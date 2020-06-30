Written by the FALCON Team

Introduction

Just recently, we published our monthly shortlist of companies passing our rigorous 3-step stock selection process exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers. After our latest article on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), we now answer a reader's request to perform a deep-dive analysis on biotech giant Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). We were curious how the company fares in our shareholder value-focused framework and decided to assess whether initiating a position may be warranted at current levels.

In light of Buffett's teachings distilled from his 50+ years of shareholder letters, our analysis is based on the three dimensions that truly matter: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. Before we do that, however, let's jump into what makes Amgen an interesting candidate today.

So, What's The Story On Amgen?

Amgen Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded healthcare companies and a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers pharmaceutical products focusing on six different therapeutic fields: haematology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, inflammation, neurology and bone health.

Although it is not uncommon in the biotech sector that one single blockbuster drug is producing 60-70% of a company's revenue, Amgen has a highly diversified product portfolio with their two biggest money-makers, Enbrel (~$5B) and Neulasta (~$3B) combined accounting for 38% of sales in 2019. Neulasta sales have been substantially decreasing in recent years, caused by biosimilar launches, and the same is expected in Enbrel's case due to more effective branded competition for the same indication potentially eroding Enbrel's market share in the coming years, despite its valid patent until 2028. Besides its two key portfolio elements, Amgen still has some aces up its sleeve, with strong growth from newer blockbusters (already generating over $1 billion in annual sales) like Prolia and Xgeva, as well as from cholesterol drug Repatha, that should defend the company's revenue from erosion. Prolia (osteoporosis) and Xgeva (fracture prevention in cancer patients) each should see roughly $3 billion in peak sales (growing by 35% and 23% in the last 2 years, respectively), while Repatha sales are expected to peak at $2.7 billion.

Amgen has invested heavily to make its manufacturing footprint more efficient along with massive cost-cutting to defend margins and reinvest capital into R&D, accounting for ~17% of its 2019 sales. Amgen also purchased oral immunology drug Otezla in 2019, which fits well into its Enbrel franchise, with sales expected to exceed $2 billion in 2020, with the potential of providing a double-digit compound annual growth rate over the next five years. There are several promising blockbuster candidates in the pipeline with Tezepelumab, intended to treat severe asthma, Omecamtiv mecarbil, innovative heart failure drug, and AMG 510, oncology drug targeting KRAS G12C mutation, showing the most potential.

Amgen has made much effort and committed significant resources expanding into the Asia Pacific region, focusing on strategic collaborations and acquisitions, so much so that the company expects roughly 25% of its total sales growth to come from this region over the next 10 years. Last but not least, Amgen's low manufacturing costs and decades of experience make it a viable player in the biosimilar field as well, with combined sales of its three major biosimilars (Kanjinti, Mvasi and Amgevita - a replacement to the world's most successful drug, Humira) expected to reach $1 billion in 2020, while its rapidly growing biosimilar portfolio is forecasted to surpass $4 billion in total revenues by 2028.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm's operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

As Hewitt Heiserman writes in his book, "It's Earnings That Count": The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt. For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm's accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. That is, whether it produces more cash from ongoing operations than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders. When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern, therefore, is the stability of the company's cash generation.

Source: Morningstar

Amgen has generated a respectable revenue growth in the past 10 years, paired with strong cash conversion, with free cash flow averaging around 40% of sales during this period, as the firm has benefited from massive cost-cutting and streamlined manufacturing. Last year's performance on the top line was less than stellar though, as the double-digit growth of Amgen's newer products was outpaced by the decline in sales of its legacy products, but the company's efforts to reverse this trend are already visible in the TTM data.

It's important to note that the relatively low Capex levels (as % of OCF) could lead most investors to believe that Amgen requires minimal investments to keep the business running. However, significant investments in R&D and acquisitions are also essential to ensure the company's long-term survival and should thus be treated as capital expenditures.

