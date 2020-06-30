With COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc on the global economy, an increasing number of voices in the investment community are questioning their allocations to Chinese equities.

China is increasingly under the magnifying glass for its role in spreading misinformation about COVID-19 - or at the very least failing to properly warn the global community in advance.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted last week. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of Thursday, June 11, 2020.

My guest today is Perth Tolle. Perth is the Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes. She is also the force behind the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM). FRDM won the 2019 ETF.com Award for Best New International Global Equity ETF.

Listeners will likely remember Perth from Episode 25 of this podcast in a show titled Indexing Freedom: A Better Way To Play Emerging Markets. I highly recommend going back and giving it a listen either before or after this episode as I think it’ll make a nice companion piece to this show that we’re about to record right now.

Before founding Life + Liberty Indexes, Perth was a private wealth advisor at Fidelity in California and Texas. Before that, she lived and worked in Beijing and Hong Kong, where her observations letter to explore the relationship between Freedom end markets. Through her China experience, she gained a high level of conviction regarding the impact of sound governance, individual freedoms and rule of law on economic growth and innovation.

She is a frequent speaker in investment industry events and is quoted in various financial media. She is a member of women in ETFs, and a graduate of Trinity University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Marketing. Anyway, enough introduction. Welcome to the show, Perth.

Perth Tolle [PT]: Thanks for having me. It’s good to be back.

JL: Yes, it’s great to have you back. And I think the timing is pretty much perfect right now with everything going on in the world, both in terms of COVID-19 and also, just in terms of some of the protests that have swept the U.S. and the focus on equality, liberty, individual freedoms, misuse of governmental force, I mean, you can name a whole entire list and litany of things there. So I – before we get into the conversation, I wanted to congratulate you personally on winning the ETF.com Award.

PT: No, thank you. Yes, it’s great. I’m so thankful to everyone who voted. I love that a lot of indie issuers who were getting nominated and winning and with new and original ideas. So I was very honored to be and very happy to be nominated along with them and to win some of those awards.

JL: Definitely, I agree on the indie issuer front. It’s nice to see more and more widening circle of different people in the ETF space being able to make an impact and not just the same three or four companies over and over. So that’s definitely nice.

And I – we were just discussing off air before we started here that, I think, that the fact that you won, obviously, you came up with a really interesting and innovative index and ETF to follow it.

But I do think it’s indicative of kind of the changing wins in terms of the relationship, both towards countries like China and Russia and Saudi Arabia and countries that haven’t really boarded the Freedom Train yet even though we are in the 21st century here. And also, just the bipartisan or across party lines in the U.S., attitude towards China and the fact that it is one of those rare consensus issues, I think?

PT: Yes. No, I completely agree. And like I said, I didn’t think of it that way until you had mentioned it that this was indicative of some kind of turning of the tide. But I have definitely seen a lot more interest in divesting from some of these countries, especially China, just because China is the biggest holding in a lot of these Emerging Markets Indexes up to 40% now in (VWO) and about 38% in the MSCI ones (EEM) (IEMG). So, yes, it’s something that I have seen as a trend over here as well.

JL: Yes, totally. And we’ll get into it at some point during this conversation, I’m sure. Maybe other slices and dices that you could come up with, because it’s one thing to divest from companies that list in places like China or Russia or that are domiciled there. But I do wonder, for example, in the news today, we were supposed to have this conversation on Zoom (ZM). And we were having some – you had said, and I’ve also been having of late, some just connectivity issues in Zoom and…

PT: Yes.

JL: …I’ve been kind of crapping out in the middle of conversations. But coming across the news today, you see things like, first of all, Zoom decided to block a group of Chinese dissidents listed that are living in the U.S. currently, who had held an event via Zoom about the Tiananmen Square protests and the Chinese government’s role in suppressing them. And were then booted off the platform and it then came out afterwards that Zoom has done a lot of its development in China.

And that they also unbeknownst to the public, in addition to the various encryption or lack of encryption issues that Zoom has had, so they claimed their platform was encrypted and then people were just kind of Zoombombing and jumping into calls, that they had been routing a lot of the calls through Chinese IP addresses, which again, doesn’t make – it doesn’t make me super comfortable if I’m having a private conversation.

