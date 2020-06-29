This program follows another one of the same sizes and will probably not be the last, with presumably at least three more rounds upcoming.

SoftBank Group Corp.'s (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) last buyback program already was sizable. The resolution by the board of directors allowed for purchases of up to ¥500 billion (about $4.7 billion at current exchange rates or nearly 5 percent of the company's current market value). That is certainly a massive amount of buybacks to be conducted within just one year, especially for a company that has just reported an annual loss of just below ¥1 trillion ($8.9 billion). It took the company less than three months to reach this limit. In a new resolution, the board approved another such program of the same size.

Given how the repurchases are financed and how leveraged SoftBank already is, I believe that the buybacks are extremely risky. Not only do they increase the relative debt load per share. The overall risk profile is also shifted considerably by effectively selling the more stable components of the portfolio in order to increase exposure to the company's more risky investments. Below, I will explain this thesis in more detail.

T-Mobile US Sale

In order to raise funds, SoftBank will sell about two-thirds of its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) for about $20 billion. Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGF, OTCQX:DTEGY) will have an option to acquire up to slightly more than 101 million (101,491,623 shares to be perfectly precise) of SoftBank's remaining about 106 million T-Mobile US shares. For about 44 percent (44,905,479 shares), the strike price will be equal to the average price of the offering or the closing price of June 19th, whichever is lower (which means it will be $106.9 or below; in first transaction shares sold at a price of $103 indicating the latter is more likely). The striking price for the remainder of the option will be determined based on the 20-day average price immediately prior to execution. Thus, SoftBank will be stuck with no potential risks (albeit I believe that those are fairly reasonable) while Deutsche Telekom is positioned to profit from the potential upside at its expense.

SoftBank also pays $300 million to T-Mobile US (in addition to reimbursing all costs and fees it may incur related to the transaction). Effectively, that equals an additional 1.5 percent cost of the transaction (assuming gross proceeds of $20 billion). The rather unfavorable conditions of the deal are the result of SoftBank's dependence on Deutsche Telekom's consent as well as evidence of the pressure it is under to monetize assets.

Alibaba Sales Are Probably Next

With T-Mobile US almost entirely divested or subject to a call option, I believe that the next step will be the sale of further Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) shares. SoftBank still owns about a quarter of the company representing a value of currently more than $145 billion (i.e. nearly 1.5x its entire market value at the time of writing). SoftBank acquired its initial investment in Alibaba for the equivalent of just $20 million. While this makes the deal one of the greatest individual investments in history, it also means that the company will be on the hook for capital gains taxes for virtually all of it if and when it sells Alibaba shares. The Japanese rate is about 30 percent. So, the liquidation value would be closer to $101 billion in practice. That still makes it the centerpiece of SoftBank's portfolio. And despite not providing any cash flow for lack of dividend distributions, this anchor asset enables the company to access fresh capital through margin loans backed by Alibaba shares.

Nonetheless, it makes sense for SoftBank to further reduce its stake given the circumstances. There is no indication that Alibaba will begin to contribute in terms of actual cash flows anytime soon despite being profitable. Most of SoftBank's remaining portfolio companies, on the other hand, are actually burning cash. And in many cases, the group is the primary (sometimes even the only) player willing to provide the necessary funds. For the same reason, it is unlikely, I believe, that SoftBank would be willing to sell much more of its Japanese telco division SoftBank Corp. (OTCPK:SOBKY) - which is its primary source of cash flow through dividend payments. The 240 million shares (about 5 percent of the total share capital) it intends to sell already equal ¥20.64 billion (just shy of $200 million) in expected FY2021 dividends. At the same time, there is arguably not much space left to squeeze higher dividend growth out of SoftBank Corp. given the already high payout ratio of about 85 percent. Lastly, a divestment of parts of chip designer Arm Ltd. would be somewhat more complicated given that it is no longer listed and a quarter of the company has been transferred to the Vision Fund. So, an Alibaba sale is the only realistic option for SoftBank.

Notably, CEO Masayoshi Son has recently announced that he will leave the board of Alibaba. While it is also true that the move follows Alibaba founder Yun "Jack" Ma's departure as a SoftBank director, this is not really a compelling reason for the move from my point of view. Mr. Ma is in the process of gradually retiring from active roles in business (including at Alibaba) in order to concentrate on his private philanthropic efforts. SoftBank, on the other hand, remains Alibaba's largest shareholder, albeit it does not have any voting power. In turn, Alibaba is SoftBank's most valuable holding by far. So, it would be very appropriate for the company to have a representative on the board. Hence, unless another SoftBank representative will be appointed to fill the seat vacated by Mr. Son, I believe that this move could very well be an indication of SoftBank's intention to reduce its share materially going forward.

The opportunity to gain exposure to Alibaba at a material discount is regularly cited as a centerpiece of the bull case for SoftBank. I expect this thesis to be increasingly challenged in the coming month and years. The exposure to Alibaba is set to steadily decrease over time, while exposure to other portfolio components, the Vision Fund investees, in particular, will likely increase - both as an equity holder and as a creditor.

Buybacks Are Growing More And More Dangerous

With the new buyback program, almost a quarter of the proceeds from the T-Mobile US sale will soon be spend. And I firmly believe that it will not stop there. It is my expectation that the current program will not be the last of its kind. The strategy outlook the company provided in late March indicates that at least three more programs of this size are likely to follow (SoftBank announced its intention to repurchase ¥2 trillion worth of shares, explicitly in addition to the program announced March 13th).

With the purchases volume of almost $5 billion in three months, SoftBank already is probably the largest net buyer of its own stock. And with every such program, the relative importance of SoftBank as a buyer increases. So, if and once the company ceases to conduct buybacks on this scale, it might lead to a significant shift in the balance between buyers and sellers thus ultimately to downside pressure.

More importantly, the buyback of what could very well amount to a fifth to quarter of the company's outstanding common equity will increase the relative debt load per share materially. Of course, that also increases the relative participation in any future profits. But in order to generate said future profits, the company has to survive first. And it must do so without the need for recapitalization or major downsizing for the gambit to pay off. One should not forget the significant debt load that the company carries, either. Even after accounting for the disposal of some $40 billion of net liabilities associated with the former Sprint Corp., consolidated net debt of about ¥11 trillion (a little over $100 billion) remains. I am not opposed to buybacks per se - far from it, in fact - but I believe that a program of this magnitude is not a reasonable move for SoftBank right now.

While my opinion admittedly will not be enough to have an impact on the company, that of other players will. Moody's has just lowered its outlook to negative while maintaining it at a Ba3 level for the time being. A deteriorating credit rating will inevitably increase existing pressures due to rising cost of indebtedness.

Conclusion

SoftBank's massive buybacks raise the risk profile significantly. The company has to finance the program through the disposal of profitable holdings. However, these assets can only be sold once. So, if proceeds are used for buybacks, other capital needs - such as debt service or necessary investment in portfolio companies - have to be met through either even more disposals or new borrowing. The latter option only kicks the can down the road so it is almost inevitable that sales will continue.

SoftBank as a whole will be increasingly less telco business and Alibaba and more Vision Fund and venture capital investments. Effectively, every dollar spend on buybacks financed by disposals of Alibaba or telco shares is an investment in the more risky parts of the portfolio. So, all in all, I think that investors should take their focus off the Alibaba stake. Instead, the venture capital investments will determine the company's future (provided it sticks to its strategy). Taking into account the risks associated with those investments, the buybacks do not make the stock more attractive from my point of view.

