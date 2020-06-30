Broadridge (BR) has provided expectations for near-term goals but has experienced hiccups given the impact of COVID-19 on certain lines of business. BR has not returned to pre-COVID levels due to investors' concerns of meeting expectations. This has been exasperated by management's cadence in the latest earnings conference call. Historically, management has been a good steward of capital and has expanding operating margins. There may be upside if the near-term headwinds abate and if management provides an improved tone during the next earnings presentation. Broadridge does provide steady performance with a decent capital return to shareholders. There may be some near-term turbulence, but this is balanced by macro tailwinds, capital returns and margin expansion.

Broadridge provides products and services aimed for investor relations and back office operations for the financial industry. The company has two operating segments: Investor Communications and Global Technology & Operations.

Investor Communications

We provide the governance and communications solutions through our Investor Communication Solutions business segment to the following financial services clients: banks/broker-dealers, asset management firms/mutual funds, corporate issuers and wealth management firms. In addition to financial services firms, our Customer Communications business also serves companies in the healthcare, insurance, consumer finance, telecommunications, utilities and other service industries.

Global Technology and Operations

We are a leading global provider of securities processing solutions for capital markets, wealth management, and asset management firms. We offer advanced solutions that automate the securities transaction life cycle, from desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, and portfolio management to order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting.

Revenue Growth

From a high-level view, BR's revenue was largely flat between FY18 and FY19 and may be considered unremarkable after having strong growth of 4.5% and 43% in FY 18 and FY17, respectively. While it may appear that growth stalled recently (it sort of did), the previous years were supported by acquisitions. If we peel back the revenue growth in FY19, we can see positive trends that include solid recurring revenue growth in both segments which carry wider margins. Recurring revenue growth outpaced declining growth in other business lines within the Investor Communications Solutions (ICS) segment.

Both total revenue and recurring fee revenue are expected to grow 3-6% and 8-10%, respectively, in FY21. These ranges were originally outlined last year in the 4Q19 earnings presentation and remained unchanged, but management provided cadence in the Raymond James presentation where performance may end up in the guidance range provided. Now, total revenue is expected to be at the lower end of the range, as BR is unfavorably impacted by lower event-driven revenues due to lower proxy and equity contests. Fund companies do what they can to put off these events during high-stress periods due to uncertainty in the reception a change may bring. This is important because even though the company was impacted by COVID-19, revenue remains relatively stable due to the importance of its services with its customers. On a long-term basis, BR should be able to ride the tailwinds of mutualization, digitization, and data & analytics trends. Broadridge sees opportunity in digitization and data & analytic needs with the Governance business. Regulatory documentation and communications will largely shift to digital from paper-based. Long-term growth is further supported by recent acquisitions RPM (wealth management), Rockall (back-office), Shadow and ClearStructure. The Investor Communications segment is expected to have a steady low-single digit growth, whereas Global Technology and Operations (GTO) is expected to have mid-teens growth.

Margins

Broadridge has strong expectations for margin expansion and laid out its plans in the March 2018 Investor Presentation for Adjusted Operating Income margin expansion of ~50bps/year.

Not only did the company hit that goal in FY19, it doubled it from 13.8% to 15%. Operating income improved due to integrating recent acquisitions and an increase in higher-margin recurring revenue.

I mentioned the updated guidance earlier from the 3Q20 earnings presentation, and the table is below.

Both GAAP OPM and Adjusted OPM remained unchanged. BR has been aiming for these targets and shows management is capable of managing the business to hit these goals even in the current environment. The pain comes from a double whammy - lowering guidance of both diluted EPS and adjusted EPS growth due to lower event-driven revenue.

There may be near-term pain for EPS expansion, as there could be potential client onboarding delays, impact of lower assets under administration and interest rates on mutual fund processing and transfer agent business. These headwinds are mitigated by a strong $330 million backlog, strong GTO growth potential and a 97% client revenue retention rate.

3Q20 Review

The third quarter had its ups and downs when compared to the linked prior-year quarter.

Overall, revenue growth was positive and supported by recurring fee revenues, but event-driven revenues was down 43%. Operating margin declined 100bps due to the negative impact of unfavorable revenue mix (lower event-driven) and higher acquisition expenses.

It is important to mention the liquidity and resilience of the balance sheet. During times of peril, BR can fall back on its balance sheet. Liquidity is solid and consists of $402 million in cash and borrowing capacity of $1.5 billion. Additionally, the company is solidly investment grade. This strength should provide comfort for current and potential investors.

