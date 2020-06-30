Jim Parrott spent several years in the Obama White House as a senior adviser at the National Economic Council, where he led the president on housing issues.

Prior administration officials may be seen to not have followed the law when current officials are going around saying, "We're going to follow the law" like that's a novel concept.

Mark Calabria gave an interview at Cato that suggests two things that may prevent his plans to recapitalize Fannie and Freddie - either a stock market crash or a housing bust.

Although I largely expect no administrative action until after the election to prevent "doing the right thing" from having "negative political consequences," there is a small chance things happen sooner.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that were put into conservatorship in 2008 as part of the Great Financial Crisis in order to protect the market for agency mortgage-backed securities. The companies themselves were perfectly fine, and so, Dan Jester and Hank Paulson had to do a lot of work to figure out how to put them into conservatorship and eventually came up with the plan of simply scouring their balance sheets to write down as many assets as possible based on the assumption that they would never make money ever again. Recently passed legislation HERA 2008 converted the OFHEO into FHFA, and only last year did someone who helped write the law take control of FHFA and start following the law. In the meanwhile, dozens of lawsuits have been filed in court rooms around America. Because the administration is working to recapitalize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and has begun letting them retain earnings, eventually, if they want to raise capital via a secondary issuance, they must settle lawsuits.

Investment Thesis

Although I see nothing happening until after elections, recent movement in the dialog of Fannie and Freddie may set the stage for this becoming a political issue. The next step to come, I think, is the uplisting of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to the NYSE. Considering that the incoming presidential election is largely shaping up to be Biden vs. Trump and how Fannie and Freddie are largely political footballs, it is certainly possible that Trump uses the opportunity to fix Fannie and Freddie as some form of public statement that he supports equal opportunity affordable housing. This would potentially accelerate the timeline of the "Big Bang," where the government equity is restructured in order to let earnings accrue to non-governmentally owned equity parts of the capital structure so that the companies can raise capital from non-governmentally owned new shareholders. Calabria's recent statements and Trump's retweet continue to illustrate that this is moving forward. Fannie and Freddie preferred should be worth north of 80% of par at the least in 12 months, and commons should be worth around $5 assuming that both the housing market and stock markets don't crash like they did basically in 2008.

Calabria Emphasizes FHFA Will Now Follow The Law

Before Calabria started at FHFA, he wrote publicly at Cato about his views that FHFA largely has not followed the law since its inception in 2008. Specifically, Calabria criticizes the net worth sweep because it is not an action that a conservator would take to recapitalize and rehabilitate the companies, because, in fact, it does the exact opposite.

On June 26, Calabria gave a 27-minute interview on the Cato daily podcast here. At about minute 17-18, he gets to talking about Fannie and Freddie, which are the two companies that FHFA regulates. The most important part of this is that Calabria says that the only two things that can derail this recapitalization plan are a big housing market or stock market decline. The implication is that he is already planning a consent decree. That said, let's walk through what he says, that I transcribed highlights of below.

Calabria starts by talking about how Fannie and Freddie came into existence:

Fundamentally the reason we created Fannie and Freddie, you know, of course we created initially in the '30s and Freddie much later in the '70s was because we had a very fragmented banking system. So if you go back to the banking system of the '30s it was a unit banking system, reminds you that until the mid '90s in many places like Texas you couldn't even have a second location as a bank and so you had a lack of geographic diversification in the banking system, you had a lack of access to capital markets.

He says that Fannie and Freddie were brought into existence to solve these problems then dives into how Fannie and Freddie came to be structured. Calabria then goes on to talk about what he is legally obligated to do by setting the stage with the body of law that Congress passed outlining Fannie and Freddie are private companies:

So let me first kind of really emphasize a point because I think this point is often missed in the external debates. Congress established Fannie and Freddie as shareholder owned private companies. That's what they are today. And so, a conservatorship is essentially an administrative bankruptcy.

He goes on to talk about his role at FHFA:

Essentially what I am doing is playing the role of a bankruptcy judge in rehabilitating Fannie and Freddie. They maintain as private companies. My job is "how do you repair and restructure them so that they can leave this process and get back on their feet again.

Then, Calabria talks about his favorite topic regarding Fannie and Freddie - capital:

Now, they're primarily in conservatorship because of loss of solvency and capital. So, foremost is, you have to build the capital back up to be safe and sound to leave (conservatorship).

Calabria begun that in earnest with the help of Treasury by increasing the capital buffers at Fannie and Freddie. He talks about how he expects Fannie and Freddie to build capital by retained earnings and an equity offering as early as next year:

And so we have started building capital through retained earnings, which of course is how most companies build capital over time is retained earnings. It is our expectation that sometime in 2021 or 2022 that Fannie and Freddie would do some sort of public offering.

My comment there is good luck raising a single dollar with the third amendment currently in place. You simply cannot raise any money when it all goes to the government. Calabria talks about how raising capital is not his responsibility but is the responsibility of Fannie and Freddie to figure out.

Fundamentally how they get capital is really on the companies' Fannie and Freddie to figure out. My job is to set the rules of the game. If you want to get out, this is what you have to achieve. If you want to be safe and sound, this is what you have to achieve. And so it's on you (Fannie and Freddie) to achieve it. I want to emphasize that you either build retained earnings, potentially sell off assets to raise capital, or you raise equity.

