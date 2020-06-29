Thesis

The prevailing pandemic has had far reaching consequences for the global macroeconomic environment. The automobile sector has been one of the worst-hit sectors during the pandemic, due to country-wide lockdowns. Volkswagen AG's (OTCPK:VLKAF) case is no different. The company reported a very poor Q1 2020 compared with the same period last year, and the share price nose-dived by ~45% over a short span of one month (from ~$190 in mid-February to ~$105 in mid-March, check Figure-1). As it turns out, even though the global economies are on track to witness gradual recovery, there's much uncertainty over the outlook for the remainder of FY 2020 particularly due to the ongoing pandemic.

For VLKAF, this translates into the need to deliver a strategic response to this challenging business environment. In this article, we will analyze VLKAF's Q1 2020 performance, discuss its strategic response to the macroeconomic challenges presented by the COVID-19 environment, and also evaluate VLKAF's competitive position compared with peer automakers. This would help us analyze the company's share price direction during the remainder of FY 2020 and beyond. Let's get into the details.

Q1 2020 performance - the key numbers

VLKAF's Q1 2020 was appalling in terms of both financial and operational performance. For the financial part, the company's top-line revenues shrunk 8.3% YoY, from €60 B to €55 B. In contrast, the operating profits tumbled ~81% YoY, from €4.8 B to €0.9 B, denoting heavy decline in operating margins. Moreover, VLKAF's Automotive Division's operating cash flows tanked by ~71% YoY, from €5.4 B to €1.5 B. Despite the above, VLKAF's net liquidity at March 31, 2020 increased by 11% YoY, from €16 B to €17.8 B partly due to a 20% increase in investing cash flows.

For the operational part, vehicle sales went down by 25% YoY against comparable vehicles production (that declined by 24.8%, YoY). This demonstrates that VLKAF managed to contain its inventory levels despite the macroeconomic challenges (discussed later in this analysis). In my view, this would only have been made possible through concerted efforts of the production and sales teams, and both teams deserve credit to help maintain the company's inventory levels in these uncertain times. On a similar note, Q1 vehicle deliveries to customers dropped by 23%, YoY (from ~2.61 MM vehicles to ~2 MM vehicles). VLKAF's major markets include the geographical segments of Europe/Other Markets (including Africa), Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. Out of these, the regional markets of 'Europe/Other Markets' and 'Asia Pacific' have proved to be the marketing hub of the company, deriving the greatest share of auto sales volumes. If we consider the global outbreak of COVID-19, we can see that, among the total 10 MM+ COVID-19 cases reported to date, a large majority is clustered across the Asian, American, and the European regions, with cases in Europe accounting for ~25% of the total global count (Figure-3).

As mentioned above, Europe and Asia have been the most significant markets of VLKAF. Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases spiked in Europe during Q2 2020 (Figure-4), and the trajectory has not flattened yet. This drills down to the fact that country-wide lockdowns intensified in Europe during Q2 2020, particularly in the months of April and May. In my view, this implies that the impact of COVID-19 would be hard felt on VLKAF's Q2 sales and production volumes (which are likely to witness a sharp YoY decline as VLKAF reports its Q2 2020 results next month).

2020 outlook, challenges, and Volkswagen's response

2020 economic outlook: The IMF (read: International Monetary Fund) expects global growth rate in 2020 to be -5%. IMF admits in its WEO (read: World Economic Outlook) for June 2020 that COVID-19 has had a greater negative impact on the economic activity levels than anticipated in the April 2020 WEO. Nevertheless, it expects global growth rate to transform to +5.4% in 2021. The expected transition in global growth rate next year is based on assumptions that pandemic spread will decline going forward. If COVID-19 cases continue their upward trajectory then IMF's projected growth rate for FY 2021 may not be achieved. In my view, the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 infections cannot be ruled out, and it has already begun to emerge in some countries (including the US).

Challenges: With COVID-19 pandemic still at large, the global business conglomerates are facing certain strong challenges. Apart from declining global growth rates for FY 2020, these challenges include trade protectionist policies being pursued by countries to save their home industries, expected turbulence in the financial markets, structural and current account deficits (particularly in emerging economies), and geopolitical tensions. All these factors combine to yield a notable decline in the economic performance of emerging as well as advanced economies. For automakers (including VLKAF), challenges pertain to maintaining sales volumes (new vehicle registrations) across geographical business segments, reopening of manufacturing plants, downsizing some of the workforce, and incorporating social distancing in work practices.

VLKAF's response: In response to these global challenges, VLKAF has devised a strategic response. The company's Board of Management states in the outlook statement for FY 2020 (emphasis added),

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have developed scenarios for the development of the passenger car markets in individual regions in 2020 which, for example, also take account of the trends currently being experienced in China. The scenarios reflect the different timings of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the various geographic regions.