With that being said, Amgen still passes our first criteria regarding stability. In the next step, we move on to the EVA framework, examining if the company is able to consistently create shareholder value, as EVA cuts through accounting distortions and charges for the use of capital. In such a research-intensive business as pharmaceuticals, the EVA Framework gives a more realistic picture over the standard GAAP accounting, by capitalizing R&D spending and amortizing it over 10 years, rather than immediately expensing it. The correction of such accounting distortions gives a definite edge to this framework over conventional standards.

Value Creation: Is A Wide-Moat Rating Warranted?

We are only interested in companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to overperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) will be our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty".

Let's start by looking at the chart: Amgen's average EVA Margin in the past 10 years has been above 10%, which can only be achieved by truly exceptional companies. On one hand, the data is skewed by the timeframe of 2008-2012, where besides stagnating sales, the company boosted its R&D spending that caused a temporary drop in its EVA Margin. During the subsequent years, however, the investments paid off as sales growth returned, that (coupled with Amgen's cost savings and embedded productivity initiatives) led to the company's EVA Margin surpassing the stellar 20% mark.

Source: evaexpress.com

In case of biotech companies, we are somewhat uncomfortable with the pipeline risk, while we accept it as a structural characteristic of this sector. Yet, Amgen's impressive track record in drug development and strict control on the cost side make it probable that the company's EVA Margin will stabilize at around 20% in the foreseeable future, which is noticeably higher than the 5% threshold for a "moaty" company. The existence of a wide moat in case of Amgen is, therefore, undoubtedly supported by the numbers.

Assessing Incremental EVA Returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework's equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital, or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

We must note that the EVA Framework's Momentum metric has its shortcomings in case of biotech companies. Due to the highly unpredictable and volatile success of any given drug, they dominate both the upper and lower EVA Momentum reaches. The pipeline risk is an aspect that is hard to judge from a rear-view-mirror perspective, hence the EVA Momentum is to be taken with a grain of salt for the likes of Amgen. Or as Bennett Stewart puts in his book "Best-Practice EVA":

Biotech companies [...] either catch a fever or catch a cold. Thirteen of them averaged Momentum over 50 percent per annum and 14 under - 100 percent over the five-year span ending mid-2012, for example."

Taking all that into account, it makes even more sense to look at long-term EVA Momentum averages in case of Amgen, which sits at 2.7%. To put that into perspective, the long-run average for the 90th percentile of the US stock market (represented by the Russel 3000) is 3.0-3.5% percent. As for Amgen, EVA growth over the past decade was clearly driven by EVA Margin expansion (more than quadrupling from the 2010 levels), while sales growth only produced a 5% CAGR during this timeframe. Looking ahead, considering stable EVA Margins, further growth in Amgen's top line will be the decisive factor determining EVA Momentum.

Overall, Amgen provides a prime example of an exceptional business, where, as of now, every reinvested dollar leads to incremental EVA generation for the company's shareholders, although the tapering EVA Momentum is a factor we must keep in mind while evaluating the company's capital allocation objectives.

Our Take On The Moat

The EVA framework enabled us so far to prove from a rear-view-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. In our opinion, Amgen deserves a wide-moat rating from a qualitative perspective as well, based on the company's remarkable product portfolio consisting of several blockbuster biologic therapies, especially in the oncology and immunology markets, giving it the intangible assets that form the foundation of its wide moat. Moreover, Amgen is also highly diversified, with Enbrel accounting for 24% of sales in 2019 and Repatha and Otezla poised to be top products by 2028 at 10% of sales for each. Besides that, manufacturing complexity, increasing cost of clinical trials and product marketing form high barriers to entry for possible competitors in the biotechnology space.

Relying on its world-class manufacturing capabilities and well-diversified product portfolio, we are confident that Amgen will remain a dominant biotech player for the foreseeable future, keeping most competitors at bay, thus we believe the company has a competitive position that enables it to outearn its WACC for decades to come.

