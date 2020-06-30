A distinction needs to be made between the company's cyclical hardware revenue and its recurring software revenue. Different multiples need to be applied to both. Right now, it seems like investors are assigning a software multiple to the entirety of the business, inflating the valuation.

Investors have gotten very attached to the stock over the last few years. This wave of emotional investing is irrational, to say the least. I'm going to lay out my expectations.

The disparity between the state of the economy and the market's trajectory has never been so apparent. Eventually, all good things come to an end, and the case is no different for Apple.

Being one of the top equities on the market in terms of index representation, market cap, and volume, Apple was bound to receive a boost from the Fed's liquidity injection.

The Market vs. The Economy

Under normal circumstances, the stock market's performance mirrors the performance of the economy. While I'm a more sector-specific analyst (tech, in particular) than a macro analyst, having a degree of understanding of the macro backdrop is very important. But if you somehow ignored the economy and focused on just the overall market, you would assume that times have never been better.

The market is up a staggering 38% since we hit the bottom. What has been driving the rally? Despite a terrible, but slowly recovering economy, the market is now acting as if none of this ever happened. The tech-heavy Nasdaq recently minted new highs, while the S&P 500 and Dow are about to return to old highs.

What has enabled this divergence between the market and the economy? The Fed. The Fed's multi-trillion dollar backstopping of markets has allowed the vast majority of asset-classes, but equities in particular, to see enormous rallies to pre-COVID-19 highs. As this article points out, the flood of funding the Fed has gushed into the market is pulling back, and the market will be left to fend for itself. As the reality sets in that the economy is not in great shape and the Fed's money printing will not solve unemployment or horrible Q2 earnings, the market will not have a Fed to inflate it. As such, I believe the market will slip.

How Does This Tie In With Apple?

In my opinion, the market versus economy dynamic is best exemplified by one company in particular: Apple (AAPL). It is now valued north of $1.5 trillion. Here's a chart of Apple since its pre-COVID-19 top.

Apple is up 11% from its prior peak, and this is with the knowledge of COVID-19's disastrous economic impact. If anything, one would think that the company would be heavily exposed to a COVID-19-prone economy. Apple manufactures, let's face it, luxury hardware devices. In an economy where unemployment is 13%, luxury goods, especially ones sold en masse, should take a hit. Right? And yet, here we are with Apple at all-time highs, amassing a $1.5 trillion valuation despite the ongoing economic climate. It doesn't help that the sell side is fueling this:

This is ironic, however, because while Apple analysts continue to pump the stock in terms of ratings, their average price target implies downside.

Recently, however, it seems there has been a slew of price target increases on the back of (mostly) the 5G smartphone upgrade cycle. While I do agree that 5G will likely reignite smartphone unit demand and create positive ASP leverage, the hype around it is absurd at this point.

Hardware Expectations

Anybody who has read my reports on Apple in the past knows how I value the stock. I break up Apple into its hardware and software categories and value the businesses separately before combining the two pieces together. On the hardware side, I'll start with the company's bread and butter, the iPhone. Let's look at my unit estimates:

FQ1'20 (Actual) FQ2'20 (Actual) FQ3'20 (Estimate) FQ4'20 (Estimate) FY'20 (Estimate) iPhone Shipments (in millions) 72.3 40.0 33.215 44.128 189.643 Y/Y Growth (%) +9.7 -4.7 -9.0 -1.5 +0.2

My source for the first two quarters is linked here. Looking at my FQ3 and FQ4 estimates, you might notice something. For FQ3, I am anticipating a ~9% Y/Y drop in iPhone units. Had Apple not launched the iPhone SE at the beginning of the quarter, my estimate would be much lower. That being said, I am seeing reports of strong demand trends for the lower-cost model. This should help mitigate the severe downdraft in units for the normal lineup of 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max.

That being said, while strong unit demand from the SE will likely mitigate the negativity in pricier models, it will also bring the overall ASP attach rate of the whole mix down.

Based on the unit sales data that this research firm saw in 2019, we can assume an ASP of $727.91. While this is third-party educated guesswork, it is honestly the best thing we have to go off of. So, full-year ASPs in FY'19 were $752.54/iPhone. And considering that higher ASP models released in FQ4 will have an almost non-existent impact on full-year ASPs, the biggest driver of selling prices will be iPhone SE sales. So, for FY2020, I am anticipating a decline of ~7% in ASPs to ~$699.86/device. Applying that number to my unit estimate, we're looking at iPhone revenues of $132.723 billion, down ~6.8% Y/Y.

