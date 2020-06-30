The current economic recession caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 has the potential to be a lengthy one.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) holds a portfolio of low volatility stocks in the S&P 500 Index. Unlike many funds that construct their portfolios based on a market-cap weighted approach, SPLV weights stocks based on their volatility. The fund has a high exposure to defensive sectors. This is advantageous, since we believe this recession can last for several years. Therefore, we think SPLV is a good fund to own, especially for conservative investors.

Portfolio construction

SPLV seeks to track the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index. Unlike many funds that are market cap-weighted, SPLV weights stocks based on their volatility and rebalances them every quarter. Therefore, stocks with lower volatility will have higher weighting than stocks with relatively higher volatility.

SPLV has a high exposure to defensive sectors

Since many defensive stocks have lower volatility than cyclical stocks, it is not surprising to note that SPLV has a higher exposure to defensive sectors. As can be seen from the pie chart below, defensive sectors such as health care, consumer staples, information technology, communication services, and utilities comprise 69% of SPLV’s total portfolio. This high exposure to defensive sectors is advantageous because we hold the view that the outbreak of COVID-19 will have a huge impact on the economy and it may take several years for the economy to return to pre-crisis levels. We will explain more about this next.

The current macroeconomic environment appears to be favorable to low volatility stocks

We believe this recessionary environment has the potential to be a lengthy one, for the following reasons:

First, a vaccine to contain COVID-19 may take at least 12-18 months to be ready. Even if a vaccine is available, there is no guarantee that the vaccine is actually going to be effective.

Second, there may be multiple waves of pandemic. As we have observed in the past few weeks, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. has now shifted from New York and Washington to many sunbelt states, such as Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California. As a result, many states are re-closing bars and limiting restaurant capacities again. This will suppress economic activities in the near term.

Third, it will take time for businesses and individuals to repair their balance sheets. Since many people and businesses will be heavily indebted in the near term, it will also take time for them to repair their balance sheets. Therefore, consumer spending and business investments will likely stay weak for quite some time (perhaps a few years).

In this environment, it is better to be defensively positioned. Since SPLV’s portfolio of stocks are mostly defensive stocks with low volatility, the fund is much better-positioned than ETFs that have higher exposure to cyclical stocks. Hence, we believe SPLV is a good ETF to own in this time of uncertainty.

SPLV is not cheap right now

SPLV’s forward P/E ratio of 20.84x is lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 23.17x. However, it is trading at higher price-to-cash flow and price-to-book ratios than the S&P 500 Index. Nevertheless, we favor SPLV over the S&P 500 Index because of the fund’s defensive characteristic. Stocks in SPLV’s portfolio are less vulnerable in an economic downturn that we are currently in right now. Although earnings may need to be revised downward, the degree of revision of stocks in SPLV’s portfolio (mostly defensive stocks) will be lower than stocks in the S&P 500 Index.

SPLV S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 20.84x 23.17x Price-to-Cash Flow Ratio 13.44x 11.40x Price-to-Book Ratio 3.64x 2.91x Sales Growth (%) 4.91% 6.94% Cash Flow Growth (%) 5.10% 7.55%

Risks and Challenges

Concentration risk

While there is no concentration risk on any individual stock in SPLV’s portfolio (its top holding Verizon (VZ) only represents about 1.3% of the total portfolio), there is concentration risk on individual sector. For example, the health care sector represents nearly one-quarter of SPLV’s total portfolio. In an economic downturn, this exposure is advantageous, as the health care sector is generally much more defensive than the broader market. On the other hand, SPLV may underperform when the economy is booming again due to its higher exposure to defensive sectors such as health care.

Investor Takeaway

We continue to hold the view that this recession will be a lengthy one, and it is better to be positioned defensively in the near term. Therefore, SPLV’s exposure to defensive sectors makes it a good choice for conservative investors in this time of uncertainty.