Instead of adopting a 'one size fits all' approach for facing the COVID-19 challenges, VLKAF is responding to these challenges on a region-wide basis. On that note, VLKAF announced upcoming launch of its Nivus SUV (read: Sports Utility Vehicle) in March 2020. The new vehicle was targeted to be launched in Brazil and the European markets. The company began production of the new model at its Brazilian plant in June (with planned production in Spain from 2021), and the vehicle already received an overwhelming response thereby enabling VLKAF to sell approximately 1000 vehicles within hours of its launch. Then again, the company's sales and marketing teams did a good job at these times of economic uncertainty. Nevertheless, there's a perceived YoY decline of ~20% in VLKAF's global sales volumes. The company notes in the outlook statement (emphasis added),

In all, we expect the volume of global demand for new vehicles in 2020 to be between 15 and 20% lower than it was the previous year. In Western Europe, we anticipate a fall of up to 20% in the volume of new passenger car registrations in 2020 compared to the prior year. We have assumed the same trend for the passenger car markets in Central and Eastern Europe, but expect the year-on-year fall in the number of sales in 2020 to be somewhat less sharp here. The volume of demand in the markets for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (up to 6.35 tonnes) in North America in 2020 is likely to be 25 to 30% lower than in the prior year. We expect to see new registrations of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the South American markets fall by up to 30% in 2020 compared with the previous year. The passenger car markets in the Asia-Pacific region are likely to be between 10 and 15% below the prior-year level in 2020. Trends in the markets for light commercial vehicles in the individual regions will also be mixed in 2020; on the whole, we anticipate a marked fall in demand due to Covid-19. In the markets relevant for the Commercial Vehicles Business Area, we expect a substantial year-on-year fall in 2020 of new registrations for both mid-sized and heavy trucks with a gross weight of more than six tonnes and for buses.

It's important to note here that vehicle demand during Q2 will be badly affected due to the prevailing economic turmoil. The demand may be expected to somewhat improve during Q3 and might as well get back on track during Q4 2020. Moreover, the location-wise demand scenarios envisaged by VLKAF make assumptions about the timing of spread of COVID-19 across the different geographical segments. In view of the facts that (1) there's so much unpredictability with the spread of COVID-19 and (2) second waves could occur in countries currently assumed to have flattened the curve, and (3) that no vaccine has been developed to date (which is authenticated by the WHO as a proven cure for the disease), I believe that, if cases increase in VLKAF's geographical segments and consequently lockdowns are re-imposed, the company's sales could be hit even harder than it expects. Plus, we have already seen that VLKAF's Q1 2020 margins were trashed YoY, in the pandemic era. This situation calls for a strategic drive to enhance VLKAF's operating margins while remaining focused on future growth opportunities. Such initiatives are often not quantifiable, in my view. Nevertheless, the company's targeted acquisition of its automobile software solutions provider (to increase shareholding from 10% to ~60% by 2025) reflects on its commitment to reduce costs and enhance margins over the long-term horizon. Certainly, there are other ways of managing operating software for an automaker's vehicles such as entering into partnerships with IT companies, or purchasing off-the-shelf/customized software package from a vendor. However, VLKAF seems to opt for vertical integration of its business.

EVs to shape the future of transportation

The greenhouse gas emissions damage the ozone layer and are impacting the world's climate, and regulators are now becoming increasingly concerned regarding greenhouse gas emissions. For the automobile sector, this implies the need to focus on EVs (read: Electric Vehicles) since it reflects an opportunity to invest in the future of transportation. Luckily, for VLKAF, the company has already done some homework on that front. The company currently offers the E-up and E-Golf models of electric cars (Note: VLKAF's e-Golf deliveries recently resumed after overcoming software glitches). It's working on rolling out new EV models under the 'ID family'. The nearest breakthrough will be achieved with the initial 'ID.3 1st' sales in September 2020. VLKAF's ID.3 all-electric vehicles are undergoing stress testing at the Zwickau plant. Note that it is the same plant which has recently been dedicated by VLKAF for production of EVs after discontinuation of production of fossil fuel vehicles. In my view, this decision helps move VLKAF's EV transformation initiative one step forward, considering the fact that VLKAF is rigorously pursuing expansion of its EV footprint in China. Going forward, VLKAF is targeting the launch of other EV concept cars, including the ID.4, I.D.Buzz, and ID. Space Vizzion.

Is Volkswagen ahead of its peers?

Dividends: Despite the macroeconomic challenges highlighted earlier, VLKAF's management is planning to pay a higher YoY dividend (that is, up ~35% YoY). In numbers, ordinary dividends paid during FY 2019 amounted to €4.80/share (preference dividend = €4.86/share). In contrast, the proposal for dividend distribution during FY 2020 targets disbursement of €6.50 in ordinary dividend and €6.56 in preference dividend (Figure-5).

Competitive position: To analyze VLKAF's competitive position compared with peer automakers, let's take a look at a couple of charts. For analysis, I have selected renowned German automakers, including BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY). A quick look at the charts reveals that, despite having the strongest TTM sales (Figure-6) and TTM operating cash flows (Figure-7) in terms of US$, VLKAF is the cheapest among peer German automakers. The stock indeed has an attractive valuation in terms of price-to-book (Figure-8), price-to-earnings (Figure-9), and EV-to-EBITDA ratios (Figure-10). In my view, this shows that the decline in VLKAF's share price had been a significant one and perhaps the market overreacted to the COVID-19 uncertainties, while VLKAF's business struggled to maintain its resilience. Have a look at the charts below.

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that VLKAF's Q1 2020 suffered on account of almost every single financial and operational performance metric thanks to the prevailing pandemic. The stock lost significantly in value during Q1 but is gradually building price momentum. However, since I expect a slow Q2 in terms of production and sales volumes, followed by slight improvement during the oncoming two quarters, I believe the stock's upward trajectory would be slow during the remainder of FY 2020. In my view, a tentative price range for FY 2020 would lie between $145 and $175.

Nevertheless, VLKAF's pursuit of the EV transformation has ignited its future growth prospects, and we have seen how VLKAF's relative position against peer German automakers is already quite strong in terms of valuation, and revenues/cash flows. That said, the stock is promising as a long-term investment but does not necessarily promise attractive price returns during FY 2020.

