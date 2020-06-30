Our Midyear Outlook
by: Jean Boivin, PhD
Summary
The virus shock is accelerating key structural trends. We update our three investment themes and investment views against this backdrop.
We are tracking the interplay of containment measures and mobility changes on activity as economies have started to reopen.
Markets this week will focus on the latest U.S. employment data as well as on the virus case count and its implication on the economic restart.
This post originally appeared on the BlackRock blog.