I wouldn’t necessarily expect country like China to respect the privacy norms that countries in the West we expect to do. So I do wonder if there’s a place for maybe some kind of an index or fund that looks at companies outside of China in the West that are profiting a lot off of China as well?

PT: Yes. No, that’s very interesting and maybe a good idea for a future index. But…

JL: Nice.

PT:...that’s something that I think people here are starting to realize as well. And it doesn’t hit home until it happens to you on your home turf. So definitely, I think, that incident yesterday that was really reported yesterday with Zhou Fengsuo, who is the activist in the U.S., whose account was deactivated. He’s one of the Tiananmen Square leaders. So he is one of the people who they were probably watching if Zoom was being used for that purpose. So, yes, that, that was very eye opening for, I think, a lot of people here.

JL: Absolutely. And you know him personally, correct?

PT: I do. Yes.

JL: Okay, cool. Yes. So probably best, we’re not having the conversation on Zoom, actually.

PT: Yes.

JL: Nice. Okay, cool. So let’s get into it. So last time we spoke, we discussed how FRDM, the Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF is constructed, which countries it specifically excludes? And the big three that are excluded are China, Russia and Saudi Arabia. So first of all, I guess, if you could just kind of walk listeners that are less familiar with the construction of the index and the fund through how you arrive at countries that get excluded from the index and fund, I think, that would be good at the outset?

PT: Yes. So the freedom-weighting approach kind of naturally excludes the worst offenders. So what we do is, as we mentioned in most emerging markets broad index funds, such as the ones based on MSCI and Footsie indices, there’s about 38% to 41% in China exposure right now, this direct China exposure.

In addition, MSCI is currently adding A shares, so they’re quadrupling their A shares allocation. So that will increase. And also in addition, there’s a lot of indirect China exposure in the emerging markets. Every emerging market does business with China, and some of them do a lot of business with China.

We don’t penalize that indirect exposure through trade, but we do basically just use these freedom weighting and we don’t arbitrarily exclude China or any other country, the freedom weighting kind of does it naturally.

And what freedom weighting does is, instead of using size of the market to determine weights and inclusion, we use a country’s freedom level as determined by third-party objective quantitative data sources. And we use the Cato Institute, the Fraser Institute and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for freedom out of Germany.

So they have a joint project that kind of takes a look at 76 different metrics as far as personal and economic freedom, including what I categorized into the rights to life, liberty and property. So rights to life are things like terrorism, trafficking, torture.

Liberty is things like due-process, rule of law, freedom of speech, freedom of media, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, and so forth. And then your property rights or your economic freedoms are things like taxation, freedom to trade internationally, freedom to have foreign bank accounts, business regulations, soundness of monetary policy, and so forth.

So all of these things added together, we use that composite country score. So we don’t pick and choose any particular aspect of the freedoms. That way, we keep complete objectivity and we operate independently from these guys, so we don’t influence their scoring anyway.

And the freer countries basically get a higher weight. Based on our methodology, the less free countries get a lower weight. And the worst offenders as far as human freedoms are excluded altogether. So that’s how China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, also Qatar and the UAE get excluded is through that freedom weighting just a natural result of the freedom weighting.

JL: Nice. Yes, that makes sense. So top – just so people understand what were the top holdings from a country perspective be here?

PT: So our top holdings in emerging markets are Taiwan, South Korea, Chile and Poland.

JL: Right. Okay. So still a nice diversified mix there. But all countries that have democracies and commitment to the various human rights and civil liberties that you’ve mentioned in some way?

PT: Yes, exactly. So as you can see with Taiwan and South Korea being the top two holdings through the pandemic, they’ve been very transparent and very cooperative in the way that – in very fast acting in the way that they’ve dealt with it. And they’re getting some attention for that now, which is – which I think is good, especially on Taiwan side.

Countries like Poland are seeing a little bit of backtracking as far as their freedom levels, judicial independence and so forth. But we don’t – and they have decreased in weight they used to be top holding now, they’re number four. But we don’t know by what’s in the news that we go by the scores alone. So just the data is what we use and they are still relatively freer than a lot of the other emerging markets.

JL: Sure. Yes, and of course, this is – nothing is set in stone here. So if tomorrow China becomes a democratic constitutional democracy with full rights for all, it would be in the index.

PT: Yes, absolutely. So…

JL: …whatever you reconstituted it?

