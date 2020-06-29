About 16 months ago, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha regarding the logical acquisition of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) by Barrick Gold (GOLD). The CEOs of both companies were openly discussing such a tie-up, as a way for Barrick to diversify into copper. The "talking" has continued into 2020, but no deal has appeared yet. Why Barrick has refused to acquire Freeport is beyond my paygrade. CEO Mark Bristow is widely regarded as an aggressive buyout decision-maker. Maybe the asking price has been too high. As a result of foot-dragging, a number of other large mining concerns are surely looking at Freeport.

Shortly after my article was posted, Barrick instead decided it would try to acquire the Nevada assets of Newmont (NEM) through an all-stock buyout offer. While the crazy idea of a merger at market prices (no premium) was rejected by Newmont's management and major shareholders as inadequate, the parties agreed to place their gold/silver mines into a new entity as a partnership.

As copper recovers from the coronavirus shutdown, Freeport's assets are looking more appetizing to a longer list of potential suitors, including Newmont. At stake is one of the most valuable, prolific and profitable, tier one copper/gold mines in the world, the Grasberg mine in Indonesia. (Freeport owns 12 copper mines on three continents.) And, the Grasberg mine is on the cusp of a big jump in production, with a doubling in copper extraction rates during 2021 and gold into 2022, estimated from 2020 levels.

Image Source: Company Presentation

Below is a presentation slide of another major Arizona mine project, the Lone Star leach mine coming into production during 2020-21. Plus, an explanation of the company's 30-year mining reserves, at low assumed copper prices, is pictured.

Image Source: Company Q1 Presentation

Copper Supply/Demand

Why would a gold/silver miner want more copper exposure? A bullish take on copper revolves around a developing shortage of mine supply starting in 2021 globally. Low prices over the last decade have discouraged mine expansions, and the economics of new mine development do not make a lot of economic sense at copper prices under $3.00 a pound.

Image Source: Trading Economics Website

A secondary reason is found in the rapid growth of electric vehicle usage and production. Quickly becoming a significant new demand driver, copper orders from EV manufacturers were expected to rise 10x between 2017 and 2027, before the viral pandemic recession showed up.

Image Source: Investing News Network Article

On top of the incremental demand coming from clean energy and inventions to help our environment, its uses in electronics, water and refrigeration, technology, infrastructure and wire products are unique and ever growing with the global economy long term.

Image Source: Copper Alliance Website

Mine production of copper is widely believed to have peaked in 2019, and this was before the coronavirus-related shutdowns appeared in 2020. While demand is falling with the worldwide recession this year, when economic recovery begins - a true shortage scenario in the copper market could develop in short order during 2021-22.

Image Source: 2019 Teck Forecast Graph

So, how much of an impact has the COVID-19 economic slowdown generated for global copper supply/demand? The answer is not much. The reason is mine production has also been temporarily closed to keep mining employees safe from infection worldwide. The idling of production has largely matched the 20% drop in global demand since February. No harm, no foul. Below is a graph of the stable inventory situation at the London Metal Exchange (LME) over the last five years. Honestly, the appearance of coronavirus may have saved the copper market from a shortage situation in 2020, as stocks were nearing critical levels in January.

Without a doubt, a robust recovery from recession into 2021 (unlikely, but not impossible) may bring a copper shortage in 6-12 months. Under more reasonable assumptions, the projected depletion in mine supply in 2020-21 will support copper prices. And, record central bank money printing will devalue paper currencies (including the U.S. Dollar) vs. commodities of value, including the precious metals and copper. In terms of getting the wind at your back, an investment in Freeport is becoming more interesting by the day.

Newmont as Buyer

Today, Newmont makes just as good a fit as the acquiring company against Barrick. A dramatically higher Newmont stock price means a deal would be far less dilutive to existing shareholders than a year or two ago, and more palatable. Given stock market capitalizations of $48 billion for Newmont and $16 billion for Freeport, an all-stock FCX deal for $20-22 billion ($13-15 a share) is easily digestible. Freeport's $10 billion in debt and a net $16 billion in long-term liabilities (total liabilities minus current assets like cash and inventory) meshes well with the strongest balance sheet in the gold/silver mining industry held by Newmont.

Using Wall Street estimates and back of the envelope math, the combined companies would have $11 billion in cash flow during 2021, against a net long-term liability sum of $26 billion. The merged enterprise would still be first on the list for balance sheet safety and flexibility in the large capitalization mining industry, with a net liability to cash flow multiple of 2.5x. Theoretically, the merged entity could pay off all liabilities and IOUs in two years and six months, if all cash flow was directed toward debt and obligations, other variables remaining equal. Against the current S&P 500 index reading above 5x the same financial strength calculation, any investor wanting a low-cost, conservative, metals mining investment would have to own the new corporation in their portfolio. Enormous free cash flow in a capital-intensive industry and a 1.7% dividend yield similar to the S&P 500 average would also be noteworthy.

In the Newmont vs. Barrick battle to be king of the precious metals mining world, the winner of the Freeport purchase sweepstakes may well determine which company has the most desirable long-term exposure to gold/silver/copper in a single company investment.

My research suggests Newmont/Freeport would create a dynamically stronger, more diversified operation combined. Newmont would gain substantial upside to oversized electric vehicle demand for copper and an economic recovery, after COVID-19 effects dissipate into 2021-22. With the uptick in production at Freeport-McMoRan mines into 2021, the deal would be instantly accretive to EPS and sales per share at Newmont. Then, a future spike in copper quotes would turn the deal from a smart decision to a stroke of genius.

Below are 10-year valuation charts of price to trailing cash flow, sales and book value.

