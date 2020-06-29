In a restructuring, common shareholders would be expected to end up with no more than a token amount of new equity.

It needs to pay back a $75 million borrowing base deficiency over six months, which will use up much of its cash on hand.

While it's capable of making that payment, it may restructure while it still has a substantial amount of cash on hand.

There have been a number of energy bankruptcies recently, and Chaparral Energy (CHAP) may end up being another casualty. It needs to decide whether to make an unsecured bond interest payment due July 15. Chaparral appears to have the capability to make that payment but could decide to restructure while it still has a substantial amount of cash on hand.

Chaparral's cash on hand will diminish as it pays back its borrowing base deficiency, and there's a risk of further borrowing base reductions in November. It also has a more limited amount of hedges in 2021.

Unsecured Bond Interest Payment

Chaparral's $300 million in 8.75% unsecured notes due 2023 have $26 million per year in interest costs. This is quite significant for a company that may be able to deliver around $75 million EBITDAX before hedges in 2020 at current strip prices.

Chaparral also has a $75 million borrowing base deficiency that it needs to pay down over six months. However, this was caused by it borrowing $105 million from its credit facility in April due to give it a cash buffer during the oil price crash. Chaparral looks capable of paying back the borrowing base deficiency by November.

That being said, I think there's a significant chance that it doesn't make its July 15 interest payment on its unsecured bonds. While it has the ability to make that payment, filing for bankruptcy now should allow Chaparral to make it through the restructuring process without needing additional DIP financing. That's a strategic consideration that may lead to a nearer-term filing.

The chance of Chaparral being able to deal with its 2023 maturity was fairly low before the oil crash. Its unsecured bonds were trading at 40 cents on the dollar in late 2019 when oil prices were still fairly strong. The oil price crash makes a restructuring pretty inevitable though.

Hedges

Chaparral's hedges provide a solid amount of value for 2020. However, its hedges are considerably weaker in 2021. Chaparral has only 689,000 barrels of oil hedges in 2021, compared to 1.77 million barrels for the remaining three quarters of 2020. As well, the average swap price in 2021 is nearly $5 lower.

Chaparral also has no natural gas or NGL hedges for 2021 currently.

Source: Chaparral Energy 10-Q

Chaparral noted that its hedging counterparties do not intend to enter into new hedges with Chaparral until it has cured its borrowing base deficiency.

Valuation

In a restructuring, Chaparral's equity is likely to see minimal to no recovery. Since probably only Chaparral's unsecured notes would be converted into equity (with its credit facility debt remaining intact), there's a reasonable chance Chaparral's current shareholders get a small amount (such as 3%) of its new equity. Whiting Petroleum and Extraction Oil & Gas are a couple examples of 2020 bankruptcies that resulted in equity owners getting a small amount of new equity. On the other hand, Chesapeake Energy's current equity is scheduled to get no recovery. This was affected by the multiple classes of debt that are being converted into new equity.

In Chaparral's case, the new equity stake would potentially face dilution from the management incentive plan and any rights offering. Thus a 3% initial stake in new equity may end up being around 1% to 2% in the end. This would make its current shares worth around $0.05 based on that anticipated share of new equity.

Chaparral's unsecured notes would likely end up with nearly all of its new equity in restructuring. However, I believe that a rights offering (such as for $50 million) will be necessary to reduce Chaparral's credit facility debt to a level that is more sustainable post restructuring.

Conclusion

Chaparral is nearing the decision time about making its July 15 unsecured bond interest payment. Although it has the capability of making that payment, it would have a very challenging path to dealing with that 2023 bond maturity in the long run. As a result, it may make a strategic decision to restructure now while it still has a substantial amount of cash on hand to help get it through the restructuring process.

In the event of a restructuring, Chaparral's current stock may have nominal value based on the chance that it could end up with a small amount of new equity. Chaparral's unsecured bonds may have some upside from current levels, but the price currently includes accrued interest that may or may not be paid. As well, the specifics of any potential rights offering may diminish the value to regular bondholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.