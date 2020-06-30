After the bell on Monday, we received fiscal third-quarter results from semiconductor company Micron (MU). The company's results have started to improve in recent quarters, and expectations going into this report were certainly high after a large guidance raise back in late May. Even with those estimates up a notch, the company was able to announce a very strong quarter that could help the stock finally break out to the upside.

For fiscal Q3, Micron reported revenues of $5.44 billion, which was up more than 13.5% over the prior-year period. As the chart below shows, this was the first time we've seen revenues grow year over year in more than a year, as this very cyclical business is now on the upswing. The current period we are in, the company's fiscal fourth quarter, should see an even higher year-over-year revenue growth rate, which I'll get to in a bit.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Micron Earnings page, seen here)

What was really nice about the Q3 revenue figure was that it beat Street estimates by $130 million. The company even came in ahead of the top end of its guidance range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion, which as I mentioned above was raised during the quarter from an original forecast of $4.6 billion to $5.2 billion. The increase was driven by NAND revenues which were up more than 50% year over year, while DRAM revenue growth was 6%. A summary of the company's individual business units is below.

(Source: Micron Q3 earnings slides, seen here)

The better-than-expected revenue figure also helped drive better-than-expected bottom-line performance. Non-GAAP gross margins came in at 33.2%, which was towards the bottom end of the increased forecast. Also, the company came in just below the midpoint of its non-GAAP guidance for operating expenses, which was extremely nice given the much higher revenue print. Thus, non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.82, which beat Street estimates by 6 cents. As a reminder, the original forecast was for $0.40 to $0.70, with the revision calling for $0.75 to $0.80. All in all, this was a very strong quarter.

As good as these numbers were, guidance was perhaps the best part of this week's report. For fiscal Q4, Micron sees $5.75 billion to $6.25 billion in revenue, which was well above the Street consensus of $5.51 billion. At the low end of the range, revenues would grow more than 18% over the prior-year period, with the high end of the forecast topping 28% growth. On the bottom line, non-GAAP EPS is forecast to be in a range of $0.95 to $1.15, while the Street was only at $0.80. A year ago, non-GAAP EPS was $0.56.

As revenues and earnings start to rise again, we should also see better cash-flow performance in the coming quarters. Operating cash flow in Q3 was just over $2 billion, down from $2.71 billion a year earlier. Adjusted free cash flow was a little more than $100 million, and $40 million was spent on share repurchases. The company's net cash position did decline a little to $2.6 billion, and there were a number of debt transactions completed during the quarter.

Micron shares rallied almost 6% in Monday's after-hours session, putting the stock back at $52. That's still a bit below the average Street target of $61 that analysts had into the report, but I expect we'll see some targets raised after this report. What could be really important is if we do in fact see a golden cross occur, where the 50-day moving average below (in purple) crosses above the longer term 200-day trend line (in red). This could lead to some technical buying, perhaps taking the stock above its June high in the near term.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, Micron announced a very strong quarter even after management had raised guidance during the period. Revenues and earnings came in above the top end of the new forecast, sending the stock nicely higher in Monday's after-hours session. Guidance for the current quarter was also well above expectations, so I believe we'll see a number of positive analyst notes in the coming days. If these improving business trends continue, and we don't see another major market downturn in the coming months, this stock will likely get a lot closer to what the Street sees it being worth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.