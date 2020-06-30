It's been a busy start to the year in the junior mining sector (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) for economic studies, as several gold juniors are pushing out economic studies each quarter to showcase their projects at higher gold (GLD) prices. The most recent name to release an economic study is Calidus Resources (OTCPK:CALRF), an ASX-listed gold explorer whose focus is on its Warrawoona Project in Western Australia. While the updated Pre-Feasibility Study projects very modest initial capital to move into production, the After-Tax NPV (8%) leaves quite a bit to be desired, as the After-Tax NPV (8%)-to-Initial Capex ratio is inferior to other Australian gold development projects. Therefore, while I see the stock as a Hold based on relative undervaluation, I believe there are more exciting opportunities elsewhere in the sector. All figures are in US dollars and an exchange ratio of $0.70 / $1.00 Australian dollar to US dollar unless otherwise noted.

Calidus Resources released an updated Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for its Warrawoona Project on Monday showing a longer mine life than its 2019 PFS and slightly lower initial capex to move the project into production. The study envisions an 8-year mine life at Warrawoona with average annual gold production of 78,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $880/oz. This translates to roughly 625,000 ounces of gold produced over the mine life, which makes up approximately 40% of the current 1.5-million-ounce resource at Warrawoona. The After-Tax NPV (8%) for the project currently stands at roughly $121 million, using a conservative gold price of $1,450/oz. This means that Calidus is currently trading at approximately 0.60x P/NAV based on a market cap of $80 million. Before digging in any further to the project, let's take a quick look at the company's Warrawoona Project below:

For those unfamiliar with Calidus Resources, the company is an ASX-listed gold junior whose flagship project is the Warrawoona Project in Western Australia, sitting in a well-endowed gold region northeast of Northern Star's (OTCPK:NESRF) Ashburton and Paulsens mines. The Warrawoona Project is located 20 kilometers southeast of Marble Bar and is a roughly 2-hour drive from Port Hedland. From both a mineral endowment and infrastructure standpoint, the company has one of the best addresses globally, with Western Australia being the top-ranked jurisdiction in the world in the 2019 Fraser Institute Investment Attractiveness Index. To date, the company has delineated a 1.5-million-ounce resource at Warrawoona at an average grade of 1.06 grams per tonne gold, a respectable grade for a mostly open-pit resource. The bulk of this resource is at the Klondyke open-pit, which remains open at depth and along strike.

If we take a look at the project from an upfront capital standpoint, Warrawoona stacks up very well, with a meager capex bill of just US$82 million. This is the lowest upfront capital costs for a gold project among the peer group below for small and medium-sized gold projects and more than 50% below the peer average of US$176 million. However, the production profile is also much lower at just 78,000 ounces per year, more than 40% below the average annual production profile for peers of 137,000 ounces per year. Therefore, while the initial capex certainly makes it much easier for Calidus to move into production, it's unlikely the stock would receive the same multiple as most of its peers. This is because Calidus would be a small-scale producer if it were to go into production with the current PFS parameters.

(Source: Author's Chart)

In the chart below, we can look at how the project stacks up from an economics standpoint by comparing Calidus' After-Tax NPV (8%) vs. Initial Capex ratio to other gold development projects. Unfortunately, when stacking up Calidus against other projects with this measure, the Warrawoona Project doesn't look great. Based on the estimated upfront capital of $82 million and an After-Tax NPV (8%) of $121 million at a $1,450/oz gold price, Calidus' ratio is 1.47. This pales in comparison to other companies' After-Tax NPV (8%)-to-Initial Capex ratios, like Capricorn Metals (CMM.ASX) at 2.32 and Echo Resources' (OTC:ECHRF) Yandal Project, which showed a ratio of 2.74 before being acquired by Northern Star last year. Therefore, while this isn't a bad ratio by any means, and there are less attractive projects out there like Sabina's (OTCQX:SGSVF) Back River Gold Project below 1.50 if using the same 8% discount rate, Warrawoona certainly does not stand out among its peers.

Some investors will argue that Warrawoona is extremely attractive at a $1,600/oz gold price, and this is a conservative gold price to use given that we're trading above $1,700/oz. While this is certainly true, the same can be said of all projects, and this isn't a company-specific benefit. The most attractive projects are those that shine even at lower gold prices, as their After-Tax NPV (8%)-to-Initial Capex ratios quickly jump above 3.0 using a $1,600/oz gold price. This does not mean that Calidus' Warrawoona won't go into production, nor is it meant to undermine the recent PFS. These comparisons are merely to point out that there are much better gold development projects out there with both lower costs and higher After-Tax NPV (8%)-to-Initial Capex ratios.

Fortunately, there is one piece of good news for Calidus, and it's the fact that the stock is valued very reasonably currently, at a market cap of just $83 million based on 220 million shares outstanding. Given that the company has a resource of 1.49 million ounces, this means that Calidus is valued at US$55.70/oz, and this is well below the US$70.00/oz paid for Tier-1 jurisdiction gold developers over the past two years. Given that Calidus is in the top-ranked jurisdiction of over 70 mining jurisdictions, I would argue that the stock could see a 10% premium to the US$70.00/oz valuation, assuming it can finance this project on favorable terms. Therefore, there is undoubtedly further upside long term here as long as the Definitive Feasibility Study shows similar economics.

Calidus Resources has outlined a robust Pre-Feasibility Study here with average annual gold production of nearly 80,000 ounces per year, and the company has noted that it could begin construction as early as next year. However, while the PFS is satisfactory and has reasonable economics, there are more attractive developers out there which are trading at less than US$40.00/oz, like Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF). Therefore, I see more value in other developers than with Calidus currently. Having said that, this is a decent project in an exceptional jurisdiction, and the low upfront capital should be manageable for the company. This means that there is likely long-term upside here, even if the company should underperform the best developers in the sector. Therefore, I see Calidus as a Hold at A$0.50.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, IRRZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.