In what is likely to come as a surprise to many given the current environment, the country of Norway recently announced that it is making a big push to discover and exploit the potentially massive oil and gas reserves located in the Arctic. The reason why this is likely to be a surprise is that the current low price of oil has caused many oil and gas companies to cut back on exploration spending and, like most of Europe, Norway is highly committed to reducing climate change and preserving the natural environment. Naturally, environmental groups have protested this move. The nation's move to expand Arctic operations does create some opportunities for investors though and Norway's own Equinor (EQNR) could be one of the biggest winners.

About The Announcement

According to Reuters, the Norwegian government will auction up to 136 new oil exploration blocks, with 125 of those in the Barents Sea. The nation's minister of petroleum and energy stated that this move is necessary to create jobs and stimulate value creation following the economic damaged inflicted by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The timing of this is somewhat curious though, as the steep decline in energy prices means that the amount of money that the country receives from auctioning off these blocks, is likely to be lower than if it waited until energy prices return to a somewhat normal level.

As already noted, the majority of the blocks being auctioned off are located in the Barents Sea. The Barents Sea is a marginal sea of the Arctic Ocean, located between Norway and Russia. The Barents Sea is fairly shallow, which should make it easier for companies to conduct drilling and other exploration activities. The sea only has an average depth of about 750 ft. so while that is too deep for a jack-up rig to handle, almost any other type of drilling rig could handle it. As a result of the weather conditions in the region though, any drilling will require a harsh-environment rig. This will likely benefit a company like Seadrill (SDRL) once companies that win the auctions begin to drill in their respective licenses due to the fact that it has one of the largest fleets of such rigs in the world.

Norway first began exploring for hydrocarbons in the Barents Sea back in 1969. The first discoveries in the sea were made by NorskHydro (now Equinor) in 1981, which were the Alke and Askeladden gas fields. There were several more discoveries made throughout the 1980s including the massive Snøhvit field, which was finally brought into production in 2001. Interest in the area waned after that but has since been renewed after the discovery of two large fields in the sea, including the massive Johan Castberg field, in recent years. These largest discoveries may encourage energy companies to participate in this auction, which is likely what the Norwegian government is hoping for.

The overall resource potential of the Arctic is enormous. According to the United States Geological Survey, approximately 90 billion barrels of oil, 1.669 quadrillion cubic feet of natural gas, and 44 billion barrels of natural gas liquids are located in the Arctic. This represents a total of 16% of the worlds estimated recoverable hydrocarbons, 84% of which are located offshore. This converts into 412.15709 billion barrels of oil equivalents:

Source: Ocean Economics, United States Geological Survey

As we can see here, the Barents Sea and the area around it is incredibly wealthy in natural resources. It is, therefore, easy to understand why there is a considerable interest in exploring and potentially exploiting the region. In normal times, this auction would have likely attracted a great deal of interest. These are not normal times, though, as the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic shutdowns have crushed energy prices and forced energy companies to take extraordinary measures to preserve the strength of their balance sheets. As such, they may not be as willing to be as active in the auction or as willing to bid as high as they normally would.

Equinor Poised To Take Advantage

Equinor is the state-sponsored energy company of Norway. It was originally wholly-owned by the Norwegian state like most national oil companies but was partially privatized in 2011, with the state retaining 81.7% of the company. The Norwegian state has since reduced its stake in the company to 67%, and while there has been talk of reducing this stake further, nothing has come of it thus far.

The fact that Equinor is sponsored by the Norwegian state has naturally resulted in it being the most significant oil company in Norway. The company is, by far, the largest producer in the country and it has been either the operator, or the largest partner, of every major energy project in the nation even to this date. It is a logical assumption that the company will be participating in this auction and will likely emerge as the big winner as it historically does, in Norwegian auctions. With that said though, there are a sizable number of exploration blocks up for auction here and it is unlikely that the company will be able to win an operator stake in the majority of them.

Equinor historically generates a reasonably solid free cash flow too, which should make it appealing to investors. Over the trailing twelve-month period, the company generated a free cash flow of $3.137 billion ($0.95 per share). Many value investors prefer to invest in companies with strong free cash flow as opposed to strong earnings because free cash flow is much harder to manipulate than net income. In addition, it is ultimately free cash flow that determines a companies ability to do things like pay down debt or cover its dividend. Thus, the fact that the stock currently trades with a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 15.22 should be appealing in the current market.

Equinor also has reasonable near-term growth prospects, although admittedly not as strong as they were at the start of the year. As I explained in a recent article, the company originally had the ambition to grow its production at a 3% compound annual growth rate over the 2019-2026 period. The recent deferment of projects like Bay du Nord is likely to reduce this, but the company has already sanctioned some projects that are scheduled to come online over the 2020-2023 period that should stimulate some growth:

Source: Equinor ASA

In addition to this, things like ramping up production at Johan Sverdrup, should allow the company to increase production by 7% this year and by a lesser amount in 2021 and 2022. If the company does indeed manage to win a respectable number of blocks in this auction and manages to discover resources in them, then it will only add to its long-term story.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of an energy company like Equinor, one method that we can use to value it is looking at a metric known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's forward growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio above 1.0 could be an indication that the stock is overvalued relative to the company's forward growth prospects and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor will grow its earnings at a 4.94% rate over the next three to five years. That gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 8.50 at the present level. Thus, the stock does appear to be somewhat overpriced according to this metric. With that said though, this is a solid and well-financed energy company that trades at a reasonable valuation based on its free cash flow and boasts some growth prospects. It, therefore, may be deserving of a place in your portfolio.

Conclusion

Norway's latest push to expand drilling opportunities in the Arctic is an interesting one, even if the timing of the auction could certainly be better. The Arctic is one of the richest sources of hydrocarbons that we know of and this could naturally create some opportunities for energy companies. Equinor is well-positioned to take advantage of some of these opportunities and even though the company's growth story is not as strong as it once was, this opportunity could add to its long-term potential.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.