significantly. Further, internal logistics within India was stabilized by end April and exposed to all markets resumed to a significant extent by the first week of May.

Since the start of the outbreak, Glenmark's employees across operations around the world have worked round the clock to formulate and adopt best practices that adhere to the highest standards of safety. Glenmark's employees have also facilitated the uninterrupted supply of medicines to every market it services. The company has made significant efforts to reduce the volume on the community on account of COVID-19 across its operational countries and manufacturing locations. The details are available on the company's website.

In a landmark development for COVID-19 patients in India, Glenmark announced the launch of anti drug antiviral drug, Favipiravir, brand name FabiFlu for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. Glenmark received manufacturing and marketing approval from India's regulator as part of the accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

The approvals restricted use entails responsible medication use where every patient must have signed an informed consent before treatment indication. Glenmark approvals from India’s regulators makes FabiFlu the first oral Favipiravir approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19. Glenmark would be conducting a post marketing study as recommended by the Indian regulator on Favipiravir on thousand patients of mild to moderate COVID-19 for further evaluation of safety and efficacy.

Further, Glenmark also recently announced a new randomized open label study to test the combined efficacy of two antiviral drugs, Favipiravir and c, as a potential COVID-19 treatment strategy. The two antiviral drugs have a different mechanism of action, and their combination may demonstrate improved treatment efficacy by effectively tackling high viral loads in patients during early stage of the disease.

Early administration of a combination of antiviral medications acted by different mechanism is desirable for the treatment of COVID-19, since the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 peaks around the time of symptom onset. The new combination trial will be called FAITH. 158 hospitalized patients of moderate COVID-19 infections will be enrolled in the combination study and randomized in two groups; one group receiving Favipiravir and Umifenovir with standard supportive care and one group receiving Favipiravir along with standard supportive care.

The business, first the India business. Sales for the formulation business in India for the fourth quarter was INR7607.53 million, recording a growth of 14.52%. The India business continued to outperform the industry growth as per IQVIA. Glenmark‘s India business recorded growth of 15.90% as compared to IPM growth of 9.68%. As for IQVIA MAT, March 20, Glenmark's India business recorded growth of 14.22% as compared to IPM growth of 10.55%. In terms of market share, Glenmark's India business for the segment in the support therapy areas, such as cardiac, diabetes and respiratory.

In April 2019, Glenmark announced the launch of this novel patent protected globally research SGLT-2 inhibitor Remogliflozin etabonate in India. Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin and the response from KOLs has been extremely positive. As per IQVIA March 20 data, the sales for the Remogliflozin franchise is tracking at INR53 million per month. Glenmark has attained 7.34% market share in March '20 in terms of value in the overall SGLT-2 market in India.

Glenmark has also launched the combination of Remogliflozin etabonate and Metformin hydrochloride for adults with Type 2 diabetes. The combination of the product has also received a good response from the market with sales crossing INR10 million in the month of March '20 itself. During the fourth quarter, Glenmark announced the partnership of its gynaecology division with Integrace Limited, a True North company. Thus, under this arrangement, the gynaecology business of India and Nepal was transferred to Integrace along with the employees of that division. The gynaecology division revenue is insignificant to the overall India business and is part of Glenmark's non-core business. The transaction was signed and closed in the fourth quarter of the financial year.

Glenmark's consumer care business in India continue to maintain a strong growth momentum of 31% in the fourth quarter, setting a new milestone of sales of INR2,038 million, INR203 crores in this financial year. The strong growth in the fourth quarter was led by candid dusting powder with the highest ever growth of 38%. Modern trade channel led to the growth agenda for consumer care portfolio with 34% growth during the year.

During the quarter, the company announced that it entered into an agreement with Hindustan Unilever Limited for the divestment of its VWash brand and other extension. Under this agreement, the brand and other trademark copyrights knowhow associated with Glenmark’s VWash business will be transferred to HUL. Glenmark will receive an upfront payment and a certain percentage of sales for three years. No employees will be transferred as part of this agreement. The transaction was completed on June 25, 2020.

USA, Glenmark pharmaceuticals recorded revenue of finished dosage of INR7,619 million, USD105.11 million, recording fee growth of minus 1%. In the fiscal year '19-'20, Glenmark was given 14 ANDAs comprising of 12 final and two tentative approvals. Additionally, Glenmark was also granted approvals on a pass to make an over the counter version of Adapalene Gel 0.1% available. Notable approvals during the year include Fulvestrant Injection, Pimecrolimus Cream, Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension. The company filed a total of ANDA applications with the USFDA throughout the fiscal year.

The genetic industry continues to be subdued with the overall generic topical dermatology market continuing to witness price erosion on a Q-on-Q basis. On a YTD basis, the overall genetic topical dermatology market is estimated to witness price erosion of around 20% for the entire financial year. During the financial year, the U.S. business was significantly impacted in terms of accounts of three products, Mupirocin Cream, Atomoxetine and Calcipotriene Cream. Further, the sales was also impacted in the year due to ranitidine.

