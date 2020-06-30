One of Warren Buffett's most frequently quoted wisdoms is: "Only invest in a company whose business you understand."

I think most people can relate to confectionery. You don't need a degree in chip technology or aerospace engineering to understand the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) business model. This is one of the main reasons why this company is the subject of my first article on Seeking Alpha. I can already promise you that this is not the only thing that makes the Chocolate Factory an interesting object of analysis. However, before we dive a little deeper into the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's key figures, I would like to introduce the company in its main features. There is rarely a company name that gives such an impression of the company as "Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory" does.

The company was founded in 1981 by the computer scientist Frank Crails (CEO until February 2019) and has its headquarters and production in the city of Durango in Colorado, USA, with a population of almost 20,000. The company's business activities include the production of high-priced confectionery products and their distribution through retail outlets as well as the granting of franchise licenses for the operation of branded stores. In addition to premium chocolate, the product portfolio includes candied apples, high-quality pralines and ice cream products.

The 4,900 m² production facility is located on the company's premises. From here, the 419 stores (according to press release, status 05/11/2020) are supplied with the sweet goods. There are stores in 40 U.S.-states, Canada, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama and The Republic of the Philippines. As of 02/29/2020 41 of the U.S.-stores are located in regional centers, 39 in outlet centers, 33 in festival and community centers, 28 in tourist areas and 11 at airports. Of the 419 stores, just five are company-owned, mainly for the purpose of staff training and testing marketing efforts which are then adopted for the franchise system. The stores are branded as "Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory", "U-Swirl" and "Cold Stone Creamery" (cobranded under a Master License Agreement with Kahala Franchise Corp).

A recently announced deal with Edible Arrangements will multiply the number of sales outlets. This, as well as the current COVID 19 pandemic, is an important point for the evaluation of the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. However, as the historical financial figures have not yet been affected by these two events, we will first perform a valuation without the effects of these circumstances and then make an estimate on the valuation and adjust our simple model accordingly.

In our brief analysis we are interested in the three components of the financial statements of the annual and quarterly filings. From the balance sheet, we are mainly interested in how well the company is financed, essentially as a measure of the company's resilience to external shocks (such as the current pandemic). From the income statement, we are mainly interested in the development of sales in recent years and profitability in order to be able to make an initial assessment of the stability of the business model.

Crisis Resistance / Balance Sheet

The left column of the above table is a simplified balance sheet as of 02/28/2020 based on figures taken from the last annual report (published on 05/29/2020). At that time, the company had no long-term bank liabilities. The equity ratio was a very solid 69.6%. However, we should not rely solely on this good ratio to assess the financing of RMCF. In order to better assess the resilience of the balance sheet, and also to partially take the current situation into account, we are making negative adjustments to be conservative about several balance sheet items:

The assumption on receivables is that 50% of all receivables will default because many debtors will not be able to pay their bills to RMCF (in addition to the current pandemic situation, for example, in June 2019 FTD Companies, RMCF's largest customer, filed for bankruptcy). This leads to write-offs in the receivables portfolio (as part of current assets) in the amount of $2.025m. 50% of the inventories are expected to lose value, for example, due to temporary store closures and the resulting exceeding of the sell-by date. This will result in further depreciation of $1.875m in current assets. 20% ($-1.188m) of property, plant and equipment were adjusted downwards, e.g. because the current economic uncertainty has led to a sharp drop in demand for production machinery and commercial real estate, and the corresponding assets have a significantly lower value than their current balance sheet value. In reality these assets would not be impaired because they are essential for RMCF's core business and I am very bullish for RMCF's business model in the future. The balance sheet value of goodwill ($-1.047m) and intangible assets ($-0.498m) have been completely eliminated from the remaining assets.

After making the conservative adjustments, the revised balance sheet value falls to $21.572m and equity to $12.722m. This results in an equity ratio of 59.0% despite the pessimistic assumptions. One can definitely conclude that the company is very well financed (at least as of 02/28/2020). The company therefore has enough balance sheet leeway to strengthen its liquidity by taking on debt if necessary. To be clear, I am not suggesting that the balance sheet of RMCF will look anything like above after the COVID-19 pandemic. It was just meant as a conservative bankers' look at the balance sheet.

Profitability

To assess profitability, we draw on the income statements of recent years. Some of the key figures from these are included in the table above. The financial year of RMCF ends on February 28 of each year.

