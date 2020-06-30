I believe at current prices shares are fairly priced, particularly due to the uncertainty regarding how sustained the current demand will be going forward.

Premier Foods (OTCPK:PFODF), a British food manufacturer, has been relishing the lockdown consumer demand spike. The company is positioned as a large scale food manufacturer and processor with a number of well-known, fairly traditional UK brands such as Mr Kipling cakes, Bird's custard powder and Oxo stock cubes that are seen in every high street supermarket and corner shop in the UK. There were few companies better placed than them to see a huge pick-up in demand for their products during this crisis. Indeed, Premier Foods posted strong preliminary results on Wednesday but considering the shares have rallied over 100% above their pre-COVID-19 price, I believe that shares are fairly priced when considering future demand.

During this crisis many have seen Premier Foods as a strong hedge when considering broader market uncertainty. Investors have piled into the share, pushing it to 52-week highs as the company released its preliminary results. These results proved the viability of Premier Foods throughout the period, as the company saw an increase in both revenue and profit.

Source: mrkipling.com - Mr Kipling cakes

Key highlights:

Company reduced net debt and brought net debt down to 2.7x EBITDA - deleveraging the company's balance sheet

Transformational pension agreement signed

Revenue increased by 2.8%, profit increased by 3.2%

The pension agreement had actually already been announced on April 20 and was reiterated in the company's full-year report. This pension agreement is set to save Premier Foods £115-145 million in deficit contributions. The company has merged its various pensions into one trust with the shared funds resulting in a "vastly improved funding position" and a "much more secure future for the group's pension scheme members."

The company has done well to deleverage the balance sheet in the last year, reducing net debt by £40.3 million to £429 million. This is promising from Premier Foods as one of the factors that has held many investors back from jumping in has been the company's debt pile. It is positive to see the company starting to make significant headway on reducing this. It has managed to bring it to 2.7x EBITDA, which is lower than its stated target of 3x EBITDA and brings it to a more manageable debt level. This may also be a significant point for shareholders as Premier Foods is forbidden by its debt covenants from paying a dividend until its Debt/EBITDA ratio falls below 3x and this has finally been achieved, meeting a target set out in 2017.

Profitability for Premier Foods increased significantly over the last year. The company reported an after-tax profit of £46.5 million which was a significant improvement on a poor previous year where the company reported after-tax losses of £33.8 million.

Even with all the good news I do currently see Premier Foods as fairly priced. The current profitability and strong sales have allowed the company to reduce its net debt while also agreeing a transformational new pension agreement. However, a lot of work and headway still need to be made on the company's debt pile. More broadly, uncertainty also remains regarding demand going forward as well. Although this current crisis has created a surge in demand for grocery goods and Premier Foods' manufactured products, there is no surety regarding how long this demand will continue to last. Have consumers been stockpiling due to the Covid-19 lockdown?

For the last five years, Premier Foods has experienced a large amount of volatility when it comes to overall profit year on year. Even though revenue has grown since 2016, the company has struggled to maintain consistent profitability, and may struggle to change that trend of inconsistency going forward.

Premier Foods currently trades on a P/E ratio of 12. I think that is more than fairly priced considering that the company still has a substantial debt pile. This debt pile won't cause any near-term issues with interest rates likely to remain at historically low levels but at what rate this can be reduced going forward? If the recent rate of debt reduction can be continued into the future, then Premier Foods would become an increasingly appealing long-term play.

The strength of Premier Foods is its portfolio of traditional brands and cooking ingredients - gravy powder, flour, stock cubes, etc. These have performed well during the lockdown as home cooking and baking have certainly increased. UK takeaways and restaurants were closed for several weeks and over nine million furloughed workers in the UK had time on their hands. Flour became a rarely seen commodity in UK supermarkets as households stockpiled for home baking. As a consequence, Premier Foods has indicated that it expects to deliver 20% revenue growth year on year for Q1 20/21 (April to June 2020), significantly ahead of the 2.8% revenue growth achieved in the previous full year.

The longer term challenge for the company is that many of its brands have been on the grocery shelves for 100 years or more and are seen as rather old-fashioned. The company's response in recent years has been to increase marketing spend; to work with creative advertising agencies to try and keep the brands relevant and to introduce new product variants such as low salt options. These developments have been funded in part by simultaneous cost-cutting in the supply chain and in manufacturing overhead. CEO Alex Whitehouse was proud to announce on June 24, 2020:

We have now grown Group revenues, Trading profit and adjusted earnings for each of the last three years, driven by our successful branded growth model of delivering insightful new product innovation together with emotionally engaging advertising and building strategic retailer partnerships...Additionally, our cost savings programme is now expected to deliver ahead of its original £5m target over the next two years."

Conclusion

Overall, Premier Foods has been a COVID-19 winner. A spike in demand has seen greater sales of the company's goods and this has played through to profits as well. The market initially misjudged Premier Foods' fortunes, with its shares dropping at the start of the crisis. However, the share price has since pushed far higher with shares up over 80% since before the crisis (and up 288% from its low point of March 19, 2020). I see the huge breakout as justified, as there was a clear disconnect between the true trading performance of Premier Foods and the short-term share price action. However, following this readjustment in the company's share price, I see it as fairly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.