PT: Yes. As long as the scoring tells me they should be in the index, we just go by the scoring at the time that we balance. Yes.

JL: Nice. All right. I think that is important for listeners to understand that you’re not singling out countries specifically here. It really is an objective set of metrics, gathered collectively, not just by one think tank, but by three well renowned and respected think tanks. And that you are – you’re changing up the composition and constitution of the index in the fund as the reality on the ground changes in…

PT: Exactly.

JL: …different emerging market countries?

PT: Yes, it’s all third-party objective data. And even these three think tanks are using basically a network of 100 think tanks around the world globally using all of that third-party data and also sources like the World Bank and some universities and things like that. So it’s all third-party objective data. Yes.

JL: All right. So speaking of COVID-19, there has obviously been a lot of focus on China. And I’d like to get into that with you both because of your relationship with the country and just your level of knowledge here, based on both setting up and running this index and just your networks, your people that you are in contact with, or maybe you have more of an eye into what’s actually happening on the ground here.

PT: Sure.

JL: So just to start out with kind of some basic facts here. It seems increasingly unlikely that less than 5,000 people actually died of COVID-19 in Wuhan in Hubei Province, the City of more than 11 million people. And we know things like that the Chinese government decided to build two massive hospitals basically around the clock in about a 10-day period.

We also just from looks at things like mortality rate from the same exact period over the previous year versus, let’s say, December to March of this year, looking at data from funeral homes in Wuhan. It seems pretty clear that there was a massive cover up or at least obfuscation of what happened here. To the best of your knowledge, how many people actually died of COVID-19 in Wuhan?

PT: Yes. So the thing with numbers coming out of China is that no one really knows. So I don’t actually know the actual number and I don’t think anyone does. There were reports of funeral homes not being able to keep up with a number of cremations and they cremated bodies basically, immediately after death.

As far as numbers, the death count and so forth. the good news is that, we have death counts from countries with more transparency now. So we’re not really sure what’s going to come out of – what the actual death count was, and I don’t think we’ll ever know. But it was the death count charts that was showing up everywhere.

I don’t know if you remember when it first became kind of a global phenomenon across various countries, the death count charts were popping up and we’re graphing kind of the curve, right? Because China was such an anomaly on that chart, and their numbers were deemed to be so unreliable a few months ago and they stopped including China on that chart altogether.

There’s a saying that was applied to corruption numbers previously in China, but can apply here as well. But whatever number they give you at a zero, you’re pretty close. So the bottom line is, yes, the cover up was so thorough, there’s no way anybody could ever know. Anybody that leaked any information was disappeared. Like a citizen journalist, who filmed the hospital for five minutes was disappeared from his home. He filmed his own kidnapping from his house.

The people that do these – this filming and get it out into the world expect to be disappeared and they expect the police to come to their house. And so they leave their phone on filming it. And they risk their lives getting the truth out. And as journalists, they’re not scared, they knew the risks, and now they’re gone, and they’re still gone now.

The doctors, as you know, who said anything who gave a warning, even just talking to each other in their groups on their chat apps, not even to the public, they were reprimanded or arrested and taken and made to give statements or sign something that says, we’re not going to be talking about this anymore. And that’s what happened with Dr. Li Wenliang, as you know. So nurses who published papers were suspiciously retracting their findings.

So the cover up was pretty thorough. I don’t know if it can be called calculated, but because it was mostly in response to the kind of creative ways that people try to get the information out, but it was pretty deep and wide.

JL: Sure, yes. And there was many reports in places like the New York Times about how families in Wuhan that had complained or grieved to publicly or complained that family members of theirs were really not given proper treatment. They were not really allowed to be admitted to hospitals, and then they ended up dying at home or whatever were also visited in mass by police to keep it shut basically?

PT: Yes. I mean, this is not….

JL: …not uncommon, I guess.

PT: Yes, it’s not unusual. So, when they had earthquake due to – and a lot of children died due to the shoddy construction at the elementary school. Parents were not allowed to speak out. When you had poisonous baby formula, or vaccines that harmed kids, parents were not allowed to speak out. So this is not an uncommon thing. And, of course, Xinxiang, nobody can speak out.

So it’s really not an uncommon thing there. So the coronavirus basically just highlights it and kind of opens the rest of the world’s eyes to it, because this is something that has now affected us.

