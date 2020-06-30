Sector Spotlight: Multifamily REITs

This is the fourth report in our newest series: Sector Spotlight. In each article of this series, we will provide detailed data and analysis on a specific REIT property sector. Information will be provided for the sector as a whole and for sub-sectors (for property types that contain sub-sectors such as health care or hotels). Additionally, data across a variety of metrics will be provided for each REIT in the sector. There will be no minimum market cap needed for coverage, as all REITs microcap to large cap will be included in the data (when available) and analysis.

The Multifamily Sector

Demand for multifamily housing is driven largely by population growth, job growth, population migration, household formation and the homeownership rate. The multifamily sector has seen a strong and steady increase in demand for many years due to the positive trends for each of these metrics. Every year the US experiences a significant amount of immigration, which boosts the size of the population and therefore the number of people who need housing. Up until the recent government-imposed lockdowns and resulting layoffs, the US had enjoyed strong job growth in the years since the financial crisis. The markets with the strongest job growth were the recipients of disproportionately heavy population migration as people sought to find work or upgrade to a better position.

As more people gain employment or achieve increases to their wages/salaries, more are able to afford to move out of a shared-living arrangement and form a new household. This household formation creates demand for additional housing units.

Housing can be either owned or rented depending upon the preferences and financial situation of each household. The affordability of homeownership (both on an absolute basis and relative to the cost of renting) significantly impacts the number of people who elect to rent. When the homeownership rate is high, demand for rental housing is more muted. The homeownership rate peaked at 69.2% in 2004 during an era in which lending standards were severely relaxed, but proceeded to steadily decline to a low of 62.9% in the 2 nd quarter of 2016. This decline in homeownership paired with steady job growth and immigration fueled a surge in demand for multifamily housing. Although the homeownership rate has recovered over the past four years, demand for multifamily housing has remained strong.

Elevated supply growth

Over the past several years, supply growth has been particularly robust and is likely to continue to be for some time. Completions this year are expected to be in line with last year’s elevated level.

Despite this enormous wave of supply entering the market, vacancy rates have continued to decline. Vacancy peaked in the 3 rd quarter of 2009 at 11.1%, but has steadily fallen to the 6.6% seen in the first quarter of 2020. This still remains somewhat higher, however, than the 5% rate seen in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Portfolio Strategy

The two biggest factors that differentiate the strategies employed by each of the multifamily REITs are portfolio quality and geographic focus.

Portfolio Quality

The quality of a multifamily property is typically categorized by class. Although lower quality multifamily properties exist, REITs generally only invest in Class A, Class B and Class C. The newest and highest quality properties are considered Class A. These properties have very high rents, were usually built or renovated within the last 10 years and typically transact at very low cap rates. Class B properties are somewhat older and may have fewer amenities that Class A, but are generally still in good condition. Class C properties are even older and in poorer condition than class B properties, often with very old or even original appliances. In most markets, Class C properties transact at cap rates several hundred basis points higher than Class A properties.

Geographic Focus

In addition to differences in the class of properties owned by each REIT, there are significant strategic differences in terms of geography. Some REITs, such as Essex Property Trust (ESS) and AvalonBay Communities (AVB), focus primarily on top tier coastal markets. Other REITs, such as NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT), Independence Realty Trust (IRT) and Camden Property Trust (CPT), have built a property portfolio focused more heavily on the sunbelt. REITs with properties in markets that are experiencing strong job growth and population migration are often able to achieve better rent growth and stronger occupancy. However, this can in some cases be offset by elevated supply growth in these same markets, so it is important to carefully analyze the economic trends as well as the supply/demand balance within each market.

Rent Collection

Multifamily REIT rent collection during Q2 2020 is of course lower than it was last year, but remains very high relative to most other REIT property types. In April, multifamily REITs achieved collections within a range of 93.8% - 99.3% of rent. May rents for most REITs are coming in strong as well, with no need for the kind of rent abatements seen by some of the weaker players in sectors such as retail. Both the April and May rent collection figures are expected to continue to rise over upcoming months as more tenants make catch up payments.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Same-Store NOI Growth

All multifamily REITs maintained positive SS-NOI growth in the first quarter of 2020, led by IRT with +7%, CPT with +5.7% and NXRT with +5.6%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) and Equity Residential (EQR) were the only ones to fall short of 3% growth with +2.6% and +2.9% SS-NOI growth respectively. It is worth noting that IRT, CPT and NXRT all have property portfolios heavily weighted toward the sunbelt region of the country, which has seen disproportionately strong population migration and job growth over recent years.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Debt

