In this article, I model what the new payout ratio would be, and make projections on what it would take for the prior dividend to be reinstated.

Evaluating a company’s dividend track record is one of the key factors that many dividend investors look at when choosing where to invest their hard earned money. Companies that have a long track record of paying increasing dividends are generally favored by income investors for management’s commitment to rewarding shareholders.

However, as the Great Financial Crisis and the current recession has shown us, no company can be thought of as being completely immune to a dividend cut. Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) (UBP) is one such stock that had an impressive 20+ year track record of increasing dividends before being forced to cut the dividend by 75% this month. In this article, I intend to evaluate the expected payout ratio of the new dividend, and model the scenarios in which the dividend can return to its previous level, so let’s dig in!

(Source: REIT.com)

A Northeastern Operation During Troubled Times

Urstadt Biddle is a shopping center REIT that is focused on the New York City metropolitan area. It has just over 80 properties, of which 74 are shopping centers and/or free-standing net-leased retail bank or restaurant properties. The remaining properties are small two-story suburban office buildings and a childcare center. Below is a snapshot of their property locations, which are in New York with 30 properties, Connecticut with 33 properties, and New Jersey with 19 properties.

(Source: Company website)

The properties are generally well-located with favorable income demographics, and have a 92% occupancy rate. Based on the last quarter’s results, the company was able to increase the rents on new leases by 7.1%, and increased the rents on lease renewals by 2.7%. Urstadt Biddle also has close ties to its original founders, as the Chairman and CEO have last names that are the company’s namesake. It is conservatively managed as its Net Debt to Gross Assets as of the last quarterly report is just 28%.

Due to the effects of COVID, however, it collected just 69% of April rent, and 60% of its rent in May. As seen below, the April results negatively affected its latest quarter, which ended on April 30.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

Given that May rent collection came in at 60%, management had no choice but to cut the dividend by 75% as it became apparent that the payout ratio would exceed 100%, had they kept the dividend intact. Not all is doom and gloom, however, as the rent collection rates are on par with that of another high quality shopping center REIT, Regency Centers (REG), which had a slightly lower rent collection rate at 68% and 58% of its April and May rents, respectively. This speaks to the “essential” nature of Urstadt Biddle’s properties, as 69% of its tenants, based on gross leasable area, are designated as “essential businesses” or otherwise permitted to operate through curbside pick-up or other modified procedures.

Based on my estimation of a 65% rent collection rate for Q3’20, I wanted to see what the dividend payout ratio would be under the new dividend rate. As seen in the graph below, this scenario shows an estimated Q3 payout ratio of a safe 71%, as the dividend payout totals $3.6 million, which is well under the $5.1 million in estimated FFO (calculated as 65% of pre-pandemic Q1 revenue minus operating expenses excluding depreciation minus interest expense).

(Source: Created by author)

Additionally, if Urstadt Biddle receives 80% of its rent, the payout ratio would fall to a low 35%, at which point the dividend would most likely be increased.

In the second scenario, I wanted to see what the payout ratio would be if there were a 10% operating expense reduction with the previous dividend kept intact. As seen below, the payout ratio would still be largely uncovered at a payout ratio of nearly 200%. However, the prior dividend would be fully covered at a 99% payout ratio if Urstadt Biddle collects 86% of its rents.

(Source: Created by author)

Investor Takeaway

Urstadt Biddle operates a high quality portfolio in desirable high-income locations. It also has a strong balance sheet and is well managed by those who are closely tied to the founders, as evidenced by the last names of the Chairman and CEO. As seen in the dividend coverage model, the new payout ratio is well-covered with strong upside if the company returns to a rent collection rate in the mid-80s to low-90s percentage range. Investors should be mindful of risks, however, as NYC has recently announced a slowed Phase III reopening and New Jersey has indefinitely postponed indoor dining.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $11.93 and P/FFO of 9.2, with the expectation of a return to normalcy by the end of this year or early next year, and with an increased dividend as a result from that. I have a one-year price target of $15, which I believe is conservative given the well-managed and high quality portfolio, and given that shares have traded well above this level in the 5 years prior to the pandemic.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.