It is relatively easy to identify some trends on the basis of the key figures shown. The company has had to contend with a steady decline in sales since the 2016 fiscal year. They have fallen from $41.508m (2015) to $31.850m in fiscal year 2020. The same store sales at the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory-branded stores are overall flat since 2016 with a decline in 2018 and slight growth in the rest of the years. The same store sales at the frozen yogurt franchise locations were in constant decline from 2016 to 2019 but showed a slight growth in 2020. The majority of the revenue decline traces back to a decrease in store count in the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Franchise System (272 as of March 2016 to 237 as of March 2020) and the U-Swirl Franchise System (210 as of March 2016 to 59 as of March 2020).

The contribution margin is the revenue less the costs directly related to the provision of services or, in other words, profitability at product level. This performance indicator also declined since fiscal year 2016. Together with the decline in turnover, this is exerting pressure on RMCF's profits in two ways. Not only is there much less turnover from which to make a profit, but the turnover that has been made is also less profitable than in the past. However, the figures for the 2020 financial year give reason to hope that RMCF has succeeded in reversing this trend. The percentage contribution margin rose from 34.6% in the 2019 financial year to 36.9% as of February 2020.

One way to at least partially compensate for declining sales and profitability at product level is to reduce the company's other costs. RMCF has also succeeded in doing so since the 2017 financial year. Other costs (defined here as all costs of the company less costs directly related to the production of goods and services and before taxes) were reduced from $13.829m in fiscal year 2016 to $8.959m in fiscal year 2019. In 2020 the other costs increased again, to $ 10.361m. This development was the result of some one time expenses in the fiscal year 2020:

"The decreases in operating income and net income were due primarily to costs associated with the Company’s previously announced review of strategic alternatives, which formally concluded upon the Company’s entry into the strategic alliance with Edible, costs associated with a stockholder’s contested solicitation of proxies, which was terminated in December 2019, and costs associated with the bankruptcy of the Company’s largest customer." -(10-K, from 05/29/2020)

Despite declining sales and profitability at the product level, RMCF has succeeded in staying significantly profitable in recent years, even though the profit margin (return on sales) reached 3.2% in fiscal year 2020, the lowest level in recent years.

Valuation

The value of a company should be measured by what it is able to give back to its owners. To determine a realistic number for the payback, one should pay particular attention to one key figure, the free cash flow. A company can accumulate losses for years and still show a positive cash flow by taking on debt or issuing new shares. However, the free cash flow completely excludes the cash flow from financing transactions. It is defined as the operating cash flow less the cash flow for capital expenditures. The logic here is that the company needs investments in order to maintain or, ideally, expand the operating cash flow. However, once the investments have been made, the remaining capital inflows are available to the company for free use. Here a big plus of RMCF's franchise system comes into play, because the vast majority of the maintenance costs for its distribution network has to be accounted for by the franchisees. For example, liabilities can be reduced or the money can be distributed to the shareholders.

The value of a company can therefore be defined as the sum of all future free cash flows. The adjective "future" is important here. All key figures we have looked at so far are from the past and do not necessarily continue with the same trend in the future. However, these key figures provide a good basis for estimating the future. For this reason, we also want to look at the free cash flow figures for past fiscal years.

Let us assume that free cash flow will remain relatively constant at the lowest level of recent years ($3.337m in the past fiscal year). In order to determine the present value of these cash flows, the future cash flows must not only be added up but also discounted, since future cash flows are of less value than having all future cash flows in the account today. This is due to individual return expectations resulting from inflation but also from the respective circumstances. Let us assume for the sake of simplicity that this discount factor is 10% p.a. This has the charming side-effect that to calculate the present value, one only has to multiply our assumed constant annual free cash flow of $3.337m by 10. This would mean that under our assumptions, we currently value RMCF at $33.37m.

Current developments

Under our highly simplified assumptions, we would currently value the company at $33.37m. However, as announced in the introduction to this article, we have already excluded two very significant events from our analysis. One is an event that affects almost all companies in the world and has very suddenly and massively affected and continues to affect the entire economy. However, the hope regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is that this will only have a temporary effect on companies, if one leaves aside a not unlikely deep economic crisis. The RMCF is also suffering extremely from the pandemic, which will be clearly reflected in the figures for the current financial year (2021). The pandemic has not yet played a role in the figures discussed here, as these only covered the period until 02/28/2020.

On May 11, the RMCF issued a press release in which CEO Bryan Merryman stated that COVID-19 had had an unprecedented impact on the industry as containment measures were implemented worldwide. Numerous states, provinces and local governments have enacted regulations to protect the public through social distancing, which has led and is expected to continue to lead to a significant decline in factory sales, retail sales and licensing and marketing fees, both through the closure and reduction of store hours and changes in consumer activity in physical stores, as consumers continue to practice social distancing.

