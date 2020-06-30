USTs: Technicals And Fundamentals Diverge

We are on the sidelines due to this divergence but a break back above 0.75% would warrant a short position should the bearish fundamental picture persist.

U.S. 10-year yields have broken below uptrend support and the measured move from the pennant formation suggests a potential move down to zero percent. However, the fundamental picture points to higher yields with our fair value model for 10-year yields pointing to 50bps upside over the coming 12 months. We are on the sidelines while the divergence between the technical and the fundamentals persists, but a break back above 0.75% would warrant a short position should the bearish fundamental picture remain intact. A sustained break lower in yields would likely require further declines in the short end of the curve, a reversal in inflation expectations, renewed weakness in industrial metals and oil relative to gold, or a widening of junk bond yield spreads.

The Trend Remains For Lower Lows

The chart pattern on the U.S. 10-year government bond suggests the downtrend is not yet over. The break below uptrend support as shown on the chart has triggered a bearish pennant formation which suggests a move to new lows, potentially down to 0%.

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield, %

Source: Bloomberg

The trend of lower highs remains intact and last week’s new closing low in 5-year yields could be leading the way for the 10-year. The break below uptrend support on the 30-year yield chart also confirms the move lower in the 10-year and suggests the bond bull is still alive.

U.S. 5-Year, 10-Year, and 30-Year Treasury Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

Fundamentals Point To Upside Pressures

However, the fundamental outlook is painting a different picture. The closely-watched correlation between the copper-gold ratio and 10-year yields has diverged recently as expectations of economic activity have rebounded. This has coincided with a rise in breakeven inflation expectations and a fall in junk yield spreads. Furthermore, international developed market yields have failed to move lower in line with the U.S. Bringing all these factors together, we have compiled a fair value indicator which is currently 50 basis points above 10-year yields.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Over the past 10 years, deviations in 10-year yields from our measure of fair value have been inversely correlated with subsequent changes in yields. While the correlation is not extremely strong, divergences of the size we see currently have always resulted in rising yields over the next 12 months. As the chart below shows, the current deviation is consistent with a 50bps rise in yields over the next year.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

One of the reasons for this correlation is that when yields fall below fair value they reflect loose monetary policy which tends to translate into dollar weakness, reducing the willingness on behalf of policymakers to expand easing policies. Declines in U.S. real (inflation-linked) bond yields relative to their peers have undermined the dollar over the past three months and further weakness would add to the fundamental upside pressure on yields.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

A close back above the 0.75% level on the 10-year would signal a false downside break and assuming no change in our fair value model we would look to position for rising yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in IEF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.