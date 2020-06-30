In my previous article on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ), I noted that Mongolia had suddenly decided that it wanted to build a power plant for Oyu Tolgoi and that the investment agreement had to be amended to allow this option.

Finally, Oyu Tolgoi has entered into an agreement with the Mongolian government and the state-owned power plant was chosen as the solution for the mine’s power supply. The key terms are the following:

The power purchase agreement should be signed by March 31, 2021. This deadline provides plenty of time to negotiate an agreement. The construction of the state-owned power plant should begin before July 1, 2021. Thus, Mongolia has one year to finalize the design of the future plant and prepare for its construction. The state-owned power plant should be commissioned within four years from the beginning of the construction. If the construction of the plant takes four years, the plant will become functional in 2025. The current power import agreement should be extended by March 1, 2021. Since the domestic power solution is not coming anytime soon, there should be no problems with the work on the extension of the current import agreement.

The company commented: “The amendments [...] provide Oyu Tolgoi and the government the additional framework and time required to solidify a power solution and finalize the commercial arrangements in the best interests of all stakeholders”.

Turquoise Hill shares did not see upside on the news, but I think that the certainty about the power plant solution is a positive development for the company. Now that the plant will be constructed and owned by the state, Turquoise Hill will be free to focus exclusively on the mine development, while importing its power like it does now. From an operating point of view, the situation may not change for the company up to 2025.

There are several risks associated with the state-owned power plant. First, Turquoise Hill will have little control on the pricing side compared to the scenario in which it would have built the plant on its own. Second, the company will have less control over the functioning of the power plant and its reliability. Third, various problems may arise during the construction phase, and the plant may not be built in time (I think that it’s a theoretical risk, as I think it’s hard to fail in the construction of a rather standardized piece of equipment like a power plant).

In my opinion, the fact that the power plant saga has finally come to an end should be a positive catalyst for Turquoise Hill shares. Yes, the power purchase agreement will be finalized only in 2021, but I do not think that investors will see something truly outrageous in this agreement.

The recent copper upside has provided material support to Turquoise Hill shares, but they failed to settle above the highs reached in early June. It looks like the market prefers to wait for the release of the new mine plan. Without this key information, Turquoise Hill shares will likely find it hard to get above the yearly highs. Other uncertainties include the work of the Mongolian Parliamentary Working Group, whose task is to “improve” the current investment agreement, and financing options for the development of Oyu Tolgoi. The presence of these uncertainties will continue to contribute to volatility of Turquoise Hill shares.