Glenmark completed the successful launch of 16 products during the financial year. Africa, Asia and CIS region. For the fourth quarter, the revenue from this region was INR3,365 million, recording de-growth of 12.65%. In the fourth quarters of financial year, secondary sales Russian subsidiary showed 3.8% growth in value. The Russia business continued to be subdued in the fourth quarter and currency devaluation further impacted the business. The Asia region’s performance in the fourth quarter was averaged and secondary sales of only 1% reported for the region. Sales continued to remain subdued across all major Asian markets for Glenmark. The African region recorded secondary sales growth in the fourth quarter, the secondary sales growth was on account of the performance of the Kenya subsidiary.

Europe. Glenmark‘s Europe operation revenue was for the fourth quarter was INR4,115 million, recording growth of 29.26%. Glenmark’s Europe operations performed well in the fourth quarter recording growth in excess of 20% in constant currency. The Western European business recorded growth of 23% in the quarter on account of good growth recorded by the German subsidiary. The Central Eastern European business grew well in the fourth quarter. During the quarter, Glenmark Poland announced the partnership of its CNS portfolio to Neuraxpharm, a leading European pharma company.

Following the transaction the Glenmark CNS commercial team in Poland will join Neuraxpharm’s Polska existing sales and marketing organization to create a strong player in the Polish CNS market with excellent access to psychiatrists, neurologists and pharmacies. Latin America. Glenmark’s revenue from its Latin America and Caribbean operations was at INR1,768 million, recording an increase of 46.9%. The strong growth recorded with a subsidiary was in account of the Brazil subsidiary, which continues to benefit from the launch of three respiratory products licensed from Novartis. During the quarter, the Brazilian subsidiary announced the partnership of a set of dermatology brands with a leading Brazilian pharmaceutical company, Hypera. The transaction was signed in the fourth quarter of the financial year.

GPL, speciality and innovative pipeline, Ryaltris. Ryaltris nasal spray is the company's respiratory pipeline and is currently under review with the US FDA as a treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis in the USA. During the fourth quarter, Glenmark and Hikma entered into an exclusive licensing arrangement for the commercialization of Ryaltris seasonal allergic rhinitis nasal spray in the U.S. Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for the continued development and regulatory approval of Ryaltris by the US FDA, while Hikma will be responsible for the commercialization of Ryaltris in the U.S. Glenmark will receive an upfront payment and on regulatory approval also. Glenmark will also receive commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties from Hikma called Ryaltris.

Besides the U.S. deal, Glenmark has also already signed licensing deals for commercializing Ryaltris in China, Australia, New Zealand and Korea. Glenmark is working close to close a partnership for Ryaltris in various other markets, including the EU. The company has already filed an application for Ryaltris approval in the European Union. During the first quarter FY19, ‘20, the US FDA has issued a CRL pertaining to the new drug application for Ryaltris. We continue to work with the agency to resolve the issue in the CRL. The CRL’s response is currently on track for submission shortly. We are in communication with the FDA and all deficiencies except facility clearances are minor in nature and have already been addressed.

During the third quarter of the financial year, Glenmark announced that its partner Seqirus Australia has received marketing approval for Ryaltris from TGA Australia. We have already dispatched large quantities to Seqirus in this month and they are planning for the launch of Ryaltris in Australia in Q2 FY21. Recently, the company's approval -- company’s partner in South Korea, Yuhan Corporation, also received regulatory approval, which paves the way for the launch of Ryaltris in South Korea. Further, in the last few months, Ryaltris has been approved in Cambodia, Uzbekistan, Namibia and South Africa. Also, Ryaltris clinical trials in Russia have been completed and the subsidiary will shortly seek regulatory approval from the regulator.

GBR-310, during FY19, Glenmark announced phase one results, suggest similarity in pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamic, safety and immunogenicity profiles between GBR-310 and the reference product, omalizumab. The company is in discussions with potential partners and is targeting to conclude a deal before initiating phase three studies. GRC 39815, this compound is currently in preclinical development and the company plans to initiate a phase one study shortly. Glenmark Life Sciences. For the fourth quarter, external sales of Glenmark Life Sciences was at INR2,613 million as against $2,487 million, recording growth of 5.07%. For the entire year, external sales of Glenmark Life Sciences recorded revenue of INR10,239 million as against INR9,493 million recording growth of 7.86%.

Ichnos Sciences. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, Glenmark invested INR5,943 million, INR85.03 million and in the fourth quarter of the financial year, the company invested approximately INR2,250 million. Thus, for the entire financial year, Glenmark invested INR8,193 million, equivalent of USD115.73 million in Ichnos Sciences. Ichnos Sciences initiated the process to raise capital in the U.S. in the current month to fund the development of its pipeline and for future growth plans. For further updates on the pipeline and the organization, please log on to ichnossciences.com. The pipeline update for the fourth quarter is published.

