DCP Midstream (DCP) is yet another midstream that has raised the priority of debt reduction due to the challenges presented by the coronavirus issues and the OPEC price war. The demand destruction that followed these major events may have changed how midstream operates yet again for the foreseeable future.

Any type of sudden (and significant) demand destruction will pressure financially leveraged companies to reduce their leverage. Even though midstream is seen as relatively steady due to the take-or-pay contracts, a leveraged midstream operator is more likely to post unsatisfactory ratios than an unleveraged operator. Therefore, it looks as though the definition of aggressive financial leverage is due for another downward adjustment as the industry adjusts to the consequences of the latest financial shocks.

Of course, as of the first quarter, the company was in compliance with all covenants. Interestingly, the banks do not count the $500 million bond maturity as debt. It is considered equity for the covenant calculation. That gives the partnership considerable leeway to avoid any covenant violations in the near future. The second quarter will not be posing the challenge posed by lower earnings that some in the industry face.

Therefore, the bank facility leverage of 4.1 on the next slide is actually at least a full 1 higher for common unitholders. During normal times, that leverage could be acceptable to some investors. But the current situation is nothing close to normal. Therefore, the debt levels (and senior equity claims) need to be rectified, and management is working on that.

One of the risks of high yield investing is that when a crisis comes along, the normal operating method may become too risky virtually overnight. Some investors chose to mitigate this risk by choosing preferred shares or the bonds of these leveraged companies. Oftentimes, the preferred is still paid and so is the bond interest, while the common distributions are reduced to reduce the debt.

Therefore, the strategy of investing in high yield often requires some patience during a time like the current one. Prices of leveraged companies often "take a hit" during the financial challenge like the demand destruction caused by the coronavirus challenges. Mr. Market all of a sudden becomes concerned about a structure that was obviously okay. This company has darn good financial debt ratings. Yet, the equity is under considerable pressure during this crisis. Obviously, the common units will feel the most selling pressure, while the bonds are likely to feel the least pressure.

But it is important to balance high yield investing with some sort of safety valve, so that if an investment happens to decline in value, the investor can "wait out" that decline secure in the knowledge that they did their due diligence to know when a material change would cause a loss of a high yield investment and when waiting is safe.

The reliance on timing to raise cash came up short for many this time around. Therefore, another way to make sure one has adequate liquidity and enough money to cover continuing expenses is reasonable.

Growth Projects

Aiding the current debt reduction is the de facto deferral of growth projects. No one needs to grow their infrastructure during a period of coronavirus demand destruction. The real question is how fast demand returns to normal. Generally speaking, the industry leaders have the customers who will recover first from the current situation. DCP Midstream does have some excellent customers. But the list overall may recover more slowly than some of the larger competitors in the midstream industry.

That may mean a second- and third-quarter negative earnings comparison. But it also means a longer time period of enhanced free cash flow for debt repayment. The 50% distribution reduction announced about a month or so ago provides ample cash flow when combined with the other cash flow-enhancing initiatives.

Note that the company is located in some of the lower-cost basins in the industry. This has to be a long-term competitive advantage. Temporarily, DCP Midstream may have a disadvantage, as these basins primarily determine the drilling decisions based upon the price of oil. Therefore, volumes for the near future will be declining until the price of oil rallies sufficiently.

This is one of the things that Tier 1 emphasis fails to recognize. Different types of acreage have "their day in the sun" as these cyclical industries go through their cycles. The long-term advantage of a basin, or even the acreage of that basin, is a matter of considerable debate. As oil production soared in previous years, the acreage producing the highest percentage of oil was considered the best one. Now, natural gas and sometimes even condensate may be more valuable for a while.

Sometimes, what is lost in the Tier 1 discussion is the profitability of the acreage throughout the cycle. Dry gas production can be very profitable if the well pays back quickly enough and overall costs per MCF are low enough. Yet, sometimes, Mr. Market will not consider dry gas production under any circumstances. On the other hand, a low-volume well that produces 100% oil may not be profitable.

The key for DCP Midstream is to line up enough customers with above-average profitability so that a minimal amount of damage is done during an event like the coronavirus demand destruction. Investors are about to find out just how well the overall list of customers performs during the coming industry recovery.

Summary

DCP Midstream, like many in the industry, reported a decent first quarter. Investors will need to pay close attention to the second-quarter results, even though Mr. Market will probably be focused on the recovery. Those results will likely allow for a glimpse of the downside to results during a future crisis. That type of exposure may need to be diversified away to reduce future risk, or even avoided entirely, depending upon the risk profile of the investor.

The common claims come after the preferred. Therefore, that investor grade debt is not quite representative of the risk facing the common holders. Common investors need to consider the preferred claims as debt. Therefore, the common distribution has a little less flexibility than would a company with typical investment grade debt and no preferred.

The superior (to the common units) part of the capital structure will benefit from the emphasis on debt reduction. The latest crisis may alter what the industry considers acceptable aggressive financial leverage. Therefore, investors should expect some new investing guidelines in the future for what is acceptable to Mr. Market.

In the meantime, this management is doing what is necessary to keep the financial risk acceptable to the market. The recovery should bring a new financial discipline for the future, as well as a distribution recovery. The company is well-situated for growth prospects. But management is going to have to grow with lower financial leverage ahead. For those willing to believe that management will permanently "change its ways" and be more conservative in the future, this midstream offers some very interesting recovery prospects.

