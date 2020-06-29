The Bulls Got Just What They Needed Today (Technically Speaking For 6/29)

While equity market advanced, the Treasury market is still very bearish in its outlook.

Bulls and bears appear to be evenly matched right now.

Let's put the bull/bear debate into context.

Supporting the bullish argument:

Global fiscal support; the US has passed about $3 trillion

Global monetary support; in the US, the Federal Reserve has implemented a number of market stabilizing programs, resulting in very easy money and supportive yield spreads

Harder economic data is starting to turn. As I noted in Friday's column, most of the harder economic numbers (building permits, hours worked by manufacturing employees, retail sales, industrial production) have printed reversals.

Consumer spending rebounded strongly in the latest retail sales and personal consumption expenditures data.

Supporting the bearish argument:

The markets are technically very stretched. Momentum (the MACD) for the major index-tracking ETFs is now trending lower.

US pandemic news is trending negative. Southern and western states are now reporting a massive spike in cases. Texas and Florida have slowed or reversed reopening plans.

While the data is turning around, the damage has been extreme. The labor market has been particularly hard hit.

The growing consensus is for a slow and grinding recovery.

Last week's fund flows tables are very interesting: From ETF.com

The QQQ had a huge outflow while the SPY received a massive inflow. Smaller-caps had a modest but statistically insignificant outflow. Treasuries received some new cash. From ETF.com

The sector data is very defensive: utilities, healthcare, and staples received cash. All other sectors had a net outflow. Communication services (XLC) in particular saw a pretty big cash exodus (which is probably the result of a growing Facebook boycott), as did financials (XLF).

The FANG stocks took a hit on Friday: All four stocks printed down bars on higher volume. Two issues suffered a large amount of technical damage. Let's start with Facebook: After recently hitting a one-year high, Facebook dropped over 8% on Friday on very high volume. Prices dropped through the 10, 20, and 50-day EMA as momentum continued to decline.

Google also took a big hit: Like the Facebook chart, prices also dropped through the 10, 20, and 50-day EMA. Trading volume was high.

The reason is a growing boycott against Facebook (emphasis added):

The boycotts have followed a call by the advocacy group Stop Hate for Profit, which is keeping a running list of participating companies. Over the weekend, Starbucks and Diageo said they would pause advertising on all social media platforms. They’re among the biggest spenders on Facebook ads: Starbucks spent $95 million and Diageo $23 spent million on the platform last year. Other companies have boycotted Facebook specifically, including Honda America, Levi Strauss and Patagonia.

This is part of a broader advertising trend caused by recent social protests. All four have a combined market cap of more than $3 trillion.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Considering where the market left off on Friday, this is the exact performance the bulls needed. Small-caps advanced 3.35%, mid-caps were up 2.48%, and micros gained 2.36%. The larger-caps also made upward progress. However, the Treasury market was off only modestly. All sectors were up. But the top four spots are divided evenly between aggressive and defensive sectors. The number five and six slots are also evenly divided. This shows the market's attitude about risk is clearly mixed.

Let's start by noting (again) that the Treasury market is still very high: The entire Treasury complex is still pegged near year-high levels, indicating that there is still a very defensive outlook in the bond market.

As I noted on Friday, the markets ended last week balanced on a fulcrum. While today's action was obviously good, we're still not out of the technical woods.

Mid-caps bounced off the 50-day EMA today. But they are still below the 200-day EMA with declining momentum. Today small-caps rallied above the trend line connecting lows from early April, mid-May, and mid-June. The 200-day EMA is still containing prices, however, and momentum is declining. Micro-caps have already broken trend and are consolidating right above the 200-day EMA.

This is a holiday-shortened week with the employment report coming on Thursday. Barring significant news, I wouldn't be surprised to see the markets tread water until the jobs report on Thursday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.