Trends Which Are Likely To Drive Markets - Weekly Market Notes June 29, 2020
by: Baird
Summary
Aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus to continue.
Recent data suggests an economic recovery is beginning to emerge. R.
The collapse in earnings according to consensus estimates is expected to improve gradually through the end of this year and begin to recover next year.
Should investor sentimentcontinue to deteriorate toward excessive pessimism that would signal, from a contrarian stance, apotential buying opportunity.