Taking a brief snapshot at the company's debt profile, Amgen has an S&P Credit Rating of A-, coupled with a long-term debt to capital ratio of 72%. The company's ability to generate consistent and growing cash flow gives it ample room to navigate through the challenging biotech landscape via its strong pipeline of future blockbuster drugs and further possibility of bolt-on acquisitions.

Summary Of Operations - The Quality Score

The EVA Framework's Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company's overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Profitability (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. Volatility and Vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period of time. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically.

In the case of Amgen, the company's Quality Score has been nothing but exceptional for the past two decades, hovering above the 80% mark most of the time, while only taking a brief hit due to the increased capital charge from its 2013 Onyx (~$10 billion) and 2019 Otezla (~$13 billion) acquisitions. While the former was successfully monetized in the subsequent years, the latter acquisition is too fresh to make judgment upon. The company's Quality Score averaging in the upper quintile for the past two decades gives us enough confidence in management's ability to execute well on the Otezla deal as well.

Source: evaexpress.com

As a final assessment, Amgen is a highly profitable company with impressive shareholder value creation consistency and momentum. The company passes our operational criteria with ease, while Amgen's wide-moat rating is fully warranted both from a quantitative and a qualitative standpoint.

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for Amgen for the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

The relatively low Capex levels (as % of OCF) could lead most investors to believe that Amgen requires minimal investments to keep the business running, but as emphasized in the operations section, significant investments in R&D and acquisitions to a lesser extent are also essential to ensure the company's long-term survival and should be treated as Capex. Over the past decade, the company has spent over $26 billion on all its acquisitions, with its 2013 Onyx and 2019 Otezla deals being the largest in magnitude. Although this amount might seem high, it is still relatively low compared to its peers, while Amgen has been distributing the remaining cash to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

On the graph above, you can see that Amgen has returned almost all the available free cash to its owners between 2010 and 2019. During this period, the company has generated an aggregate of $75.65 billion in free cash flow, while buybacks and dividend payments amounted to $71.75 billion, or nearly 95% of FCF.

Share Buybacks

Amgen has been a regular repurchaser of its shares and its purchases amounted to more than $51 billion during the last decade. The company's CFO Peter Griffith had the following to say during the most recent earnings call:

In Q1 2020, we [contributed] over $900 million to repurchase 4.3 million shares at an average price of $219 per share. For the remainder of the year, we [...] will execute opportunistic share repurchases that will result in an amount at the lower end of our previous guidance of $3 billion to $5 billion for 2020."

During the last decade, Amgen reduced its share count by about 38%. The two most significant buybacks took place in 2011 and 2018, when Amgen was trading at a relatively low Future Growth Reliance of about 20-30%, leading to significant shareholder value creation, while in 2014 - when the FGR was getting close to 50% - the repurchase program was temporarily halted. These actions give us confidence in management's ability to execute buybacks, whenever they perceive a compelling valuation scenario.

Source: evaexpress.com

Dividend

Besides opportunistic share buybacks, Amgen has been paying quarterly dividends since 2011, growing it by roughly 30% annually from the initial level in 2011 through 2015, while continuing raises at a double-digit rate ever since. Despite the recent COVID-19 crisis, management seems to be committed to maintaining dividend payments, as outlined by the company's CFO Peter Griffith during the most recent earnings call:

In Q1 2020, we [rewarded] shareholders through dividend payments totaling over $900 million [...] For the remainder of the year, we plan to maintain our quarterly dividend of $1.60 per share."

As to the safety of the dividend: even with the recent decrease in FCF, we are confident that the dividend is still safe, coming in at only around 40% of FCF despite the recent 10% increase.

Acquisitions

When asked about the company's acquisition strategy, Amgen's previous CFO David Meline had the following to say on their general approach during a Financial Times interview:

We want to deploy any excess cash and our first priority is to do acquisitions and invest in the business [...]. We see all of these deals announced, and we participate pretty actively in considering whether to bid, but we haven't been able to come up with a business case that would make a return for our shareholders."

