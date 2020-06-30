The bank built a large reserve for loan losses in the second quarter, which will likely cover impairments for the coming quarters. Therefore, the provision expense will likely decline.

Earnings of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) dipped to C$0.83 per share in the quarter ended April 30, 2020, down 68% from the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020. The earnings plunge was mostly attributable to a hike in provisions for loan losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings will likely recover in the second half of the year because the provision expense will most probably normalize. The loan loss reserve built in the second quarter will likely cover impairments in the coming quarters. However, credit risks are high because CM has substantial exposure to vulnerable loan segments. Apart from a normalization of provision expense, I’m expecting loan growth to also help earnings recover in the year ahead. However, the net interest margin will likely decline in the third quarter, which will pressurize earnings. For the full year, I’m expecting earnings to dip by 24% year-over-year to C$8.51 per share (US$ 6.31 per share). The fiscal year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; however, I’m adopting a neutral rating on CM due to the high level of credit risks the bank is facing.

Exposure to Vulnerable Segments Creates High Credit Risk

CM’s provision expense surged to C$1.4 billion in the second quarter from $0.3 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020. The provision expense will likely normalize in the remainder of the year because the loan loss reserve built in the second quarter appears large enough to cover impairments in the coming quarters. The management considered forecasts for different economic variables to estimate its expected credit loss. As mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation, the management assumed in its base case that Canadian unemployment would average 10.9% in the next twelve months. Additionally, the management assumed that the West Texas Intermediate oil price would average US$36 per barrel over the next twelve months. The following table from the presentation shows the other macro-economic assumptions.

As mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call, the management also used some qualitative factors to arrive at the final estimate for expected credit losses. In my opinion, the base case assumptions are stressed enough to cover credit impairments over the next few quarters. Hence, I’m expecting the provision expense to almost normalize in the second half of the year. For the full year, I’m expecting CM to report provision expense of C$2.4 billion, up from C$1.3 billion in the fiscal year of 2019.

CM has high exposure to loan segments that are vulnerable amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If the economy deteriorates beyond the base case assumptions, then the vulnerable loan segments can magnify the impact of the economic downturn on credit quality. According to details given in the investor presentation, the vulnerable loan segments, including oil and gas and personal loans, made up 13.2% of total loans. Due to the exposure, CM currently faces high credit risk, which will likely keep the stock’s market price range-bound in the next two to three months. The following table gives details of CM’s exposure to COVID-19 sensitive segments.

Further Margin Contraction Ahead

CM’s net interest margin, NIM, dipped by 8bps in the second quarter because of the target policy rate cuts in Canada and the United States. NIM will most probably continue to decline in the third quarter because of the full quarter impact of the interest rate cuts. The rate-sensitivity analysis conducted by the management shows that the NIM is fairly sensitive to interest rate changes. As mentioned in the second quarter’s shareholder’s report, a 25bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by C$92 million (0.9% of last year’s net interest income) over the twelve months following April 30, 2020. Considering the rate-sensitivity and assuming no further interest rate changes, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 22bps in the third quarter. Further, I’m expecting the average NIM in 2020 to be 19bps below the NIM in 2019, as shown below.

CM’s loan portfolio grew strongly in the second quarter due to the demand for credit loans. Loans increased by 4.7% by the end of April from the end of January 2020. Loan growth will likely decelerate in the remainder of the year due to the lackluster business activity and the consequent drop in credit demand. The management mentioned in the conference call that they expected to see slower demand for credit for the year ahead. Considering this guidance, I’m expecting loan growth to slow down to 0.5% in the third quarter. Further, I’m expecting CM to end the year with a loan balance of C$418 billion, up 7.4% from the end of the fiscal year of 2019. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Expecting Earnings Contraction of 24%

The downtrend of provision expense in the remainder of the year will likely undermine NIM compression, thereby leading to a recovery in earnings. However, for the full year, earnings will likely decline from the 2019 level. The heightened provision expense in the first half of the year and NIM compression will likely contribute to the earnings decline. On the other hand, the strong loan growth of the second quarter will likely support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to dip by 24% year-over-year to C$8.51 per share in the year ended October 31, 2020 (US$6.31 per share assuming an exchange rate of C$1.35 per US$). The following table presents my income statement estimates.

There is a chance that actual earnings will miss estimates because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, CM has high exposure to COVID-19 sensitive loan segments, which can magnify the impact of the pandemic on credit costs. As a result, CM currently faces high credit risks, which will likely constrain the stock price in the near-term of two to three months.

Risks May Undermine High Price Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book ratio, P/B, to value CM. The company has traded at an average P/B of 1.56 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of US$63.5 gives a target price of US$99.1 for October 2020. The price target implies a 50% upside from CM's June 29 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the price upside, CM is also offering a dividend yield of 6.5%, assuming the bank maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of C$1.46 per share (US$1.08 per share). There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 68% for this year, which is manageable.

Despite the high upside and dividend yield, I’m adopting a neutral rating on CM. The rating is based on the expectation that the high level of risks will counter the attractive valuation, and thus keep the stock price subdued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.