Remember, Freeport's cash flow results have been held in check by both lower output during late 2019 to early 2020, plus the dip in copper prices to a 4-year low near $2.00 a pound in March. The company's cash flow and earnings upside are huge starting in the second half of 2020. Below, you can review the sharp jump in expected operating results the next 2-3 years from Wall Street analysts.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha Estimates Page

Using 2022 earnings estimates, Newmont is sitting at 20x EPS and Freeport-McMoRan at 7x, without any material change in metal quotes. Revenue for both companies is projected around $11-12 billion for calendar 2020. However, Freeport's sales are set to skyrocket to $18 billion in 2022. If we get a spike in copper prices, yearly revenue generation in the $20-25 billion range is a real possibility. Under a rosy/bullish scenario for copper prices, Freeport-McMoRan may be selling for less than 5x forward annual earnings and 3-4x cash flow!

By 2022, the business combination could reach $6.5+ billion in after-tax net profits, after accounting for minor synergies like refinancing Freeport's debt at Newmont's credit rating. $5.5 billion in depreciation would generate $12 billion in annual cash flow on $30 billion in revenues. These estimates are based on current Wall Street consensus forecasts for the individual businesses, on a slight rise in metals pricing. Using a $15 Freeport acquisition price per share and a flat Newmont quote, the $70 billion in new market equity looks quite undervalued. 2.3x sales, 6x cash flow, and 11x earnings are half the present multiples on Newmont results. Anticipating a 50-75% climb in the merged Newmont/Freeport equity quote seems appropriate over 24 months. Then, commodity prices rise precipitously, and the stock quote is propelled even higher.

Growing Upside Momentum in Metals

Gold, Silver & Copper Prices

Let's take a look at rising price trends over the last 52 weeks in the precious metals of gold and silver, plus the important industrial metal copper. Below, you can review the rapid rebound in quotes off the March lows, reached on the coronavirus pandemic sell-off panic. Essentially, gold's 8-year high last week may be set to transfer strength to the other metals with an industrial demand component. I have talked about the tremendous upside potential for silver and platinum, in particular, the last seven months on Seeking Alpha. My latest article in June on metals valuations is available here. The copper investment setup and reasons for ownership are improving with the U.S. economic reopening since early May, and worldwide rebound characteristics unfolding into 2021.

Newmont & Freeport-McMoRan Technicals

Newmont has been my top choice of the major gold/silver miners for several years. If you want precious metals exposure with leverage, Newmont is the one to buy first, based on sound risk/reward analysis. Below, you can see the super-positive upside momentum in a number of indicators, alongside a strong 60% price gain the last year of trading. My favorite Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL), Negative Volume Index (NVI) and On Balance Volume (OBV) creations have been rising for Newmont in an industry-leading fashion, in combination, for some time.

The chart highlights growing evidence buyers are retaining the upper hand and pushing prices upward. The green arrow points to an up-trending ADL situation. ADL is a measurement of the daily closing value versus the intraday high and low trades. If the price close is at the high end of the session's range, the line is rising. Ascending lines tell us plenty of buying has been occurring during the trading day, not at the opening tape.

NVI looks at changes in price and volume, but only on falling volume days against the previous session. A climbing trend means buyers have been out in force on slower news days. Typically, professional traders, hedge funds and arbitrage quants are more involved as a percentage of activity on weak volume days. The NVI gives a window on underlying trends, more often than not. The red arrow points to a healthy uptrend on slow volume days for Newmont the last year.

Lastly, OBV trends have been strong the past 52 weeks. OBV measures daily price change multiplied by volume, then plots the result against the previous day to generate a line. The blue arrow points to ever-increasing OBV buying pressure for Newmont in 2019-20.

On the Freeport chart below, a big reversal in the NVI is what catches my attention. Marked with a red circle, NVI has streaked higher in June, the opposite condition witnessed throughout the past 52 weeks. Reversals can signal to investors something important has changed. My read of the NVI is Wall Street is preparing for a better second half of operations from Freeport-McMoRan. Perhaps some hedge funds are looking to buy ahead of a takeover and/or a stronger economy and/or a declining U.S. Dollar value. Any way you slice it, the absence of sellers on low volume days is the tell. I also like how the OBV could be leading the price higher. The blue arrow points to a steady accumulation trend in shares since October.

Final Thoughts

It is entirely possible a Newmont bid for Freeport-McMoRan would quickly descend into a bidding war with Barrick, and vice versa. Over time, the odds of a takeover announcement seem to be increasing. Better operating results for Freeport later in 2020 will only support a higher bid price and greater anticipation of a deal on Wall Street.

Newmont may be a stronger fit for Freeport than Barrick presently. Its conservative balance sheet and stable overseas mine setup would allow for a quicker integration process and repricing of the merged companies. I personally prefer investments today in either Newmont or Freeport-McMoRan as standalone ideas, against Barrick Gold by itself. Owning both Newmont and Freeport, equally weighted in dollar investment size, makes sense also. A high premium for Freeport in a takeover situation would offset any loss in value on your Newmont shares initially. In addition, a Freeport acquisition from a variety of potential overseas suitors is possible, like BHP Group (BHP) or Rio Tinto (RIO) in the diversified industrial metals complex.

Holding a small position in Newmont and Freeport-McMoRan as part of a balanced portfolio with 50-100 stocks in a number of industries is getting close to a no-brainer decision. If you are searching for intelligent exposure to the metals as a fiat money printing hedge, look no further. I have been trading in and out of Newmont personally for years, but haven't owned Freeport since early 2019. My plan is to purchase both in the coming days and weeks, as long as they don't shoot straight up in price.

[I cannot decide if the new corporation should be renamed Newport Mining, Newmont-Freeport, NFM Mining or if just keeping the Newmont heading would be wisest.]

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