This gives us confidence that, although acquisitions belong to the very nature of the pharma industry, Amgen's management seems to prioritize shareholder value creation via well-fitting, accretive acquisitions over mindless empire-building through overpriced deals. This is exactly what we are looking for. Now, let's have a quick recap on Amgen's most recent acquisitions:

Otezla

In order to gain the US Federal Trade Commission's approval for the $74 billion acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Celgene had to divest Otezla. Amgen took advantage of the situation and acquired Otezla for $13.4 billion in November 2019. Based on Amgen's estimates, the real transaction price was $11.2 billion, net of the present value of $2.2 billion in anticipated future cash tax benefits. The analyst consensus seems to be that the acquisition was overpriced by roughly $2 billion, and the main purpose of the move was to desperately ensure top line growth after experiencing a 2% revenue decrease in 2019. However, the fact that Amgen has an exceptional sales force - which was key to driving Enbrel to such success - should not be disregarded. Yet, we tend to err on the side of caution, as much will depend on the success of adding new indications and on how well Otezla will do outside the US, especially in the Chinese and Japanese markets, which over the next decade are predicted to account for as much as 25% of Amgen's growth.

Asia Deals: BeiGene and Astellas

As outlined earlier, the company is betting heavily on the Asia-Pacific region as a future growth engine. Last October, Amgen took a $2.7 billion stake in the Beijing-based biotech BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), securing a key commercial partner in the second-biggest drug market globally to help build up its cancer drug revenue in China, while also enabling a faster market entry for its experimental oncology pipeline, including the promising AMG 510.

Meanwhile, just recently on April 1, 2020, Amgen has announced the purchase of the remaining 49% of shares in Amgen Astellas BioPharma from Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF), making the company a wholly owned Amgen affiliate. Amgen Astellas BioPharma - established in 2013 - was a joint venture created to develop, launch and market Amgen products in the Japanese market focusing on the cardiovascular disease, cancer, and bone health segment. Due to the undisclosed purchase price, it is hard to evaluate the acquisition, but it is certain that Amgen's portfolio of medicines is a perfect fit for the Japanese market, due to its aging population. Repatha, Blincyto, and Evenity have already been launched successfully, and with more and more product launches on the horizon, it is sure to become one of the most important markets for decades to come.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

Source: evaexpress.com

Looking at the chart for Amgen, we can see that today's price seems to imply an FGR that is close to the upper end of its historical valuation range. Numerically, it stands above 30% as of today, which certainly does not translate to a bargain entry price, since the market has provided several opportunities for investors to purchase at much lower valuations in recent years. We prefer buying when baked-in expectations are low in historical comparison, as the lower the bar, the easier it is to surprise on the upside. We believe shares would provide good value at or below 15% FGR, translating to an entry price of around $178 as of today.

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar's valuation system, where analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model. In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, Morningstar also evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. Morningstar assigns Amgen a medium uncertainty rating with a $219 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

With the stock currently trading at $233 as of June 26, a 3-star rating is warranted, implying that Amgen's shares are close to fairly valued based on Morningstar's estimate, although it is approaching the slightly overvalued territory. This is in line with our previous analysis based on the FGR metric. In our view, Amgen seems to offer no margin of safety at current levels, and conservative value investors should wait for a more favorable entry price.

Summary of the Investment Thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Combining a company's Quality Score with its actual Valuation Score can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value. We want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long-run, we are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price, rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

Source: evaexpress.com

As you can see on the heat map, Amgen does not look like an attractive investment candidate within the EVA Framework today. Its Quality Score took a hit with the previously discussed 2019 Otezla deal, which led to higher capital charge and elevated Risk Score. The valuation side of the equation does not get us excited either, with the stock approaching overvalued territory by basically all metrics. As a final verdict, enterprising investors could start building a position below the $178 mark, translating to a conservative 15% FGR scenario and a ~3.6% entry yield, while those who take a more defensive stance should stay on the sidelines until a better opportunity presents itself at around $160. On the operational side, management's execution on recent deals, Amgen's growth in the Asia-Pacific region as well as the company's pipeline development are all key factors to keep an eye on.

One More Thing

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.