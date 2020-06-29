In my latest article on technology giant Apple (AAPL), I discussed what I believed were the three biggest current risks to keeping the rally going. One of those risks was management raising prices on new devices later this year, particularly the iPhone. Should this happen, it could potentially cause some consumer pushback like we saw a few years ago, which was a contributor to a revenue warning and sizable stock decline. Recently, some key Apple analysts have been detailing their thoughts for the upcoming iPhone launch, where the company might squeeze customers a bit to maintain decent product margins.

Last week, an analyst at Barclays reported that Apple might not include earpods in the box along with the iPhone as it usually does. Going a step further, there's the potential for the power adapter to not be included, meaning consumers would only get a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box as the only accessory included with iPhone 12 models. Some of these analysts have suggested that Pro models of the smartphone may come with a new faster charging power adapter (20W), but they haven't been able to confirm that just yet.

(Source: MacRumors article, seen here)

Some of these notes suggest that Apple is being more environmentally friendly here. Not sending out these accessories that consumers may already have cuts down on packaging as well as long-term waste. However, the key benefit for the company is that it lowers the production cost of the phone (and other products that might get the same treatment). Apple is reportedly trying to get the entry level new iPhone for this year to start at $649, which I believe could crimp margins a bit if not for moves like holding back on what's included with the phone. As I showed in my prior article, Apple's product gross margins have been trending lower the past couple of years.

If consumers would like to purchase these two accessories after the fact, it's not exactly a small cost. As the image below shows, the total cost of both the earpods as well as the 18W adapter (only the iPhone 11 Pro models come with this one, others come with 5W) comes to more than $63. That would be just under 10% of the price of the new entry level phone should it start at that rumored price. This would essentially put the cost of the phone over $712, which would technically be an increase over the 2019 entry level device at $699, although you'd have the faster charging adapter.

(Source: Benjamin Mayo Twitter, seen here)

If Apple does launch the 20W adapter later this year, it's unclear if the price would be the same as the current 18W model on sale now. It's also unclear if the company will be launching a wireless power mat this year. Apple's previous plans for that device were scrapped for a time, but supposedly have been back on the drawing board in recent months.

While not including certain accessories does keep the starting price of the phone down, it also can be seen the marketing effort to push consumers to purchase certain add-ons. For instance, having a consumer buy the rumored $649 entry level iPhone along with the regular AirPods seen below boosts the overall package price to more than $800. If that consumer goes with the AirPods Pro, you're nearly at $900. I will certainly be watching quarterly results for Apple's accessories category, which likely will get a boost moving forward if these recent rumors are true.

(Source: Apple AirPods page, seen here)

The question investors have to ask today is what would be the reaction to this Apple move? If you believe that we'd see more consumer pushback and sales would suffer, then perhaps you don't want to buy the stock near an all-time high if this significantly reduces the chances last this year for a return to revenue growth. On the other hand, if you think just a small portion of consumers will be upset, and that overall financial numbers won't be impacted as more accessories would thus be sold, then using any pullbacks in the stock might be your best way to play the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.