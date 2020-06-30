How I Would Invest $10,000 Now

This is a crazy market with excessive valuations in most places - but looking long term, there are certainly deals to be had.

I decided to show the reader, and others, just how I would invest $10,000 at this time, and explain my rationale behind the choice.

A few days ago, I got a private message querying me in the broadest of terms to outline a few example purchases based on an arbitrary amount of capital.

One of the issues when tracking a large number of different companies is just what companies to choose when investing. I have my method in targeting the companies I view as the most appealing based on fundamental statistics, undervaluation, forward expectations, and desirability based on the current composition of my overall portfolio. There are many ways to go about things - yet choosing between company A and B is one of the things I get asked the most often, both offline and online here.

So - as a hypothetical exercise, I'm setting my account up with $10,000 and investing today. My aims are simple and in line with my usual investments.

They are dividend stability, appealing potential returns, high-quality companies, as well as an appealing mix based on sector. Exactly how I go about things choosing my weekly or monthly buys and how I've been doing things for the past 6 months.

Without further ado, here are my choices.

Choosing the companies

Merck & Co. (MRK) $830 AvalonBay Communities (AVB) $830 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) $830 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) $830 General Dynamics (GD) $830 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) $830 Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) $830 Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) $830 AT&T (T) $830 Omnicom Group (OMC) $830 Intel Corporation (INTC) $830 Oracle Corp. (ORCL) $830

12 choices á ~$830 make up this list. In terms of sector, we're split as seen below.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets)

And now, let's go through what I view as opportunities one by one - though mostly looking at quality and the specific opportunity.

Merck & Co. is a company I sadly haven't written a specific article about yet. The company has roots back in 1668 in Germany, but is an independent American company since 1917, with the German Original Merck company holding the rights to the name everywhere except in the USA and Canada.

The company is one of the ten largest pharma companies in the world, and is an undoubted, AA-rated class 1 pharma giant with a current 3.2% yield. With the dividend considered safe, the company's stats are impressive at a mere 47% payout ratio, 5% 5-year average DGR and a near-30 year dividend streak with a "Wide" moat (Source: Morningstar). The undervaluation here could undoubtedly be better, but the keywords here are stability and EPS growth. Merck has plenty of this, and over 6-7% annually expected at current trends.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I view the company as a "safe" investment with a high potential rate of annual return even at just trading sideways or according to expectations. Risks do exist, and the company hasn't always been the most stable of businesses in terms of how it was valued by the market, but the overall long-term trends are positive. Looking at how the company is expected to grow, and given what it currently offers, the choice was not hard. Merck was choice number 1.

Real estate/REITs has taken a beating, and fortress-like AvalonBay Communities is no exception here. When valuing REITs, we look primarily at metrics such as FFO or AFFO, and AVB usually trades at a premium of almost 23X to P/FFO. Today that valuation has declined to 16.34X. The valuation for AVB has not been at these levels since the very depths of the financial crisis in 2009 - and the company's fundamentals, nor its COVID-19 trends don't justify these levels.

AVB, aside from being a class 1, A-rated company with apartments and real estate in some of the most appealing areas on planet earth, offers a 4.2% yield, a 25-year dividend streak, exemplary management, and overall extremely conservative metrics in terms of payout and risk. AVB has managed to collect over 95% of rents during the corona months and notified us that collection is almost back to pre-pandemic rates. The undervaluation here, is, by all measures, illogical - and makes me very happy. The company offers a very strong upside and potential returns of 15-16% at a return to premium P/FFO rates on an annual basis, or 7-9% per year simply trading sideways.

This is one of the best conservative opportunities in real estate on the market today and ignored only at your own peril.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is similar, but with the difference that FRT primarily owns high-class malls. Still, despite excellent collection rates and above-average safety parameters, this company has declined sharply as things have worsened for the sector. Today, the company yields a nearly unheard-of 5% - a valuation in terms of FFO which the company has not seen since the financial crisis, and which gives this dividend king of 50+ years a potential upside on an annual basis of 23.5%, again almost unheard of. There is risk here, but we need to remember that FRT in return offers A-grade credit rating, a very safe dividend even in these times, management considered to be "exemplary" and has some of the best locations in the nation. It could certainly take a year or two - or more - before things are back to normal, but doubting that FRT will return to normal seems like a poor choice given the trends we're seeing even in the recovery.

That's why FRT is my third choice here.

Very few pharma companies offer as appealing an upside as Bristol-Myers Squibb. The current valuation fails to take into consideration the positive synergies and profits following the Celgene M&A. Doing so, even without taking into consideration the company's historical premium, means that the potential upside here is between 25-30% per year for the following few years. This forecast should also come with the side note that FactSet analysts have never, on the negative side, missed a forecast with a 10% margin of error for the past 20 years for the company - BMY has either exceeded or hit its targets. Here is my article on the company.

Add to this that we're looking at an A+ rated company with a wide moat and an LTM EPS payout ratio of less than 40%, and you may start to understand why when investing in Pharma, I rarely look to anything except BMY to begin with (even if I invest in others as well). BMY is now my largest biomedicine/pharmaceutical holding at nearly 1.2% of my portfolio.