Update on the Chief Commercial Officer for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. Glenmark recently announced the appointment of Mr. Robert Crockart as Chief Commercial Officer Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. Mr. Crockart will be based at Glenmark's head office in Mumbai and will report directly to the Chairman and Managing Director. Mr. Crokart comes with 26 years of end to end experience across various industries, including pharmaceutical industries, consumer, health, retail, pharmaceutical, wholesale and outsourcing. He has successfully completed and transformed businesses for growth across multiple geographies in Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Prior to Glenmark, Mr. Crokart was divisional Vice President Asia-Pacific for Abbott. He was instrumental in expanding the MEAP region for Abbott year on year for over five years as EVP. He also established the EPD sales and strategy globally across all emerging markets, and contribute consistently to the overall achievements of the business. All the business heads at Glenmark will report into Mr. Crokart. He will be responsible for the entire formulation business of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Before we open the floor for question and answers a few notes. The R&D expenditure for the quarter was INR350 crores, which was around 12.6% of sales. R&D expenditure for the year was INR1,352 crores, which was 12.7% of sales. Innovation expenditure was at INR819 crores, which constitute 60% of the overall R&D expenditure. Generic R&D expenditure was INR533 crores, which contributes around 40% of the total R&D expenditure. ForEx gain and other income was INR35 crores in Q4 and was INR115 crores in the full year. This is recorded in other income.

Inventory was INR2,136 crores at 73 days in FY20 as compared to INR2,252 crores at 83 days in FY '19. Receivables was INR2,409 crores at 83 days in FY20 as compared to INR2,195 crores at 81 days in FY19. Payables was INR2,126 crores at 73 days in FY'20 as compared to INR2,221 crores at 82 days in FY19. Net working capital was at INR2,419 crores at 83 days in FY20 as compared to INR2,226 crores at 82 days in FY19. Gross debt was INR4,868 crores as on March 31, 2020.

Net debt was at INR3,758 crores as on March 31, 2020. Net debt at constant currency has come down by USD14 million as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, where it stood at 513 million as compared to presently where it is at 499 million. Impact on currency on gross debt was over 375 crores for the year. Total asset addition during the year was 931 crores, down from 1,237 crores in FY19.

With this, moderator, we would like to open the floor for question and answers. Over to you.

[Operator Instructions] We take the first question from the line of Prakash Agarwal from Axis Capital.

Prakash Agarwal

Glenn, first question for you in terms of understanding the revenue that we have clogged in in India and Europe. Are there any COVID related one-offs stocking, or how could we think about fiscal '21 across your major revenue items U.S., India, Europe, et cetera?

Glenn Saldanha

Prakash, if I look at India, in Q4 itself right, because there was some patients talking we saw. We got some positive benefit coming on account and particularly in the last two, three weeks of the quarter. As far as Europe goes, I think because of the Italian situation, one of our competitors was not able to supply and we were able to get some good business out of that in the last month of the quarter. I mean the run rate for both India and Europe, obviously, we cannot sustain this run rate in this current year, given the COVID situation and Q1 being a challenging quarter on account of COVID.

Prakash Agarwal

Any guidance you're giving on overall top line…

Glenn Saldanha

We're not giving any guidance this year, Prakash.

Prakash Agarwal

And any color on US, I mean in terms of like you said India and Europe. U.S., since we had a softer base given the dermal pressure, rising pressure now. How does it look fiscal '21 in terms of launches and in terms of growing on that base?

Glenn Saldanha

So, the U.S. continues to be a challenging environment. But our view is we have some good launches coming up, so there could be some benefits we see out of the U.S.

Prakash Agarwal

And my second question on the cost front, so we have seen significant improvement on the cost side. So, are we like 50% done on the cost side or there is more to go in the fiscal '21?

V. S. Mani

Yes, Prakash. So, Mani here. So, as it is on the cost front on the other expenses, you can actually see that all the efforts we put over the last one, two years has really borne fruit. So going forward, we also look at reducing or keeping some of our cost under check, both on the manpower cost front, as well as on the R&D front, okay. So both of this will subsequently also tie in, you know bring down the cost position.

Prakash Agarwal

So there is more room you are saying?

V. S. Mani

Yes, definitely, there is some more room.

Prakash Agarwal

And my last question on Favipiravir, so congrats on that. Just trying to understand how has been the initial pick up since it's the only oral for mild to moderate, and what are the expectation in terms of patient penetration and has health ministry or ICMR approved the drug?

Glenn Saldanha

So, look, Favi is a good launch for the company. However, obviously, this is a drug which is approved under emergency authorization and as to be prescribed by the doctor. So, there are quite a lot of restrictions in terms of usage of the drug but it's a good launch. It'll help patients in these COVID times where there is hardly any therapy out there. We think it can really benefit patients and it'll help in the longer-term as far as the company goes.

Prakash Agarwal

And last one if I may squeeze in on, follow up on Favipiravir. The combination looks more promising, and what are the timelines for that?

Glenn Saldanha

So combination we have initiated the trials, I can't give a definitive time line but it will take two, three months from this.

Prakash Agarwal

For the launch, or you completing the trial?

Glenn Saldanha

Completing the trial.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. We will take next question from the line of Nitin Agarwal from IDFC Securities. Please go ahead.

Nitin Agarwal

Glenn, couple of things on the CapEx at 900 crores, it still stays reasonably high versus most of our industry peers who’s pretty much seemed to be consolidating more for the last two, three years now. I mean for us now how are you looking at this you know this whole CapEx spend situation going forward?

