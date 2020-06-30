U.S. Federal Reserve Supports The Corporate Bond Market With Credit Facility - What To Know

By also lowering the return from investing in those bonds, the Fed’s actions will likely encourage investors to shift money from corporate bonds to stocks in hopes of achieving a higher return.

The Federal Reserve established the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility because the spread of the coronavirus impacted the financial markets. In June, they released info on specific bonds they bought.

I will be providing background on what is happening in the investment-grade corporate bond market and then talk about why the Federal Reserve has created the secondary market corporate credit facility.

Background on investment-grade corporate bonds

For some background, here is a chart on LQD, which is a major ETF investor in investment-grade corporate bonds. LQD fell about 22% from peak to trough in just a month. Based on a study by the St. Louis Fed, the Fed's decision to establish the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) on Monday March 23, 2020, however, seems to have assisted the rally of the LQD share price. The share price started to rally on Friday, March 20, and rose 13% over the next three days.

Why did the Federal Reserve establish the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility?

The Federal Reserve established the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility because the spread of coronavirus severely impacted the financial markets. They have only recently in June started to release specific investment-grade bonds that they have bought.

There was a lot of volatility in this time, even for the bond market. Usually, you would expect negative correlation between bonds and equities. Generally speaking, the availability of credit contracted for corporations. They couldn’t raise cash. Everyone was dumping bonds for cash. Powell has stressed that the programs are to ensure proper market functioning. “The markets are working,” Powell said. “Companies can borrow, people can borrow. Companies are not showing tons of financial stress, and they’re less likely to take cost-cutting measures, things like that.”

As you can imagine, these companies needed to obtain financing to survive or else face severe furloughs or even layoffs. Even highly rated companies needed liquidity to survive. The reason why this matters to bond investors is that if the bond prices drop, then that means if a corporation issues new bonds, the yields would most likely be higher. Investors were demanding higher yields given the uncertainty with the coronavirus.

Who's eligible for the Federal Reserve to buy bonds from?

Based on Investopedia, the Federal Reserve’s intent on creating the secondary market corporate credit facility is to purchase U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds and bond ETFs in the secondary market. Some investment-grade companies include Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). The goal here is that banks will be more likely to lend to corporations if they know there is a strong secondary market to sell that debt to. The Federal Reserve will take in up to $250 billion in corporate bonds from eligible issuers.

Eligible bonds also must have had a rating of at least BBB- or Baa3 as of March 22, 2020. If the bonds had their credit rating downgraded after March 22, then they must be at least rated BB-/Ba3 when the facility buys them. All individual bonds purchased must have a maturity of five years or less.

What investment-grade bonds have the Federal Reserve actually bought so far? Who are they helping?

Recently, the U.S. Federal Reserve just posted on their website, the 794 companies whose bonds they began purchasing earlier this month as part of their "broad market index.” Six companies were 10% of the index: Toyota (NYSE:TM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), AT&T (NYSE:T), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). The top 10 companies comprise 15% of the index. When the Fed announced their bond-purchase program in March, few companies were able to issue bonds. Banks and other large investors were dumping assets in favor of cash. But by also lowering the return from investing in those bonds, the Fed’s actions will likely encourage investors to shift money from corporate bonds to stocks in hopes of achieving a higher return.

How Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility affects investors

According to an article by WTOP, the Fed’s purchases should hold down corporate bond yields, making it cheaper for companies to borrow. Apple was able to sell $8.5B in bonds which they intend to be using for share buybacks. The coupon on Apple's three-year bond was 0.75%, while the five-year bond coupon was just 1.125%. In late April, Boeing (NYSE:BA) raised $25 billion, while Ford (NYSE:F) issued $8 billion in debt. These companies are just taking advantage of the low rate environment right now.

“The Fed is trying to be helpful because they are really uncertain about what’s going to happen later this year,” said Christopher Whalen, chairman of Whalen Global Advisors. Whalen said the Fed wants to be sure companies have all the money they need to weather the pandemic. The Fed is also making this program anonymous - just buying up corporate bonds without anybody asking them to. That avoids any stigma from companies requesting Fed help.

“There’s always a concern that if you’re looking to the Federal Reserve as opposed to the market for financing, that you might be revealing something about how desperate you are for financing." Overall, the SMCCF will stop buying bonds or ETFs after Sept. 30, 2020, unless the Fed extends their operations. At this point, investors should know that it appears that most investment-grade companies have been able to get the proper financing at a reasonable rate. For now, it appears unlikely that the Federal Reserve would want to continue this individual bond-buying program after September 30.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