Despite recovering some of its undervaluation, General Dynamics can still be considered an attractive investment, at a potential annual upside of 11-20% until 2023. The current average weighted P/E for General Dynamics is around 12.5X. The current yield of ~3% is good enough for GD, albeit lower than my current cost basis/yield basis. Since the small crash on Friday back to below $150/share, I would say general Dynamics shows a great deal of appeal in comparison to other, similarly-conservative industrial stocks. Even ignoring the company's historical premium, the potential upside in the long term at merely a return to normal valuations is significant. I've written about the company here.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Fundamentals are equally convincing, with the company's A+ credit rating, moat ratings (Wide) and overall payout safety - a mere 36.7% on the basis of LTM EPS. Unlike other, riskier investments, GD will most likely keep pushing out dividend payments as though things were quite normal. With the company's 1.62X 3-year average PEG ratio, you're buying the company's future profit at a historical discount. I want industrial exposure, and my way of getting it in these times is easy - General Dynamics.

I've written about Toronto-Dominion Bank once or twice in the past. While it's technically a class 2 due to the downgraded dividend safety, and financial investments don't seem to be favored at this time, that's the time, as I see it, to buy them.

Few banks have the overall fundamental long-term strength of TD, only somewhat indicated by its AA-rating and ridiculously long dividend streak - many, many decades of paid dividends (although not all of them growing, that number is still above 50 years). Fewer banks still have the appealing combination of a Morningstar "Wide" moat and Exemplary management, all of which lifts TD above even some of its peers. For a bank, paying out just below 50% of LTM EPS in dividends is very conservative, and the potential upside is convincing. Take a look.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even just expecting a return to the average market P/E valuation over time - around 12 - the potential upside is 10-16% annually, and given the business you're investing in, this is a good example of what I would consider a SWAN in the financial world - and as such, it's part of this hypothetical purchase list.

However, even TD can't come close to offering the potential upside of Reinsurance Group of America. This company, of which I wrote an article a short while ago, has quickly become one of my favorite financial investment targets, and if you combine a look at fundamentals with a look at the prospective earnings growth, it's not hard to understand why.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While this forecast does include a resurgence in earnings in ways that may not materialize, I hasten to add just how limited the overall corona impact to RGA's financials has been thus far, and that earnings are quite unlikely to remain as depressed as they may become during 2020. The company is one of the largest players in the world in its field - for more information about its position and all of the nitty-gritty, I refer you to the specific article.

The fact is, at a nearly 40% upside annually until 2022, with A grade credit, a ridiculously safe dividend paid out at below 21% LTM earnings, a 3-year average PEG ratio of 1.07 and a current yield of 3.73%, you could argue that there's little point in investing in anything financial except RGA. Still, I try to diversify and build an appealing mix, and thus I give RGA a spot, yet not overexposure.

RGA belongs in a conservative portfolio - and I believe those who overlook it will come to regret this in the very long term.

In consumer staples we have Archer-Daniels-Midland, and if you follow my work, you should be familiar with my love for all things staples and for underfollowed and underappreciated stalwarts. ADM ticks these boxes with ease. Following Friday's drop, the company once again trades below $40/share, which highlights it as a very strong and interesting buy for me. The yield has become 3.7%, the company's dividend is considered extremely safe with barely 55% payout and a streak of 44 years. Perhaps most importantly, ADM's operations are expected not to be impacted at all, creating an extremely appealing disconnect between current trends, expectations/forecasts, and the thusly-calculated PEG ratio of current (3-year average) 0.8X.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Being expected to grow earnings 10% annually going forward, you're essentially guaranteed some type of positive returns barring a complete breakdown of fundamental supply chains. Should the company drop back to corona-lows and stay there for 3 years, you'd still make 2-3% annually off the investment - and more likely given trends, you'd be outperforming the market at double-digit returns.

People need to eat, ADM gives us (among other things) foodstuffs, and it's one of the larger companies in its field. Not owning it at this point is ignoring an entire sector. I invest here on a monthly basis, and because of this, it's an important pick here.

AT&T may be a somewhat controversial pick given the current mood against the telecom giant, its debt and other risks I point out in my articles. There comes a point, however, when the market is stupidly undervaluing the very fundamental assets and trends which make up a company's earnings - and that point is passed when AT&T hovers around $28-29/share. My cost basis is actually even lower, but at these prices, I'm loading more, and I actually bought AT&T on Friday.

I'm unsure of just what investors realistically expect will happen to AT&T's cash flows or business areas, which makes them fundamentally distrust the largest telecommunications company in the world. Do they believe people will stop using such services?

Let me clarify again that It is the world's largest telecommunications company, the largest provider of mobile telephone services, and the largest provider of fixed telephone services in all of the United States. While size alone isn't a guarantee for long-term outperformance, the cash flows from these areas alone will serve to safeguard the dividend and a semblance of future stability at least. You're essentially getting a 6-7% "safe" yield, which when trying to be conservative is not an easy thing.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Let me put it in as simple terms as I can.

