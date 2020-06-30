Li Ning's largest shareholder and a company controlled by its founder sold a 2.85% equity interest in the company, and this raises questions about Li Ning's future strategic direction.

Li Ning witnessed a high teens YoY decline in retail sales for 1Q2020, but this was a much better performance compared to most of its domestic sportswear peers.

I assign a Neutral rating to Hong Kong-listed Chinese sportswear company Li Ning Company Limited (OTCPK:LNNGF, OTCPK:LNNGY, 2331:HK).

Li Ning witnessed a high-teens YoY decline in retail sales for 1Q2020 due to COVID-19 disruptions, which was not unexpected. However, Li Ning's 1Q2020 sales performance was much better compared to most of its domestic sportswear peers, which registered a larger YoY decline in retail sales in the most recent quarter. Notably, Li Ning achieved an impressive positive low-teens YoY sales growth for its e-commerce business in 1Q2020, which could have been the key reason for the company's outperformance relative to peers.

On the flip side, Viva China, Li Ning's largest shareholder and a company controlled by its founder, recently sold a 2.85% equity interest in the company. In addition, a new joint CEO was appointed in September 2019. Time will tell if Li Ning's strategic direction will change going forward considering the reduction in the largest shareholder's equity stake and the appointment of a new joint CEO.

More importantly, the valuation is not really attractive. The company trades at 35.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 0.8%.

Readers have the option of trading in Li Ning shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as ADRs with the tickers LNNGF and LNNGY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2331:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $55 million, and market capitalization is above $7.6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Li Ning shares listed in Hong Kong include UBS Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and Schroder Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1989 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004, Li Ning is a leading Chinese sportswear company. The company had 6,225 franchised retail stores and 1,325 directly operated retail stores (7,550 stores in total) located across China as of December 31, 2019. Li Ning derived approximately 49.5%, 26.1% and 22.5% of its FY2019 revenue from franchised distributors, directly operated stores and the e-commerce sales channel, respectively. The company is largely focused on the home market, with the remaining 1.9% of FY2019 revenue generated from international markets.

Li Ning has the majority, or 6,449 of its 7,550 stores, operated under the core LI-NING brand, while its sub-brand, LI-NING YOUNG, accounts for the remaining 1,101 stores. The company derived 43.9%, 51.2% and 4.9% of its FY2019 sales from footwear, apparel, equipment & accessories, respectively.

Li Ning is the second-largest domestic sportswear company in China in terms of market share, after market leader ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTC:ANPDF, OTCPK:ANPDY, 2020:HK).

1Q2020 Performance Update

Li Ning released its 1Q2020 operational update on April 17, 2020. Similar to most Hong Kong-listed companies, Li Ning reports financial results on a semi-annual basis, so quarterly operational updates give investors an indication of how the company is performing.

Li Ning saw a high-teens YoY decline in retail sales for 1Q2020. Specifically, the YoY decline in sales for the direct retail (self-operated stores) and wholesale (franchised distributors) channels was in the mid-thirties and high-teens, respectively in 1Q2020. This was no surprise, considering that sportswear companies in China were negatively impacted by the disruption to their business operations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in the early part of the year.

However, it is notable that Li Ning's 1Q2020 retail sales growth was better than most of its peers. The company's Chinese sportswear peers include ANTA Sports Products Limited, Xtep International Holdings Limited (OTCPK:XTEPY, 1368:HK), and 361 Degrees International (OTCPK:TSIOF, OTC:TSIOY, 1361:HK), among others. Retail sales for ANTA-branded (ANTA Sports' core brand) products were down by 20-25% YoY in 1Q2020, while Xtep International's core XTEP brand also witnessed a 20-25% YoY decline in retail sales in the last quarter. Retail sales for 361 Degrees' 361º core branded products saw an even larger YoY decline of 25-30% in 1Q2020.

The bright spot for Li Ning in 1Q2020 was the company's e-commerce sales channel, which delivered a positive low-teens YoY sales growth in the most recent quarter. This could possibly be a key reason for Li Ning's outperformance relative to its competitors last quarter.

Market consensus expects Li Ning's YoY revenue growth to slow from +32% in FY2019 to +9% in FY2020. However, sell-side analysts still expect it to report a relatively strong +23% YoY growth in net income this year, which is mainly driven by an increase in core net profit margin from 9.1% in FY2019 to 10.3% in FY2020. This is line with Li Ning's target of expanding net profit margin by +100-150 basis points in FY2020. The company aims to rely on cost optimization and price mark-ups to mitigate pressure relating to higher retail discounts.

Share Sale By Largest Shareholder

On April 1, 2020, Viva China Holdings Limited (8032:HK) announced that it is selling 70 million shares of Li Ning, or 2.85% of Li Ning's issued share capital, at HK$21.52 via a share placement. Viva China's equity interest in Li Ning will be reduced from 16.33% to 13.48% following the transaction.

Notably, Mr. Li Ning, a famed gymnast who won six medals (three gold) at the 1984 Olympics, is the CEO of Viva China and also the joint CEO of Li Ning (the listed company). Viva China was a sports talent agency started by Mr. Li Ning, and it is also a vehicle for Mr. Li Ning to hold shares in the listed company, Li Ning. Despite the share sale, Viva China remains Li Ning's largest shareholder post placement. Also, it was reported in the South China Morning Post in May 2020 that a joint venture that is 80%-owned by Viva China is acquiring a 66% stake in apparel retailer Bossini International Holdings (592:HK).

All of the above suggest that the largest shareholder, Viva China, probably has an intention to gradually reduce its equity interest in Li Ning over time and diversify its interests via acquisitions (possibly to be funded by Li Ning share sales). Furthermore, Kosaka Takeshi, the former COO of Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo's China business, was appointed as a new joint CEO (alongside Mr. Li Ning) in September 2019.

With a new man at the helm of Li Ning and the share placement by Viva China, there is reason to be concerned about a possible change in strategic direction for Li Ning.

Valuation

Li Ning trades at 35.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 35.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$23.90 as of June 29, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 26.3 times and 25.7 times, respectively.

The company offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 0.7%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 0.8%.

Li Ning achieved a ROE of 23.2% in FY2019, and market consensus expects the company to deliver an ROE of 20.1% in FY2020.

As per the peer valuation comparison table, Li Ning is the most expensive Chinese sportswear company in terms of P/E. This is partly justified by the fact that the company's ROE is higher than that of most of its peers. Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that Li Ning is valued by the market at a premium to ANTA Sports Products Limited, despite having a relatively lower ROE.

Valuation Of Hong Kong-listed Chinese Sportswear Peers

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' P/E Multiple Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Multiple Trailing Twelve Months' Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' Dividend Yield Historical FY2019 ROE Consensus Forward FY2020 ROE ANTA Sports Products Limited 31.3 30.1 1.0% 1.1% 29.8% 25.6% Xtep International Holdings Limited 7.7 10.4 7.3% 5.4% 11.9% 8.2% 361 Degrees International 4.3 4.5 9.3% 10.1% 7.2% 6.7%

(Source: Author)

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Li Ning include weaker-than-expected sales growth going forward if the coronavirus pandemic fails to be contained, and a change in the company's strategic direction that is negative following the reduction in Viva China's equity interest in Li Ning.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Li Ning shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

