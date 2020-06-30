Quick And Dirty Discounts To Book For 6/29/2020

This article displays discounts to trailing book value. We use current estimates on book value for setting our ratings.

It delivered an incredible rally from the lows. Shares are still at a discount to book, but it is no longer large enough to be compelling.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price ORC Orchid Island Capital Agency 1.01 $4.65 $4.71 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.92 $6.07 $5.58 AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.89 $14.55 $12.94 DX Dynex Capital Agency 0.88 $16.07 $14.08 NLY Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.87 $7.50 $6.52 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.85 $11.10 $9.48 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.74 $6.96 $5.13 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.66 $13.73 $9.02 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.55 $5.28 $2.92 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.23 $2.63 $3.23 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.82 $3.41 $2.78 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.78 $12.45 $9.68 EFC Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.77 $15.06 $11.67 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.72 $5.02 $3.61 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.63 $2.69 $1.69 MFA MFA Financial Hybrid 0.57 $4.34 $2.47 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 1.15 $15.16 $17.46 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.68 $10.71 $7.31 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.68 $3.89 $2.65 REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Some mortgage REITs such as AGNC and ORC have reported material gains to book value during Q2 2020. They aren’t the only mortgage REITs that should see book value higher as of today than it was on 3/31/2020.

Prices in the table and used for the chart were pulled on 6/29/2020 about 30 minutes before the market closed. Consequently, they won’t be a perfect match for closing prices.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

Remember that these are price-to-trailing book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed. In some cases, they will be up quarter-to-date, in other cases, they will be down.

Why Do These Ratios Matter So Much?

You may notice that we write about these topics quite frequently. Why? Because share prices swing hard, especially when there is panic in the sector. The difference in price movement can be massive.

That level of volatility is not usual when we look at a period that spans years, but it is quite normal in the period that began in late February and runs through at least today.

Outlooks

We’re going to focus in on one of the ratings here. We haven’t talked about ARR in quite a while. This is a great time to bring it up again. Our view on ARR and recent metrics are shown below:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

Previously, we covered ARR back on May 23rd, 2020:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

We went bullish at the time and argued that the dividend level was fine. At the time, ARR’s monthly dividend rate was $.09 per share. Since then, management raised the monthly dividend rate to $.10 per share. It should be no surprise the share price rallied as well, delivering a 10.47% return so far.

We got a very rough value for “since publication”. We published on 5/23/2020 (Saturday) and the last closing price was $8.01. We prepared the piece Friday afternoon, when shares were $7.97.

When the market opened the next time, shares opened at $8.49. They weren’t at $8.67 until 5/27/2020 (Wednesday). If we use the $8.01 closing price for the rating, shares delivered over 15% in total returns (1 dividend and a 14% rally in the price).

At this point, we estimate ARR’s price-to-current book value ratio is about 0.86. That isn’t high enough to get bearish, but it is higher than that of some of the peers. We generally prefer ARR’s peers unless ARR trades at a discounted price-to-book ratio.

Traders who took the opportunity to buy into ARR may want to look at capturing their gains and reallocating into one of their peers. There are better options available.

Let's recap how we were able to call out the buy rating and the neutral rating:

When the price to book is .72, that's a Buy.

When it is .86 (like now), that's Neutral.

Each of those valuations used recent estimates for book value.

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren’t careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, "Follow" me.

We're harvesting some gains and loading up our cash position in preparation for the next buying opportunities.

Ratings:

Neutral on common shares: ARR