The multifamily sector is less levered than most other REIT property types with a median debt / total capitalization of only 30.28%. Most multifamily REITs have been able to attain loans at attractive rates given lenders’ comfort with the asset class. Multifamily balance sheets typically have a higher degree of safety given the greater stability of cash flows relative to many other asset classes such as hotels or retail.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

The majority of multifamily REITs have strong balance sheets with less than a third of the capital stack composed of debt and with fixed charge coverage ratios of greater than 4x. BRG, however, has a dangerously low FCCR of only 1.11x as of the end of Q1 2020. Given that the impact of the coronavirus and government-imposed lockdowns did not fully hit operating results for most companies until Q2, this very narrow coverage should be closely watched over upcoming months and quarters.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

G&A

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) continues to be plagued by excessive G&A spending relative to peers, resulting in a shockingly high G&A / Total return of 14.67%. This compares to a median of only 6.82% for the sector and an impressively low 2.17% for Essex Property Trust (ESS). REIT G&A costs are worth closely watching, because they can have a significant impact on the profitability of the REIT and the total return of the shareholder. For example, the 3 multifamily REITs with the lowest G&A / Total Return all raised their dividend at least 5% in the last year, whereas among the REITs with the highest G&A 2 of them did not raise (BRG and IRET) and the other cut by a third (IRT). More responsible G&A spending results in greater funds available for distribution.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Valuation

All of these REITs are currently trading at a discount to NAV, with a median discount of -15.34%. IRET (-0.41%) currently trades at the smallest discount while BRG (-30.05%) trades at the largest. These discounts likely reflect investor expectations for either lower NOI growth or higher cap rates going forward. It is still too soon to see whether and to what extent multifamily property transaction cap rates will shift now that the US has entered a recession.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

There is a pretty wide range of FFO multiples afforded to multifamily REITs by the market, with a median of 17.15x. IRET currently trades at the highest multiple of 20.54x, followed by MAA (18.37x) and CPT (17.67x). On the lower end of the range are BRG (10.74x), BRT (12.99x) and AIV (14.45x).

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Dividends

10 of the 12 multifamily REITs have dividend yields within a tight 1% band (3.62% - 4.53%), whereas the other two have substantially higher yields. BRG has the highest yield at 8.64%, but given very poor dividend coverage (AFFO payout ratio of 128.3%) this dividend is very vulnerable to a potential cut that could put it more in line with the yields of peers. BRT also has a very high yield of 7.97%, but this dividend remains sufficiently covered (85.4% AFFO payout ratio) and is less likely to be cut anytime soon.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

8 out of the 12 multifamily REITs have raised their dividend within the past year, with only 1 REIT reducing its dividend. IRT cut their dividend by 1/3 during the 2nd quarter of 2020. Dividends have been slashed or even suspended for dozens of REITs over the past several months, particularly within the hotel and retail sectors. With the exception of IRT, however, dividends within the multifamily sector have remained uncut despite the country’s double-digit unemployment rate.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from Seeking Alpha. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Dividend Coverage

10 of the multifamily REITs are currently achieving dividend coverage, whereas the other 2 have AFFO payout ratios in excess of 100%. Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) and Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) are at risk of an upcoming dividend cut if they do not successfully grow AFFO/share enough to cover the dividends. By trimming the dividend by one third, IRT has brought its payout ratio down from over 100% to 79.7%. Most of the other multifamily REITs have ample coverage to continue making annual increases to their dividends.

Total Return by REIT Over the Past 12 Months

IRET (+18.01%) is the only multifamily REIT to achieve a positive total return over the past year. IRT (-2.01%) and MAA (-4.01%) saw small declines, while the other 9 multifamily REITs all suffered double digit declines. BRG (-28.23%), AIV (-26.67%) and AVB (-24.79%) were the worst performers of the past year.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from Seeking Alpha. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

This was the fourth Sector Spotlight report and more will follow with detailed information and data for other REIT property types. For early access to Sector Spotlight and more of our research, data and analysis as well as access to our two real-money high yield REIT portfolios, you can subscribe to a free 14-day trial to our Seeking Alpha marketplace: 2MC Retirement Income Solutions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long NXRT. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Simon Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Although the statements of fact and data in this report have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, 2MCAC does not guarantee their accuracy and assumes no liability or responsibility for any omissions/errors.