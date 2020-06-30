I've owned Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) since 2007, so it's no secret that in all these years there were several times I obviously should have sold everything, and other times I should have added. My timing was never perfect, although there were occasions when I did reduce my holdings because I thought the units were overvalued and needed cash, or thought there were other equities that would perform better. And, while my total return has been fine, I don't want anyone to think that my record is nearly as good as that indicated by TipRanks.com - one that shows a 93% success rating and an average gain of 29.6% on Cedar Fair.

Disclosures

To be very clear, I am still long the equity, although it currently makes up less than 1% of the equity investments I manage for myself and immediate family members. In an article on Cedar Fair that was published last month when it was trading close to $20, I noted that I was bearish, but also long. I still believe it is overvalued for the intermediate term and that headline news related to COVID-19 will continue to drive a high degree of volatility. A comment on that article by @HelloJG posed the following question:

Why not sell today at 29 & re-buy at 19$ ? You sound short, especially for the next year or two, not long.

I responded:

It's probably the right move, and I don't have a really good answer on why I haven't done it yet. Probably a combination of stupidity, inertia, hope vs. logic and taking a brief vacation in early March when I should have sold. By the time I got back it was too late to do much - especially when it came to $FUN.

As I continued looking at the prices of Cedar Fair, it was clear that the price had more ups and downs than the company's famed roller coasters. So, I took the advice of JG and have since made six successful round-trip trades, selling the position on COVID-19 headline spikes and subsequently repurchasing it on headline dips. These were positions in tax-deferred retirement accounts, so while there was potential trading with unsettled funds violations that needed to be considered, the wash sale rules would not apply. I expect that I will continue to try this for the next several months.

Concerns Going Forward

I would ordinarily be looking forward to a Cedar Fair press release discussing how the company performed through the July 4th weekend. It would give investors an indication of how the company was performing and tell us a bit about how much the two Schlitterbahn parks acquired in 2019 are contributing. And, I would be writing an article for Seeking Alpha. This year I expect no such press release with its three largest parks - Cedar Point, Canada's Wonderland and Knott's Berry Farm - remaining closed beyond this critical weekend. Also, Carowinds, Great America, Dorney Park and others remain closed. While some of these are scheduled to open later in July, others have no scheduled reopening dates yet.

Even the parks that are open are not doing particularly well. How can I make this statement? While it is not an exact science, we know that the company has also implemented a reservation system to limit attendance so that social distancing can be maintained. By examining the Schlitterbahn parks' and Worlds of Fun-Oceans of Fun park's reservation systems, we can see thousands of empty reservation slots remain unfilled for each day.

Another concern is getting enough seasonal workers to operate the rides, work in the food service areas, take tickets, clean, etc. Aside from the fear of getting sick, there was the recent announcement by President Trump extending the denial of work visas through the end of the year.:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP,... ... Sec. 2. Suspension and Limitation on Entry. The entry into the United States of any alien seeking entry pursuant to any of the following nonimmigrant visas is hereby suspended and limited, subject to section 3 of this proclamation: (A) an H-1B or H-2B visa, and any alien accompanying or following to join such alien; (B) a J visa, to the extent the alien is participating in an intern, trainee, teacher, camp counselor, au pair, or summer work travel program, and any alien accompanying or following to join such alien; and ... ... Sec. 6. Termination. This proclamation shall expire on December 31, 2020, and may be continued as necessary.

(Note that Section 3 referred to above discusses some of the exceptions, and anyone further interested can follow the link back to the full order.)

Cedar Fair has made extensive use of these types of foreign workers in the past. Whether the company will be able to obtain sufficient workers remains to be seen, and if so, at what cost? There seem to be a number of questions related to workers. We know that the company expects to be operating with less "guests." I expect that it will mean less staffing at its hotels, but will they be able to operate the parks with less staff? On the Q1 conference call, CEO Richard Zimmerman discussed some of the added protocols the company will introduce:

We are actively working on new mandatory health and safety COVID-19 training for all employees and we are introducing protocols to conduct wellness checks of employees each day. We are also committed throughout our properties to implement enhanced and expanded sanitization measures to ensure confidence that our properties are safe to visit and enjoy without undue concern. Incremental cleanliness measures will be consistently applied and pervasively visible. This includes facilitation of social distancing on rides, inside restaurants and in the common areas of our parks. Regular cleaning of rides, handrails and restrooms, disinfection of tables, chairs and other common surfaces in our dining facilities and along our midways, and added locations and equipment for our guests to wash and sanitize their hands. We are also actively working on enhancements and expanded use of technology platforms, including our park mobile apps, in order to improve the guest experience going forward.

These measures would seem to require additional staffing. Whether staffing can be reduced in other areas without diluting the guest experience remains to be seen.

Looking Ahead To August

Q2 results won't be reported until early August, but it's obvious that they will be dismal. Not unexpected, but dismal nonetheless. Interest expense will keep climbing as the company operates at a loss, while the staffing levels and costs remain unclear. Until then, factors like whether scheduled openings take place as announced or whether further delays occur will drive some of the price movement.

Another factor that needs to be considered will revolve around Season Pass sales. I would think that the avid thrill seekers largely overlap those least likely to be concerned about COVID-19 exposure. Buying a Season Pass has been a growing part of the company's revenue, and this year gets them not only the rest of 2020, but also gets them 2021 for free. That will help cash flow this year, but the revenue will be recorded mostly in 2021 and we should expect a large drop in cash flow in 2021 as Season Pass sales next year should plummet.

Volatility

News flow will continue to be a major factor driving the price. Announcements that California COVID-19 cases are spiking have further delayed openings of two parks in California. Late last week, I came across the following item that could impact attendance in Kansas City:

Kansas City are considering requiring residents to wear face masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus, The Kansas City Star reports. On Thursday, 227 new cases were reported, according to Kansas City Health Director Rex Archer. He says the mandate is necessary. California, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Michigan and New York all have statewide mask orders. In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson decided to leave the mandate "up to the local levels." Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said it is a proposal he is "absolutely considering." According to Lucas, any change in policy will be discussed alongside any changes to or extension of the city's current emergency order. The order is set to expire on July 5.

Texas, home to the two Schlitterbahn parks acquired last year, has seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases. Whether additional measures will be taken in Texas or Kansas City could further impact the desirability of attending these and other parks already open remains to be seen. Either way, it is hard to envision a scenario where those in the population that are considered most at risk to the effects of COVID-19 will attend the parks in the same numbers as they had in the past.

But even if these measures don't do much to further impact attendance, there is the loss of jobs taking place all over America to consider. Will those out of work want to spend their money on a trip to a Cedar Fair destination?

Summary

I still believe the closing price last week of $28.23 remains too high, and I expect the price to once again drop below $20. I remain bearish in the near term, still believing there are better opportunities elsewhere in the market. It will be a long time before the Distribution returns to the most recent annualized rate of $3.74.

Over the long term - perhaps using a 3-5 year time horizon - could make the current price appear attractive. I'm just not ready to let an investment lay idle for that period of time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently actively trading Cedar Fair recently, and can be expected to continue doing so.