Mac and iPad could also be interesting in FY'20. Apple moving its processors away from Intel (INTC) to an ARM-based processor will likely improve cost efficiency in their design. This is evidenced by ARM's cost efficiency leadership over Intel in the datacenter segment. Improved cost efficiency will mean improved performance and margins. Improved performance will likely lead to improved design, boosting unit sales. Couple this with ongoing work-from-home trends bolstering laptop demand, and Mac revenues should be a strong point for the company this year. iPad revenue should be up minimally on a Y/Y basis also, as enterprises may buy iPads in addition to Macs for WFH needs.

Revenue (in billions of $) 2019A 2020E Y/Y Growth iPad $21.28 $21.706 +2% Mac $25.74 $28.829 +12% Total $47.02 $50.535 +7.5%

Finally, moving on to the highest-growth segment of Apple's hardware business, its "other" business segment includes AirPods and the Apple Watch. Going into quarantine, I anticipated moderate growth in Apple Watch demand and a drastic decline in AirPods demand. I continue to believe we will see moderate growth in Apple Watch this year, but AirPods could be much stronger than I anticipated. Among other consumer technology products like laptops and tablets, wireless headphones could see a boost from employees wanting to work from home. Reports are suggesting ~100 million units of AirPods demand this year (pre-COVID-19), versus the ~60 million units analysts expect Apple shipped last year. Keep in mind, the company has an installed base of 900 million devices (on iPhone alone), so there is a strong growth runway for AirPods at least for a few more years. For fiscal 2020, I am anticipating ~20% Y/Y growth from this segment to ~$29.378 billion.

Hardware Revenue (in billions of $) Hardware GM% 2020E $212.636 32.5% 2019A $213.883 32.2%

Software Expectations

Software is Apple's services business segment. In FQ2, the company saw Y/Y growth of ~16.5% from its services segment. Taking a long-term view, services will likely be a high-margin, but slower-growth software business. The services business is already very large, representing ~$46 billion in total revenue in 2019. The main business segments of services are licensing (mostly with Google (GOOG)) and the App Store. The problem I have with some of Apple's services business is its reliance on hardware sales. AppleCare+ is almost directly correlated to unit sales. AppleCare+ is quite literally device insurance. More sales equate to greater AppleCare+ revenue. Less sales equate to less AppleCare+ revenue. Then, there is the iTunes Store, which, while still contributing to revenue, is beginning to die off quite a bit. This will weigh on overall revenue growth of the services segment. The one segment that will likely drive growth at services for years to come is the App Store, as it is in no way correlated to device revenue. The App Store is essentially a pure play on increased usage of mobile phones in general. Apple Music could also see improved revenues as music streaming becomes a much more mainstream business in the music industry. The most interesting part of Apple's services business is its relationship with Google. Essentially, Google pays Apple to be the default search engine on the iOS operating system. This revenue could be inconsistent and choppy in the coming years, and is a risk to growth going forward.

Software Revenue (in billions of $) Software GM% 2020E $53.235 65.0% 2019A $46.291 63.7%

My estimates have not changed much on the software side. I continue to anticipate 15% Y/Y growth and solid gross margin expansion.

Valuation

Gross profit for Apple comes out to $103.71 billion. 66.6% of this comes from the company's hardware business. My estimate for full-year operating expenses remains $35.028 billion. This leads me to $68.682 billion in full-year operating income. Deduct 16.5% out for taxes and net income is $57.349 billion. On 4.33 billion outstanding shares, my non-GAAP EPS estimate is $13.24/share, well north of consensus numbers. Let's assume 66.6% of this $13.24/share is hardware earnings. $8.74/share of Apple earnings are derived from hardware, while the other $4.50/share is software. Here is where the valuation comes into play.

As I have noted numerous times, cyclical hardware tech companies trade at 10X-15X earnings. But Apple warrants a higher valuation for these reasons: 5G upgrade cycle boost, long-term wearables tailwind, work-from-home boost to Mac and iPad, strong margins and brand. For this reason, I believe a multiple of 20X is warranted. Applying this multiple to $8.74/share in earnings, Apple's hardware business is worth $174.80/share.

The higher-margin but decelerating-growth software business should get a multiple similar to legacy software names. It likely has more upside in its numbers, but the overall growth rate is following a decelerating trend. I'm going to use a 25X multiple on the software business. On $4.50/share in software earnings, the value for Apple's software services business is $112.50/share.

Put these two valuations together and Apple is worth $287.30/share.

Conclusion

The Fed's rampant liquidity infusions into the market has driven equities up, Apple being a prime example. As fundamentals come back to Earth, so should valuations. Apple at ~$360 is not a bargain, not even close. The stock is a Sell at this point.

