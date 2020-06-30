Time for a quick update on Livent (LTHM) after it went public in October 2018 as a spin-off from FMC. When I looked at the spin-off I noted that Livent, for the simple fact that it is an integrated lithium company and would become a pure play following the spin-off from FMC (FMC), by definition would become an interesting business. While it certainly has been interesting, it has not been a profitable ride yet for those believing in the story over the past one and a half year, as the situation is quite uncertain.

The Thesis

With demand for lithium being very strong in recent years as a result of the emergence of the electric car, FMC was pressured to get a separate quotation/valuation for these assets by the market.

Livent is a global business which has been around for some 60 years and is relatively modest, generating $350 million in revenues in 2017, the year ahead of the spin-off. While the company produces other products outside lithium, lithium makes up three-quarter of sales, making the company and its stock a near pure play on this emerging trend.

Competing with names such as Albemarle (ALB) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) the company is rushing to boost production, as the company had a plan to boost production from 18.5 kMT in 2017 to 55 kMt by 2025, essentially tripling production in less than a decade.

Valuation Thoughts

Livent went public at $17 per share, actually two dollars below the midpoint of the offering range as 20 million shares were sold, benefiting selling shareholder FMC. Based on a pro-forma share count of 143 million shares, equity was valued at $2.4 billion, as the same applies to the overall business valuation while the company did not have any net debt.

The company has seen some spectacular developments at the time of separation with 2017 sales up 78% to $347 million and normalized operating earnings power at $101 million. With no interest due and applying normal tax rates, I saw earnings around half a dollar. With sales up 51% to $211 million in the first half of 2018 and operating earnings increasing to $83 million for the same period, I saw annualized earnings power at $125 million, or $0.90 per share. This essentially valued a promising business which does not have any net debt at 20 times earnings, looking like a compelling multiple.

Nonetheless, I did not act upon this relative appeal for a couple of reasons. For starters is that most production assets are located in China and Argentina, perhaps not the most ideal situation for a Western company to have production locations. Furthermore, the company will incur some costs as standalone (public) business, but moreover I was concerned about lack of proven reserves estimates and the fact that fat margins invite competition.

A final concern was that the goal to triple capacity by 2025 basically called for investments of $100 million a year (or more), while depreciation charges ran at $17 million at the time, creating a huge drag on cash flow generation. This was not an isolated event, but would go on for years, as it remains a commodity play. Just like Livent, peers have rushed to announce expansion plans as lithium prices having traded around $4k ton in 2015 traded around $15k at the time of the IPO, while a reversal could have a real impact on the anticipated cash outflows and future payoff of these investments, all making me err on the cautious side.

What Happened?

In February 2019 when the company reported its 2018 results shares had already fallen back to $13 and change. Spectacular growth rates had rapidly cooled off. While 2018 sales were still up 27% to $442 million and a net profit of $126 million worked down to nearly a dollar per share, fourth quarter trends were much less impressive. Fourth quarter sales rose just 6% to $120 million and margins were actually flat in dollar terms.

The spectacular growth story had rather quickly fallen apart as conformed in the 2020 outlook. While 2020 sales of $510 million (at the midpoint) were still seen up around 15%, EBITDA of $195 million was up just in the mid single digits, as the same applied to the adjusted earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$0.98 per share, comparing to $0.91 per share reported in 2018. Fortunately, the company continued to operate with a flattish net debt position.

Shares dropped to just $7 in May as first quarter results were much weaker than thought with sales actually down due to production disruptions in Argentina due to heavy rain and delays in lithium hydroxide orders by a few large customers. The company cut the full year sales guidance to just $455 million and midpoint of adjusted earnings per share to $0.61 per share, very disappointing so soon after spun-off from FMC, and given the secular growth outlook.

In the first week of January 2020 the company cut the outlook for 2019 again, with just the fourth quarter results left to be reported. Sales were now seen at just $385-$390 million, and adjusted earnings at a midpoint of $0.41 per share, as share traded around $7 per share at the time. With exception to a brief run higher in February to the low double-digits, shares are now back to $5 and change. Sales for 2019 did come in at $388 million, with reported earnings at $0.34 per share and adjusted earnings at $0.42 per share.

Market is Rightfully Cautious

After operating with a flattish net cash position after the spin-off, net debt had risen to $138 million by the end of 2019. This came after capital spending of $190 million was even far higher than my estimates around the time of the IPO, offset by just around $20 million in depreciation, all while earnings were pressured. With EBITDA at $100 million for 2019, leverage ratios had quickly grown to 1.4 times, no issue, if not for the fact that earnings are not growing despite huge investments.

Furthermore, lithium pricing is seen down 10-15% in 2020 as the company sees 30% volume growth this year, yet still only guides for full year sales around $400 million, basically a flat revenue prediction, with EBITDA seen at just $60-$85 million, and adjusted earnings at $0.18-$0.31 per share. Something has to give as the company is still guiding for 2020 capital spending of $200-$230 million, while D&A is only seen at $25 million!

The situation has only worsened with the release of the first quarter results as net debt has risen to $200 million, while outages and the impact of Covid-19 translating into revenues of just $69 million, EBITDA of $9 million and the company reporting basically flat P&L performance.

At $5 and change the market value has fallen to about three quarters of a billion, although the entire business is still valued around a billion with net debt up sharply.

The biggest risk is what I warned about, better said, feared about when the company went public. The combination of lower margins due to competition and prices cooling off, in combination with net debt taken on to finance growth, is now weighing heavily on the share price and company. Furthermore, current uncertainty puts a real stress on the company, and impacts its secular growth markets including e-vehicles with.

On the other hand this invites a reaction to halt put expansion plans on pause and this will likely help soon to stabilize prices, yet with so many disappointments to digest so soon after going public, management simply does not deserve much credibility here. That said if prices recover and secular growth gets priced in again shares have great opportunity, as merely based on that argument I am willing to initiate small.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LTHM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.