JL: Yes, sure. I mean, it is – it’s kind of hard to grasp, though, living in more open societies, where you feel that the government is culpable in someway or hasn’t done right by you. And then a mere – merely mentioning that, in addition to the fact that you’re already grieving over the loss of a loved one or recovering from a near death experience, you now have the police to deal with also the state apparatus?

PT: Yes, it’s pretty scary. And so that – that’s a – that’s something that I think is a stark difference between our society and the one in – our societies and the one in China, because we constantly criticized our leaders in our government. So, especially on social media, so being on Twitter all the time, it’s constant. So – and I think that’s very healthy and very good, because if you don’t have that, then there’s a lot less checks and balances.

JL: Sure. And if you can’t use words to criticize and change and peaceful protest, the alternative is essentially violence. So…

PT: Exactly.

JL: …it’s also a – it’s a safety valve in terms of having change happen, and that isn’t totally revolutionary and violent in nature and allowing things to change incrementally, but constantly is, I think, much healthier for the society?

PT: Yes, exactly.

JL: So and then in terms of the timing and the timeframe also, I know there has been a lot of focus on this six days in January when it was clear that the government of Xi Jinping knew exactly what was happening in Wuhan, but failed to lock things down, failed to stop big gatherings, their big Congress gathering at the time.

So they didn’t want to have to deal with that stuff. And, of course, let people travel out of Wuhan and spread it to various corners of the globe. But it seems based on things that are coming out now, for example, satellite imagery of hospitals in Wuhan, that at least some number of people knew that there was an outbreak going on as well before December. Do you have anything to add about that or not necessarily?

PT: Yes. No, the first I heard of it was around November, where there were – it was called strange pneumonia. And then December more so in Wuhan. But in November, there was an article out talking about it in the Beijing area. But from out of – and we don’t know if that’s related to coronavirus or not, but they just call it a strange pneumonia and then in Wuhan, yes, the first news came out in December.

And then our – the China news timeline kind of was a total prediction of the later on World News Timelines. So, it basically happened in China first and then everywhere else. But yes, by the time that they – the WHO gave everyone the guidance that there was human-to-human transmission. People had been traveling outside coming – traveling from China to everywhere else.

So – but before that time, travel within China was restricted. And it is kind of the understanding that the government knew about it had before they told everyone that there was human-to-human transmission. In fact, they asked the WHO to hold off on declaring that there was human-to-human transmission.

So at first, it was kind of covered up as that there’s no transmissibility between humans. The – but the lab nearby was shutdown. WHO was in other labs that were investigating it were shutdown. So there’s – there was a big kind of deal to kind of keep it under wraps. So that’s I think something that looked a little bit suspicious.

JL: Yes, sure. And I believe places like France have now gone back and looked at people that died of particularly aggressive forms of pneumonia. And they’ve identified that people died in their hospitals in December of COVID-19…

PT: Oh.

JL: …which would – or maybe the first week in January, which would kind of put the lie to the fact that this first emerged in December?

PT: Yes. No, I think it’s not – you can’t fault – you can’t say it’s China’s fault that this happened, because obviously, it’s a virus, so maybe there was absolutely no control. And maybe it was an accidental leak, I don’t know. People – there’s all kinds of speculation, but nothing proven.

But the important thing is to be transparent and open with the information that you have, especially when something that affects people in such a profound way all over the world. So, with an autocratic society at sometimes, the government feels like they have to be perfect that they have to hold up the image of being able to take care of their people, kind of a little bit paternalistic that they can be counted on all the time, or something like this if in a freer society, there might have been more incentive to kind of prevent it from getting out of hand versus just trying to cover everything up.

So yes, I mean, when the government needs everything to go well for their own legitimacy and the kind of image of that, that stability is more important than actual reality than you have problems.

JL: Definitely. And you have what could have been inability to warn the rest of the world with enough time, particularly, let’s say, countries in Europe, because it could be argued that the U.S. probably had enough advanced warning on some level done a better job?

PT: We definitely had more warning. Yes, I know a lot of people out of China go to European countries for holiday for Chinese New Year. And so that was not stopped from coming out of China during Chinese New Year when travel within China was stopped. So it’s very strange. And…

JL: Right. No, Milan seems to have been a big vector of the initial spread as a result of that…

PT: Exactly.

JL: …that people travel to Milan and then Milan fashion show, they traveled all over the rest of Europe right after that and…

PT: Yes.