V. S. Mani

So, Nitin. This is Mani here. So, I think it will come down even more here. So we expect it to be around 700 or little higher than that. So, I mean, as we are guided even the last time, because we had some expenses in Monroe, et cetera, et cetera that is why it was a little bit higher. But going forward, we will see it lower, okay, both on the regulatory whatever we do, the routine CapEx as well as any growth or on that all put together, it should all be well below, I mean much lower than INR800 million.

Nitin Agarwal

So, still where how would you split it roughly between tangibles and intangibles, the INR700 million to INR800 million going forward roughly?

V. S. Mani

It should be about max about INR200 million for the in-licensing or whatever we do, and the rest will all be towards actually largely growth CapEx and routine CapEx. So, we will definitely try to bring it down, yes.

Nitin Agarwal

So this INR500 million, INR600 million on the tangible CapEx, do you think that's going to stay at these levels, it's not going to come down below that?

V. S. Mani

It will come down little below that as well, yes. We’ll see how much we can push it. We'll definitely try to bring in below that.

Nitin Agarwal

Secondly, Glenn, I want on the Favi, I mean how do you look at export opportunity for -- how should one look at export part opportunity for this product?

Glenn Saldanha

Well, Nitin, there are opportunities. Favi is already approved for emergency authorization in a host of countries, right, Russia, China, Japan, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, so many countries. So, there is an export opportunity going forward. But our first goal is to try and make it available to Indian patients. So, Indian patients get the maximum benefit.

Nitin Agarwal

And in terms of capacity, is there a constraint to capacity that we have for the product assuming there is a pick-up of the drug as per the trials and all go through?

Glenn Saldanha

No, we don't have any constraints, we have adequate capacities.

Nitin Agarwal

And lastly on R&D, I mean the breakup that you’ve provided us, I mean at [500] odd crores of generic spends. R&D spends are little, are fairly muted versus what’s the size of the business, right? So are we in the risk of under investing in certain businesses over the last couple of years and it’s probably reflecting the way our U.S. has grown. I mean how should one look at that number, and in terms of how it’s been in the recent past and how it will be going forward?

Glenn Saldanha

I think R&D as a percent to sales will come down substantially on account of just reducing overall R&D costs, even Ichnos spend Y-o-Y coming down this year compared to last year. Additionally, I think it's important to keep in mind that Ichnos will capital raise this year, so that will further take out that, improve our cash flows there. So, I think R&D, there is substantial scope for improvement overall as a percentage of sales.

Nitin Agarwal

And in what timelines it will for the Ichnos fund raise?

Glenn Saldanha

So, we've initiated the process, we'll see when it gets done.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next is from the line of Shyam Srinivasan from Goldman Sachs.

Shyam Srinivasan

My first one is on the efficacy for Favipiravir as a COVID-19 treatment. There's lots of literature around the world, including from Japan. So, just want to understand how effective is this drug and has it completed our trials that we initiated, or we’re just in the process of completing the trials just for Favipiravir? I am not looking about the combination. So that’s my first question.

Glenn Saldanha

So, I think Favipiravir has several, keep in mind that COVID is only a four to six month event. So all trials, I mean, there are tons and tons of trials going on globally on Favipiravir. And over 5,000 patients have been treated with Favipiravir. So, there's a sufficient safety database there. As far as efficacy, there are several trials globally, which have shown the drug is actually working, namely in mild and moderate. I mean, there are studies coming out of multiple geographies, because it's been so -- it's only been four to six months, many of these trials are now beginning to report. As far as Glenmark goes, we have -- now we've completed the randomization and we are still -- some of the patients are still completing the trial. So we are hoping that the trial should complete shortly and then we will unlock the database and get the data. So, that's kind of where we stand.

Shyam Srinivasan

So Glenn, you will make the data public, right? What was the trial data at some point…

Glenn Saldanha

Absolutely, absolutely.

Shyam Srinivasan

My second question is on Ryaltris. I think the MD&A talks about the next steps. But I think critical in that is the plant resolution. So, if you can update us on the plant resolution or [Favi]?

Glenn Saldanha

So we're still working on that, on resolving the open items for [Favi].

Shyam Srinivasan

So any timelines, because we've seen a host of Indian plant getting cleared. Is there something that, does it require an inspection, just can it be done through virtual audit, if you can help us just understand some timing?

Glenn Saldanha

I can't comment on that. I can't give any more visibility other than to say that we are working on it and it should happen soon.

Shyam Srinivasan

And the last follow up on that is, so it will be contingent I think the Ryaltris approval for the U.S. is contingent on that clearance, right?

Glenn Saldanha

We have an alternate site also under qualification, so hopefully that should further help.

Shyam Srinivasan

And the last question is on the Latin American business. You talked about Europe and India being not sustainable. But do you think the run rate that you're seeing in the Latin American business, is that something, or does it also have some one-offs for the fourth quarter?

Glenn Saldanha

So Latin America by enlarge had no one-offs in the fourth quarter. But keep in mind because of COVID, right, I think Q1 is going to be challenging for most geographies around the world, particularly countries in Latin America.