He forecasts the possibility of the largest capital raise in history:

You can raise it publicly. You can raise it privately. Fannie and Freddie recently announced that they've hired financial advisors. We hired a financial advisor recently. What I would say is that we are still early in the process so quite frankly anything is on the table. Given the size of these companies we are talking hundreds of billions that are going to have to be raised at the end of the day either via retained earnings, private raisings or public offerings. These may potentially be the largest public offering in history. No small feat. It's certainly not something done in a short amount of time.

Calabria moves forward after being prompted to talk about what elections may mean. He alludes to the reality that "following the law" is a novel concept at FHFA and presumably wasn't viewed as important until he started leading FHFA:

I hope that whomever comes after me because I believe fundamentally what I'm doing is simply carrying out the law as Congress has decided it I'd like to think that whatever successor I have would also take the perspective that their job is to carry out the law as Congress as decided it. Congress has decided that there is a conservatorship with the responsibility to either take the companies into receivership if they can't be fixed or to fix and get them out.



I would hope that at a minimum I have set us on the path to get these companies out and looking more like normal companies and moving the carrying out of the conservatorship and the carrying out of FHFA more in alignment with what the law requires. I would say in my 15 months there the dialog around this has really changed.

Apparently, it takes someone at the top of FHFA to go around and tell everyone that "we're going to follow the law" for months and months to actually change the culture at FHFA into one that follows the law:

And I've been very heartened by how quickly it has changed, that you know, once you go around and telling people, well you know, we're going to follow the law. And the response is, you know, "maybe we should be following the law." And, so, hopefully that sticks beyond me.



Because again, I think that's a crucially important aspect of this. And again, we put it in the right direction. I'm very optimistic that that will make progress. I'll certainly add with a caveat of, it will be very very difficult to raise capital for these entities if we see the housing market take a big decline or we see the equity markets take a big decline.

So there you have it. Calabria believes that it would take a stock market crash, which would make it difficult for the companies to raise capital, or a housing market crash, which would likely force receivership (because right now they have no capital), to derail his efforts to recapitalize Fannie and Freddie.

Former White House National Economic Council Jim Parrott

To provide some context of how "following the law" is a novel concept inside the government as it relates to managing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Jim Parrott sent an email to Peter J. Wallison and Timothy Bowler the day the net worth sweep was signed:

Jim (Jimbo) Parrott led president Obama on housing issues. It was his plan to prevent Fannie and Freddie from escaping conservatorship when the government found out that they were running out of fake accounting losses to realize and were instead going to be forced to reverse the ones that they forced the companies to take during the years 2008-2011.

As conservator, FHFA taking actions that prevent the companies from being able to retain earnings so that they can become safe and sound is not in line with his definition of "following the law." Even more interestingly, now president Trump might be drawing attention to the legality of the net worth sweep.

Trump Retweet Questions Legality Of Net Worth Sweep Payments

More recently, Trump has retweeted a list that highlights the possibility that he considers the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac payments illegal:

This would be significant because it would be the first time Trump officially acknowledged the possibility of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac net worth sweep payments as illegal.

Trump might be positioning this to become a political issue where his team comes in and saves the day by encouraging his administration to follow the law, especially since it is now widely starting to be reported that Biden would fire Calabria ASAP if Biden gets elected:

Note that, as mentioned above, Calabria seems to set the stage for basically an economic collapse being the only caveat that might derail this recapitalization.

Enterprise Regulatory Capital Framework

The proposed rule is scheduled to be published to the federal registrar today, June 30th. 60 days after publication is scheduled to be August 31. This is the rule that determines how much capital Fannie and Freddie need in order to exit conservatorship and pay dividends to shareholders.

At that point, the rule can be finalized and the financial advisors can take over figuring out how to get the companies out of conservatorship.

SCOTUS Ruling

The Supreme Court issued a ruling on the CFPB where it talks about FHFA. It is possible that the FHFA is different from the CFPB because the FHFA primarily regulates government-sponsored enterprises, not purely private actors:

It's difficult to know why the court would have included this language if it was planning to rule similarly on FHFA's claims.

Summary and Conclusion

The capital rule is expected to be imminently published on the Federal Register, after which there will be a 60-day comment period. No extension is expected at this time.

This may rapidly become an election issue. Because the Democrats are coming out strongly against what Mark Calabria seems to suggest is simply "following the law," prior administration officials who didn't follow the law stand to draw increased criticisms.

I continue to only own preferred shares. This commentary continues to further my suspicions that the outcome of this election will play no part in this restructuring and recapitalization story. We may get an interesting ruling from the Supreme Court as soon as this week. I don't expect anything major. I own 8200 FMCCG, 4050 FMCCH, 15162 FMCCI, 9069 FMCCL, 6331 FMCCM, 698 FMCCN, 9859 FMCCP, 2048 FMCCS, 929 FMCCT, 3825 FMCKP, 1437 FNMFN and 5 FNMFO.

If Trump comes out and makes this an election issue and has Mnuchin and Calabria talk about the government's plans, it is possible that the shares begin to appreciate before the election takes place. Also fueling the revaluation fire, one would think that JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have had enough time to figure out preliminary estimates for what restructured parts of the capital structure would be worth before they underwrite their clients' equity offerings. How long does it take before the division responsible for trading figures out that the division responsible for raising capital is going to be raising capital at higher prices? I'm not sure, but that's literally the multi-billion dollar question right now. What do you think? Leave your comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCG, FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCM, FMCCN, FMCCP, FMCCS, FMCCT, FMCKP, FNMFN, FNFMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.