Even trading sideways at current multiples, forecasts being somewhat accurate you'll make 8% annually, and that's if AT&T does not move up in 2-3 years. If the stock returns to more normal valuations, that more than doubles to 17-18% per year.

AT&T is a most definite "Buy" for me here.

I like companies that have clearly stated that yes, they're being impacted by corona but no, they have no plans to slash the dividend, and operations are running as smoothly as they can. Omnicom is one such company. I've written a basic article on the company, directing you there for fundamental details. Here I will simply say that opportunity, following some growth, is now back in one of the world's largest media companies.

While we most certainly can expect a double-digit, mid-twenties EPS drop in 2020, we can expect the company to return back up fairly quickly. Even at conservative estimates, a <10X multiple in terms of P/E is hardly "fair" for OMC.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

That's why even at the non-market premium valuation trend for OMC, looking forward, we can expect double-digit returns in the case of a return to more standard multiples. Even trading at this very level until that time, returns are still 6% - and I don't see the company staying here for very long, unless broader market indices do.

Bottom line is, I consider Omnicom around 50% undervalued, it has a BBB+ credit rating, a dividend considered extremely safe following the quarterly and enough tradition in its 30-year dividend streak to make it what I consider a very good investment at today's levels.

The company is a "Buy" here.

If I were to tell you one of the companies mentioned at the least degree of undervaluation in this entire list, it would be one of the next two - with Intel at the second place of that list. My cost basis for Intel is actually far lower than the current price - but being the company that it is, I very much doubt we'll ever see Intel trading at anything close to recession-level valuations, such as below 9X P/E - and given what they do, this isn't surprising. (Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I'm slowly building to my Intel position over time. My modus operandi for the IT/Software sector is to buy the truly best-of-breed market leaders - such as the companies mentioned here - and build them slowly, rather than investing in IT growth companies. I'd rather own the chipmakers and leading software engineers as opposed to singular software or service ideas - this limits my potential upside, but also protects my downside.

So while 8-12% annually may be lower than other things, and 2.3% dividend may be nothing to get that excited about, consider the safety and conservative approach you take when investing in Intel. I would certainly consider it worth it, and that's why I buy more.

The same thing is really true for Oracle. Even less undervalued than Intel, yet fundamentally appealing due to its business, which I outline in my article on the company. There are a few business areas that grow due to the pandemic, and aside from PPE manufacturers and Biopharma, IT/Software is among them as well, with higher requirements for safer backends and software. Well, Oracle makes some of the best of them.

A quick look at the last 10 years shows just that Oracle is practically never undervalued, and when it is, it bounces back.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

We can also see some very positive earnings expectations, and forecasts here very rarely disappoint. Potential returns, like with Intel, are set at around 8-11% at a return to normal valuation. I view investing in Oracle and Intel much like investing in the Visa (V) or Mastercard (MA) of the software world. Continual reinvestment of proceeds and capital for superior, extremely long-term positive returns.

That concludes the buying list.

Wrapping up

Questions no doubt abound if you've read this far. Why not company X or company Y instead of company Z? Why such comparative low yields? Why not more in the sector?

(Photo Source)

Most of these questions can be answered with a combination of rating, safety, and potential upside/downside. All of the companies on that list except 2 are what I consider Class 1 companies, combining a minimum of above-average investment grade credit with "Very Safe" dividends, a strong dividend streak, low payout ratios, and excellent moats/management. Those are the requirement for even being what I consider "Class 1."

The two companies that take exception to this rule - AT&T and Toronto-Dominion - have very specific reasons for being Class 2. Toronto-Dominion due to a formal downgrading in dividend safety, which I follow (yet may not personally agree with), and AT&T also due to questions about the dividend in relation to company debt - which I now view as solved.

(Photo Source)

The collective yield if investing exactly as I've proposed here comes close to 4% - 3.93%, and nearly a $400 addition to your annual dividends. It's extremely easy to get more cash for your capital - just look at any high-risk REIT or high-yielding stock and invest there. My own aim, however, has become to lower my overall portfolio yield and to introduce more downside protection through better investment diversification, higher overall dividend safety, and better sector balances. This also comes with a complete stop for energy investments at this time, given what I consider extreme opaqueness in the entire sector.

When viewing my articles, you can expect actionable ideas founded in a few things:

1. Current undervaluation relative to historical metrics/trends.

2. A resulting potential upside, resulting in either market-beating or market-equal returns - but including appealing dividends.

3. A strict focus on a higher overall degree of safety and conservative considerations - and continual attempts to prevent readers from straying into heightened risks.

If you believe that any of the picks here are unsuitable, either because something better but equally safe is out there, or because you view the investment as not safe enough - please let me know through a message or in the comments and I'll try to get back to you as soon as possible.

Until then, I hope this has been of some use - and thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, AVB, BMY, FRT, GD, INTC, MA, MRK, OMC, ORCL, RGA, T, TD, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.