Operator

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Saion Mukherjee from Nomura. Please go ahead.

Saion Mukherjee

My first question is on the cost related to the Monroe site. How much has already come in? Can you quantify the number below, above EBITDA and also on the depreciation, because of commissioning of the site?

V.S. Mani

So Saion, in this quarter, I mean it just got property commercialized only at the end of the quarter. So obviously, there’s not too much on that. On the depreciation, also it does not a very, very significant amount, okay. So I think you'll see the full impact of that in the next quarter.

Saion Mukherjee

So can you just quantify the numbers that you see on expense and on depreciation?

V.S. Mani

It's not much as of now. But going forward, you will definitely see at least INR10 million add to the expenses, which should be absorbed with the products we manufacture there.

Saion Mukherjee

So, this is annualized number you are saying?

V.S. Mani

Exactly, on the OSD side, yes.

Saion Mukherjee

So, basically it seems to be a mixed bag. So how do you lead on commercial liability at this stage, given that the secondary endpoint was not met and how to think about the results and any comments there?

V.S. Mani

Your question was on ISB830, right?

Glenn Saldanha

Saion, just repeat your question.

Saion Mukherjee

So I was, my question is on ISB830, your comments on that, given the pace to be reverses which came out, it seems to be a mixed bag with the higher benchmark secondary endpoint, not met and you're looking for a higher dose there. So in this backdrop, how do you see this product and commercial liability and potential outlicensing deal there?

V.S. Mani

So I think from this study, right, we can just conclude that the drug worked right at the top dose. And we're waiting for the part two data and hopefully, the part two, we will need primary and secondary endpoints, so that should help the drug. But you're right, I mean, it is what it is at this point.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We take the next question from the line of Vishal Manchanda from Nirmal Bang.

Vishal Manchanda

On ISB830, whether the secondary endpoints were not met even for the highest dose or the secondary endpoint was not met for the composite effect of all the doses?

V.S. Mani

No, for the highest does, the secondary endpoints, there was a numerical change in the secondary endpoints, even at the highest dose. However, it was not statistically significant.

Vishal Manchanda

And next one on your R&D strength in FY21. Would there be an absolute reduction since there are no large phase two trials that are ongoing, the last year you had a couple of phase twos running?

V.S. Mani

Yes. So on an absolute number it will be lower there.

Vishal Manchanda

And some sense on how much lower maybe like 5%, 10% is it?

V.S. Mani

I wouldn't like to throw a number, but definitely I mean current year also it is kind of lower than the last year and next year also it should be lower than the current year, yes.

Vishal Manchanda

And just on the debt, what part of your long-term debt is calling due in FY21?

V.S. Mani

So we have around 400 odd crores that is falling due in the next year, and we have tied up all this. So there is no issues on those.

Vishal Manchanda

But would this be refinanced is what you mean?

V.S. Mani

Yes, I’m saying refinance, yes. But some of those could also be repaired based on how the thing goes along. So we definitely see some reduction in the debt, because of reduction in CapEx, reduction in expenses, reduction in R&D, all this should go down to reduce our debt. And also some of the noncore assets that we were diverse at, so all this should go around to reduce it, wouldn't like to give a number but definitely it go down.

Vishal Manchanda

And with Q1 as we now over, could you give a sense on what kind of a decline should we anticipate over last year?

V.S. Mani

No, I wouldn't like to give away, when I’d break it out, yes.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Next question is from the line of Vikas Sharda from NTAsset Management.

Vikas Sharda

Could you spell out the increase in the intangibles for the year, I mean what are the key items there?

V.S. Mani

So, basically these are in licensing what we do across these geographies. It's a little in excess of INR300 crores.

Vikas Sharda

And so primarily in Europe, is it?

V.S. Mani

In Europe and maybe little bit in North America I think.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Next question is from the line of Chirag Dagli from HDFC Mutual Fund. Please go ahead.

Chirag Dagli

So beyond GBR 830, what are the key data readouts for the rest of FY21?

V.S. Mani

So, we have a lot of data coming out on, Ichnos, right. We have 1342, which is clearly the most exciting asset in the portfolio, right, for multiple myeloma. We have some of the 1302 also. I mean, there is a host of data readouts and inflection points in FY21. And I think from hereon, you see every year multiple inflection points in terms of Ichnos and some of the data coming out.

Chirag Dagli

Do you think 830 sets you back in terms of capital raising at Ichnos?

V.S. Mani

Not at all. See, Ichnos is, main value proposition is it's oncology franchise bispecific, the technology, that's the main value proposition for Ichnos. And the focus for the company is more oncology than immunology going forward. We have number of assets in preclinical, which we believe is the next generation in oncology, in multiple myeloma and various other indications.

Chirag Dagli

And can you split the capital work-in-progress, what are the key elements? You’ve been running a very high [CV] for the last two, three years. What are the key points here if you split it?

V.S. Mani

So as you see, this year itself would just come down. So now its about 1.000 crores. So of it most of it, a large portion of that is basically Monroe. So right now we could only capitalize the OSD side. We still have the injectables and nebulizers, and a couple of other projects work-in-progress in India. So broadly, it's more of Monroe and a few small parts in India.

