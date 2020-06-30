The company is one of the few shale operators that will see positive cash flow this year, although that is mostly due to an asset sale.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, independent North American exploration & production company Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) gave a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power, & Renewables Conference. As is usual for presentations like this, the company devoted a good deal of effort towards discussing its own operations and making an investment case in itself. Perhaps surprisingly, the company did not spend any time discussing the current fundamentals affecting the industry, which is undoubtedly what most investors would be worried about today. Therefore, I will add my own thoughts and external sources of information where appropriate. Overall, Devon Energy's management appears to be optimistic about the company's ability to weather the current challenging conditions in the industry, but admittedly, it is independents that are most likely to run into problems with low energy prices so there are certainly some risks here.

Devon Energy is a reasonably-sized upstream independent exploration and production company that operates in a few oil-rich basins that are located throughout the United States:

As we can see above, the company's production is heavily weighted towards oil, with oil accounting for 82% of the company's first-quarter revenue. This is a challenging position for it to be in because oil prices have fallen much more than natural gas prices this year. As we can see here, West Texas Intermediate sold for $61.18 per barrel at the start of the year but has since fallen to $39.66 per barrel, which represents a 39.05% decline year-to-date:

As Devon Energy receives most of its revenues from the sale of oil, this steep decline in prices, especially during the months that were most affected by the nationwide economic shutdown, we can expect the company's second-quarter revenues to be quite a bit lower than its first-quarter revenues. That will likely be the case until energy prices return to previous levels. It is admittedly uncertain when this will happen. It is rather surprising that the company made no attempt to discuss this in its presentation.

One thing that we have seen many energy companies do in the face of the current environment is take steps to reduce their costs. This makes sense because if revenues decline and costs do not, then both profitability and cash flows will decline, which will ultimately strain its balance sheet. In addition, the lower revenues will make it harder for a company to cover its debt, which could ultimately result in financial trouble. Devon Energy is no exception to this as the company has reduced its planned capital expenditures and other spending by $250 million:

We can see that the majority of the spending cuts will be in production, which could cause the company's production to be lower than what it planned at the start of the year. With that said, Devon Energy does expect these cost reductions to help it generate positive cash flow this year even with oil prices as low as they are:

With that said, a sizable portion of this cash flow is going to come from the sale of some of its assets and not from proceeds from its actual production. In April, Devon Energy announced that it will be selling its assets in the Barnett shale in North Texas to Banpu Kalgin Ventures for up to $830 million. As we can see, the company would not be able to generate a positive cash flow this year by its own admission without this sale. I will admit that I am not a fan of a company selling off assets in order to generate a positive free cash flow. This is because it is unsustainable over an extended period because the company will eventually run out of assets to sell.

One of the biggest problems facing independent oil and gas companies in the United States is the risk of bankruptcy. I discussed this in an earlier article. This risk comes about because it is nearly impossible to produce in the oil shale with prices at today's levels. In addition, many of these companies have been financing themselves through the copious issuance of high-yield debt, which is naturally much more expensive to cover than the investment-grade debt that the majors have. This all makes it more difficult for most independents to generate enough revenues to cover their regular debt payments. The problem would be even worse if the company has near-term debt maturities. This is because few of these companies have enough cash to pay off debt as it matures and the market may not be particularly welcoming to a refinancing with the fear surrounding the energy markets right now. For this reason then, it is nice to see that Devon Energy has no debt maturities until 2025:

This lack of near-term debt provides Devon Energy with time for the markets to recover before it needs to refinance any of this debt. While there are reasons to be skeptical of a near-term recovery in the energy markets, especially for as long as people continue to be afraid of the novel coronavirus, the long-term picture is much brighter. As Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) points out in its presentation, the demand for petroleum is likely to grow over the next thirty years:

While it is uncertain whether or not this will impact prices, North America has become the swing producer in the market and there is insufficient ability to ramp up production anywhere else in the world to sufficiently meet demand. As shale oil cannot be produced profitably with crude oil at today's prices, it must increase in price to meet the rising demand eventually in order to avoid an oil shortage (which would push up oil prices anyway).

The various basins around the United States have different costs of production due mostly to the geological characteristics of the basin. One of the cheapest areas to operate in on a per barrel basis is the core of the Permian basin in West Texas. This is likely why Devon Energy is devoting the overwhelming proportion of its capital expenditures to the region:

By devoting the majority of its capital spending to this region, Devon Energy is likely attempting to maximize the returns that the company is getting off of the money that it is investing into drilling. Devon Energy reports that it is one of the most efficient operators in the region, boasting of lower costs and higher production per foot of drilling:

This should put Devon Energy in a better position to maintain its cash flow than many of its peers. As already discussed, the steep plunge in oil prices will still challenge the company's ability to remain profitable this year. It does appear to be taking the appropriate and necessary steps to weather the current environment.