COVID-19 has therefore hit the RMCF hard and a significant negative effect on the business can be expected in the foreseeable future. RMCF did not disclose a specific figure for at least temporary closed stores but noted in the last 10-K that a large number of stores had to close and there is "no assurance that franchise stores have the liquidity to maintain or resume operations when it is safe and they are permitted to do so." I personally estimate that the vast majority of the stores had to close for at least some time in the last weeks and a lot of stores are still closed.

In order to counteract the negative effects and improve the liquidity of the company, RMCF has already initiated various measures. These include the reduction of operating costs and all other non-significant capital expenditures. In addition, dividend payments have been suspended until further notice, existing credit lines have been utilized and a loan has been taken out under the U.S. government's Paycheck Protection Program ($1.400m, due April 14, 2022). These are all things that are expected of a responsible corporate management anyway, nevertheless it is reassuring to see the implementation of these measures. In particular the suspension of dividend payments will save the company a lot of liquidity (approx. $0.700m per quarter), even if this will be painful for one or the other existing investor.

It is practically impossible to estimate the long-term effects of the pandemic. What is certain is that the effect will be huge. Combined with the trend of declining sales before the pandemic, some people are bound to wonder where the long-term prospects of this company should lie. This is where the second event comes into play, which is not yet reflected in the figures under consideration.

On December 23, 2019, RMCF announced a strategic alliance with Edible Arrangements (EA) and Farids & Co. under which the company became, among other things, the exclusive supplier of certain branded chocolate products to EA, its affiliates and its franchisees. EA is a franchise company with currently over 1200 stores (according to the company's website). As a result of the alliance, RMCF will be able to expand its points of sale from just over 400 to potentially over 1600 bricks and mortar stores. Of course the products of RMCF will only make up for a minor part of EA-stores range of goods but this deal leads to big and diverse opportunities for revenue growth. In addition, EA's RMCF products will also be marketed online. This should enable RMCF not only to break its downward sales trend (before COVID-19), but also to significantly improve both profitability at product level and operating costs as a percentage of sales through a much better utilisation of its production capacity. RMCF used less than 50% of its theoretical production capacity in its last financial year. Further potential for sales growth and cost savings is therefore clearly available despite the profitability of recent years.

Originally, Farid was to buy almost 127,000 newly issued shares in RMCF. However, by notice (8-K) to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated 04/24/2020, this transaction will not be executed due to the significantly changed situation caused by COVID-19. All other agreements from the strategic alliance remain in place.

Conclusion

For the adjusted valuation, now two questions arise: What influence will the strategic alliance have on the future free cash flows of RMCF? What impact will the pandemic and the associated store closures and decline in demand have on free cash flows? Both can only be answered by each investor himself. For the exemplary model, however, we assume a negative free cash flow of $ -3.000m for the current fiscal year and moving to a balanced free cash flow for fiscal 2022. Furthermore, we assume that free cash flow for fiscal year 2023 will return to the level of previous years (before COVID-19) at $3.500m, and then grow to $5.000m in fiscal year 2024 and $5.500m in fiscal year 2025. Starting in fiscal year 2026, RMCF is expected to increase its free cash flow only in line with the rate of inflation. The assumption is that the inflation rate for 2026 and all years thereafter will be the average of the official US inflation rate (CPI or Consumer Price Index) over the last ten years. This would put it at around 1.8% (I personally believe that the true inflation rate has been above this level in recent years and will be much higher in the future, but this may be material for a future article).

Based on these assumptions and the discount factor of 10% used previously, the present value of future cash flows and thus the "fair value" of the company amounts to $46.541m.

The closing price of the shares on the NASDAQ on June 26, 2020 was $4.06. Multiplying this by the 5,986,371 outstanding shares (according to the last annual report) results in a current market capitalization of the RMCF of $24.305m. If this is put in relation to the "fair value" determined, the safety margin is 1 - ($24.305m / $46.541m) = 47.8%. This means that the current market value is 47.8% below our determined "fair value". This difference is called safety margin, as it gives us some degree of certainty regarding our assumed "fair value". The logic is that an investor will still make a profit from an investment in the company, even if the "errors" in his assumptions do not ensure that the company value calculated with full knowledge of the future deviates more than 47.8% from the value assumed here.

Of course the "errors" in the current environment can be very big and obviously the stock market is much more pessimistic about the company's future than me. The effects of COVID-19 could be a lot worse than I assume. Even the company itself stated, that a lot of their franchisees could become bankrupt in this environment. But this also shows the strength of a franchise system because a lot of the pain (at least initially) is passed down to the franchisees.

Certainly it is very hard to value this company right now. On one hand there is a big negative event going on and on the other hand there is a clear path to long-term growth through the partnership with EA. On top of that we have not seen any figures with an impact from any of those events yet. But opportunities arise from uncertainty!