Chirag Dagli

And this you see capitalizing in FY21, all of it?

V.S. Mani

Not all of it, at least a good portion. I mean, the injectables would get capitalized in. So, you would see corresponding like the current year, there will be reduction again in the next year, it will come down.

Chirag Dagli

And again going back to an earlier question, CapEx for your size of business, we are seeing much larger companies cut CapEx. What is it that your are spending, going to spend the INR700 crores on?

V.S. Mani

So as I said, already we have reduced in the current year. We expect to reduce it further in the coming year also. So as we said, we have guided to a number of little excess of INR700 crores. So of this about INR200 crores would be put in licensing, whatever we do as everybody does that also. So the balance would be towards routine CapEx, any growth CapEx that we would need. But the endeavor would always be to reduce it further as well.

Chirag Dagli

So the INR500 crores that you will do on tangible assets does have not any large ticket item, it’s basically run of the mill time?

V.S. Mani

Most of them, yes. And as we progress further on, Monroe we require a few additions here and then and those also would come in, yes.

Chirag Dagli

So how are we thinking about encashing on or getting the return of the Monroe pipeline, because there’s a large capital expenditure?

V.S. Mani

So I think, I mean, Chirag, this year we've got Fulvestrant, which is commercialized. We've got close Chlorzoxazone commercialize, two products, one oral solid, one injectable. We anticipate a few more injectable approvals this year. We have couple of good nebulizer launches coming up early next year. So, I think overall the viability of the site and the quality of the launches, which come out of Monroe will continue to stay pretty exciting.

Chirag Dagli

And the last question if I can on working capital. What are your thoughts, we’ve seen from linkage. Is it sustainable, can we improve?

V.S. Mani

We’ll keep it tight here, Chirag to, I mean, number of days will be as much as it is. So, the growth in business, obviously, there could be some little growth but broadly we'll try and keep it very tight.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next question is from the line of Alankar Garude from Macquarie.

Alankar Garude

Glenn, when you say statistically significant improvement from the baseline for ISB 830, what was the [ESI] score achieved at week [60]? Was it and say more than 50 or less than 50, any color on that?

Glenn Saldanha

So Alankar, we can’t give any more data. This is only part of the, we will put the full data out once we get the part two, so both part one and part two.

Alankar Garude

So that will be in first half of FY21 then?

Glenn Saldanha

Correct.

Alankar Garude

So on that, Glenn, is it now safer to assume that we'll look to do any outlicensing deal for ISB 830 only after the part two data comes out, till then basically there’s, the focus would be just on the fundraiser of Ichnos?

Glenn Saldanha

Not really. So, partnerships is a big priority for Ichnos. And in the current year, we will target to try and close at least one partnership deal in FY21.

Alankar Garude

And that would be 830 as well?

Glenn Saldanha

Not necessary, Alankar there are, we have multiple levers, right? I mean, we've publicly stated that on the pain side, we are looking at partnering up pain asset, so 17536 remains very exciting.. Immunology is another area where we will do partnerships, and even oncology. There's a possibility that we may partner or co-commercialize co-partnerships with some, on some oncology assets. So, there are multiple levers and Ichnos, which we will use in FY21.

Alankar Garude

And my second question, Glenn, is if you could elaborate on the on ground situation in the domestic business, broadly how has been the impact on prescriptions over the last three months, MR interactions, anything on that would be very helpful?

Glenn Saldanha

I mean April and May were tough months in the domestic market for obvious reasons, right? Sales reps not being able to call on doctors. I think most lockdowns in many places. So, these are difficult months for the domestic market. I think June, we may see some recovery but I think overall, the quarter as a whole Q1 will be a tough quarter for the domestic market.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Neha Manpuria from JPMorgan [Operator Instructions]. Over to you ma'am.

Neha Manpuria

My first question is on the U.S. business. Glenn, you mentioned that you have a good number of launches coming up. Is it fair to assume that most of these good launches would be from Monroe, basically the injectable launches that you indicated to the previous question?

Glenn Saldanha

I think the bulk of it will be for Monroe but there will be some from India also.

Neha Manpuria

And how many launches are you expecting based on your submissions to the FDA? How many should we expect this year?

Glenn Saldanha

Typically, we would expect maybe about 10 odd lunches this year.

Neha Manpuria

And the second question is on the personnel, on the manpower costs, when you say you should see a reduction. Is this as a percentage of sales the number should decline, or that number also should see an absolute reduction?

V.S. Mani

Well, you'll see it as a decline in the percentage of sales.

Neha Manpuria

And do we want to quantify that number?

V.S. Mani

No, I wouldn't, Neha. As you can see when in another expenses given \some decent work, we brought it down by a percentage or two. So similarly, we will try our best to bring it down but we don't like to state a number.

Neha Manpuria

And my third question is on the net debt. Now that we'll have proceeds coming in from the pool and divestment and also the consumer business. Is it fair to assume that some net debt reduction would be seen in the first half itself?