Competition

There is no other publicly traded company similar to Broadridge. Of course, there are companies that offer some of the competitive services, including State Street (STT) and Bank of Mellon NY (BK). Furthermore, there are mom-and-pop shops that handle Investor Relations activities for their customers, but those are largely regional in nature. There are some other competitors - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) and MaketAxess Holdings (MKTX) - that somewhat compete with Broadridge. No other company provides the full 360 degree-style products and services like Broadridge, which presents a unique advantage. Some of the competitors will be outlined in the valuation section.

Valuation

Broadridge has had its ups and downs in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the forward P/E is largely within historical range, albeit at the lower end. This might be reasonable given the downward modification in total revenue and EPS expectations. Similarly, the stock price is lower than the 2019 trading range for the same reasons. Given the strength in its recurring revenues and GTO segment, and the long-term tailwinds, this may be a buying opportunity. If event-driven revenue perks up, this may provide a near-term pop in the stock price.

Peer Group Analysis

BR FIS SSNC MKTX FISV Company Name Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Fiserv, Inc. Market Cap 15.00B 85.24B 14.84B 19.70B 68.26B Enterprise Value 17.00B 104.43B 22.10B 19.40B 91.04B P/E Non-GAAP (Fwd.) 25.11 25.38 14.86 73.26 23.16 Price/Sales (TTM) 3.27 6.30 3.15 34.72 4.78 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 19.87 26.63 12.91 63.64 22.73 Revenue Growth (Fwd.) 2.47% 16.91% 10.96% 17.49% 39.70% EBITDA Growth (Fwd.) 6.18% 24.91% 13.50% 18.82% 41.33% EPS Growth Diluted (Fwd.) 8.96% 8.51% 12.94% 18.07% 19.78% Dividend Yield (Fwd.) 1.73% 1.01% 0.86% 0.46% 0.00% Dividend Yield (TTM) 1.73% 1.01% 0.82% 0.43% 0.00%

First of all, I would like to apologize for the huge table. The metrics enclosed are important for analyzing and investment. On a high-level analysis, BR is largely overvalued compared to its peers when comparing on a forward P/E basis. However, when the EV/EBITDA metric is used for comparison, BR looks to be fairly valued. Its forward revenue and EBITDA growth rate are on the low-end when compared to its peers. This appears reasonable given the lower revenue expectations in the current environment.

Projected Stock Price

There may be some near-term headwinds, but thus far, the company has been resilient. I believe there is pent-up demand within the financial markets to make some moves that could be a near-term pop for Broadridge. That is without regard to the long-term trends the company is striving to capture.

Based on 3% year-over-growth rate and 130bps EBITDA margin improvement over the next five years, I come up with a stock price of $131 per share. This is about 5% higher than the current stock price. The 3% growth rate is slightly higher than expectations, but the EBITDA growth rate is at a 4% CAGR. Based on the DCF model, the stock is fairly valued.

By applying the TTM EV/EBITDA to projected FY21 EBITDA, the stock price is $163 per share. The potential 1-year price target is somewhere in the middle, around $150 per share.

Headwinds to Price Appreciation

Management clearly laid out risks to near-term price appreciation. The stock price may be fairly valued if event-driven revenues do not pick up, customers pull back on spending on digitizing information and margins continue to compress. If trends seen in the latest quarter continue, management may need to rein in guidance once again. Right now, the stock is priced for these events to occur, but investors may overreact if these trends continue. I believe there is safety within the company's balance sheet and the importance of Broadridge to the financial industry.

Conclusion

Broadridge has laid out plans and expectations for near-term growth and has capable management, as evidenced by operating margin expansion. Management has been a good steward of capital, but investors might be wary given the lowering of EPS growth expectations. Broadridge has grown through acquisitions and now has runway to grow organically. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the company in the near term. Management was conservative in the cadence of its latest conference call that has spooked investors. Based on the DCF model, the stock is fairly valued. But based on the projected EV/EBITDA multiple, there is room for price appreciation. There may be upside if the near-term headwinds abate and if management paints a more colorful picture of future expectations. Broadridge does provide steady performance with decent capital return to shareholders. Overall, this is a good company with a low near-term growth outlook. Investors might be interested in its capital deployment and margin expansion story. Broadridge may provide a solid return for investors willing to ride out the soggy weather.