Glenn Saldanha

Yes, Neha, you will see some reduction in debt in the first half. So basically, one is obviously some of these non-core asset divestments plus as we already stated, our R&D will prune down or expenses will keep under control. We'll also take care of our CapEx as well. So, all this should contribute to some reduction in the net debt on constant currency.

Neha Manpuria

And besides Ichnos, as you know stake sales or fund raising whenever that was, that is supposed to happen. Is there any other non-core assets that we have in our portfolio for divestment or a large part of it is done with 304 deal that we've announced?

V.S. Mani

So, there is one more asset, which we may do during the course of this year. I can't talk about it. But there is one more which is possible.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Next question is from the line of Tushar Manudhane from Motilal Oswal. Please go ahead.

Tushar Manudhane

Just from the API business side, if you could just highlight U.S., Europe forming what percent of the API sales?

V.S. Mani

I would say, it's almost 70% 80% of the total sales. But I'd say U.S. are include of course generic players based in India who are shipping product to the U.S., if you know what I mean.

Tushar Manudhane

And in terms of number of products, or let's say top 10 or top five products contributing to your API sales?

V.S. Mani

It's very diversified. The whole portfolio is very diversified.

Tushar Manudhane

So even at least again would not be more than 5%, 6%?

V.S. Mani

No.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next question is from the line of Vikas Sharda from NTAsset Management.

Vikas Sharda

Mani, just to follow-up on the previous question. So your guidance of CapEx which includes in licensing for this year to be of INR700 crore to INR800 crore. What would be the comfortable number for FY20?

V.S. Mani

FY20 was about INR900 million right, that's what we have shown.

Vikas Sharda

So that is for tangible assets or including intangibles?

V.S. Mani

Both, all put together.

Vikas Sharda

And on the cost side to clarify your guidance, so R&D will be lower in absolute numbers and the start should be lower as a percentage of sales, right?

V.S. Mani

That's right.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next question is from the line of Damayanti Kerai from HSBC Securities.

Damayanti Kerai

My question is on the U.S. business. So, in your opening comment you mentioned operating environment remains challenging there. So can you please elaborate what will be key factor, which would help you in going from current level? And if you can talk a bit about your non [oral] solid initiative, say injectables or nebulizers for the U.S market, how do you see pickup there? And how many products for such opportunities have been filed so far, or something on that front?

Glenn Saldanha

So I think the key driver for the U.S. will be the new product approvals, going forward. The pricing environment seems to be stabilizing but the new product approvals are going to be the key driver. And for Glenmark, I think injectables, nebulizers, some of the other dosage forms, should start contributing in the current year, which will help the business.

Damayanti Kerai

And on the derma portfolio, are we still seeing price pressure or is stabilizing there also?

Glenn Saldanha

On the derm side as you know, mupirocin and we have one more competitor. So there is some pricing pressure, which is still there. For the most of the portfolio, we've already gone through all our price erosions last year, the bulk of it.

Damayanti Kerai

And for this year, you're hoping for 10 new launches for the U.S. market, right?

Glenn Saldanha

Approximately, yes.

Damayanti Kerai

And on the European side, if you can talk about some progress on the inhalers portfolio, like the product which we have launched in the market so far. How these products are scaling up there?

Glenn Saldanha

So European respiratory portfolio continues to do exceedingly well. So we have beclomethasone, Salmex now. We've settled the litigation with GSK. We have a couple of other products, which are in the works. So, I think it's a nice franchise in terms of European respiratory.

Damayanti Kerai

Any guidance you would like to provide, like how do you want to scale up that business from current levels, say two years from now?

Glenn Saldanha

We can't give any visibility beyond this.

Damayanti Kerai

And my last question on the supply side, I think you mentioned like we have seen now since normalizing on all geography. So if you can talk more about supply from API perspective. I understand most of the players have spoken about China supply as being now normal. So, how do you see that front? And any perspective for bringing in more in-house capability to rely, to reduce the dependence on the Chinese supplies?

Glenn Saldanha

I think we have already done that over the last last one year. We had a lot of, some of the intermediates and some of the manufacturing, we already bought back to India and we continue to do that.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Next question is from the line of Aditya Khemka from DSP Mutual Fund. Please go ahead.

Aditya Khemka

Glenn, on the U.S. business. What part of your current revenue comes from derma portfolio?

Glenn Saldanha

Aditya, now on the revenue side it has come down substantially. It's probably about, I don't know, 25%, 30%, I'm guessing.

Aditya Khemka

And what was the comparable number at the beginning of last year?

Glenn Saldanha

About 40%, 45%.

Aditya Khemka

And if you could speak about the price erosion on your mupirocin portfolio. I know it's better, I mean lesser than the derma portfolio, but how much lesser at minus 2%, minus 5% in the derma, or flat…

Glenn Saldanha

Now, its pretty much stabilized at about 5%, 6%, I'm guessing.

Aditya Khemka

And on Monroe facility, Glenn, so the general notion is at the cost of manufacturing in U.S. is you know definitely higher than what we do in India. So, you spoke about injectables being launched from both locations, India and U.S., we have Monroe and the plants here…

Glenn Saldanha

No, we don't have injectables in India. We only have in the U.S.

Aditya Khemka

You only have it in the U.S. Okay. Got it. So, just about the other sort of block in Monroe and the other sort of blocks you have in India. What would be the different profitability from the full plants and the asset between the two locations?

V. S. Mani

The cost will be a little higher, Aditya, in Monro compared to India. But then see the broader opportunity like in injectables and nebulizers as we go ahead and we have some good approvals there. So, as you would also know, strategically, its a big advantage to have a plant in the U.S. considering whatever it is. So, it's much helpful to have a plant there. And so we put one there. And purely we are not a OSD plant and looking at the profitability there, it’s also there along with that there is a line for that. You can use and make whatever we want.

Aditya Khemka

What I was trying to understand is in India generally you know the gross asset turn for a plant and the total solid let's say is 2 times, right. So, if it’s under INR100 crore worth plant, you can expect INR200 crores of revenue. If I were to look at a similar level for a plant in U.S., if the plant cost $100 million, what would be the asset around plant?

V. S. Mani

Yes, in India also it take you two, three years. Three year or four years before you reach the twice that turnover. So, I believe that in the long run, we should be somewhere there, yes, leaving the cost aside in terms of turnover, you should be much better off as we go along. Can't put a number to that but definitely it will be much, much higher, yes.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. We take the next question from the line of Chirag Dagli from HDFC Mutual Funds. Please go ahead.

Chirag Dagli

Thank you for the follow up. In your opening remarks, you mentioned dermatology pricing at about 20% year on year. Is this for your portfolio or for the market?

Glenn Saldanha

This is for the market.

Chirag Dagli

Okay, this is for the market. Okay. And has the Ranitidine sort of completely came in the base for Q1?

Glenn Saldanha

Yes, in Q4 it has come in the base.

Chirag Dagli

So from hereon, we should think about the business as growing on this base of INR105 million?

V.S. Mani

So Chirag, I think in theory, yes. Unfortunately, because of COVID, obviously, there could be some ups and downs in terms of the base also. But I think on a full year basis, this is the base.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Next question is from the line of Tarang Agrawal from Old Bridge Capital. Please go ahead.

Tarang Agrawal

I have the following three questions. One, what proportion of your R&D would be in implied costs?

Glenn Saldanha

Employee cost also as part of the R&D, we’ll try and get back to you but it should be around 40% to 45%…

V.S. Mani

Yes, it should be about 40% to 45%.

Tarang Agrawal

In case of Favi, is Glenmark manufacturing the entire value chain, that is intermediary, API and the formulation…

Glenn Saldanha

Yes, we are…

Tarang Agrawal

And exactly how difficult is it to manufacture this molecule in terms of chemistry?

Glenn Saldanha

So it's an eight step process, I don't know all the details but we have all the capabilities in house.

Tarang Agrawal

And the last question, what is your blended cost of debt including currency exposure?

V.S. Mani

So roughly you can say it will be around 5% to 6%, depending on how the currency moves there. We have to take it over a two three year period, you can't take it like one-off like current year.

Operator

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Prakash Agarwal from Axis Capital. Please go ahead.

Prakash Agarwal

Just wanted to understand for Ichnos, what is the total balance sheet size in terms of investment done so far? And what is the kind of fund raise we are planning for the year?

V.S. Mani

So, over the year we've been investing as you can see like current year also at INR100 million. So last two three years we have invested some descent amount of money there.

Glenn Saldanha

The capital raise, Prakash, we can't give any visibility at this point, the amount, the quantum.

Prakash Agarwal

But any color on balance sheet side please?

V.S. Mani

Yes, broadly around last one two years, whatever are the number. So those could broadly be figuring out in.

Prakash Agarwal

So we watch it something, which we will book in Q1, since that you will put a press release. And Ichnos is the second one. What are the other levers in terms of debt deduction going forward?

V.S. Mani

I told you there are three more, one is reduction in CapEx, pruning down R&D spends, reduction in MPC cost as a percentage to turnover, plus also the divestment of non-core. So, all this should go to reduce…

Prakash Agarwal

Yes, I mean my question more from the non-core side. I mean, are we seeing more

such asset we can…

V.S. Mani

There is one more, which we can't, we're not seeing right now but should happen sometime during this year.

Prakash Agarwal

But it's not API that we had planned earlier?

V.S. Mani

No, that's off…

Prakash Agarwal

That's off those, yes?

V.S. Mani

Yes, that's off.

Operator

Thank you. We take the last question from the line of Neha Manpuria from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Neha Manpuria

On the gross margins, obviously, the derma pricing pressures reflected in the gross margin erosion that we've seen year on year. But if I were to look at the fourth quarter level of 64.5%, 65%. Should we be able to maintain this level of gross margin next year, particularly since we have good lunches coming from Monroe. How should we look at the gross margin?

V.S. Mani

We should see it very close to what it is. I mean fourth quarter may not be the most ideal one. And the year is a better indicator always. So, if you look at our overall, it'll be around 64.5%, 65%, somewhere close to that.

Operator