JL: …suddenly, boom, a month later, you’ve got hospitals overwhelmed, not only in Northern Italy, but in Spain and France and the UK really all over the place?

PT: Right. And there has been – and not only that, but they’re also preventing people from going in and investigating. So, when CDC tried to get in, they refused entry to try to help, and they just wanted to help figure out what was going on. So – and then when Australia also called for an independent inquiry, they threatened Australia with economic kind of warfare…

JL: Yes.

PT: …trade sanctions and so forth. So, yes, the – there should be a little more openness, I think, that would help even in their image of stability, because all of this kind of extreme measures to kind of cover it up into spin narratives just makes it even more suspicious. So…

JL: Yes, definitely. So I mean, it’s understandable, though, why the leadership there would be trying to change the narrative. What can you say about what Xi Jinping and people around him have been telling the Chinese people about the U.S., the United States is culpability in spread of this in other countries culpability. Just how much misinformation is there? And how credible does it seem to the Chinese people?

Because I honestly have no way to gauge what I see, which is that there has been different things going around in China about how the U.S. is really culpable here and they’re to blame for the global spread of it? So do you have any sense of how believable that is to kind of regular rank and file Chinese people?

PT: Yes. So there – that narrative has been widely circulating from party members, or high ranking party officials, some of them who have a Twitter account. So in the global kind of..

JL: Just for people that aren’t aware, Twitter (TWTR) is illegal in China, correct?

PT: Yes. So Twitter is not allowed in China unless you have the VPN, the VPN 7 crack down on. So Twitter is mostly their way of getting their narrative out to the rest of the world. But I think, most of the world is pretty – their eyes are pretty open to what’s actually going on.

So I don’t think anyone around the world really believes that the virus came from the U.S. and they were spreading basically, that it came from the U.S. that it was spread by U.S. military members in Wuhan and things like that.

So a lot of that is very kind of even comedic in its nature. So like people are like, well, this is really funny. Like, where did this come from? So I think globally, it’s not an issue that, that narrative would go anywhere. But in – within China, I think, there is a split. There was a video of – the people that, that don’t believe it or want to come against that they really can’t say anything, because there’s not any freedom of speech or expression.

So there was a video that leaked out in the very beginning of the pandemic of this young kid, probably around 20 years old. He was in an undisclosed location. And he was like, I’m here in an undisclosed location to tell you what’s actually going on here. And I want you to know that a lot of people think that the people in China, like me, the young people don’t know, or we don’t care.

What we do know, of course, we know and, of course, we care, but there’s nothing we can do. We can’t speak out. We can’t do anything, because we are flesh and blood and they are tanks and guns. So this kid was saying, of course, we know, we understand. And he said, “all of my friends who can leave, they just leave. And the rest of us who are stuck here, we can’t do anything, because we’re just flesh and blood.

So – and that is understandable. And a lot of people say, well, Chinese people, they don’t care for democracy. They don’t want really to be free. Otherwise, they would, well, when you have a lot of oppression from a very highly militaristic and brutal government, there’s not a lot someone on the ground there can do and we can see.

Hong Kong is one of the most powerful cities in the world, not only in China, but it’s a financial center in the world. And even there, I think, it’s still the freest place in China right now. And the people there are, you can see that there is a split, but most people are wanting to keep their freedoms and yet look how far they’ve gotten.

There – basically, there’s nothing they can do unless the rest of the world stands up. And I think the rest of the world is starting to is kind of like a perfect storm actually with the COVID crisis that now everybody – it’s gotten to everyone’s attention, because it’s affected all of us now. It doesn’t just affect Hong Kong. It doesn’t just affect Xinxiang, or any other country that’s in China’s way like Taiwan or India or South China Sea countries, it’s affected all of us.

So now, the rest of the world is standing up a little bit more. And I think, there’s a saying that, the only way for evil to succeed or for evil to win is for good men to do nothing. And so I think we do have a responsibility, those of us who have the freedom to speak out and have the freedom to do something, we do have a responsibility to stand up for freedom around the world for especially those people who can’t.

JL: Sure, yes. No, that’s really beautifully put. And I also – I agree, I have a lot of sympathy for the Chinese people. I saw recently I was reading a New Yorker article by one of their correspondents who’s in China just talking about what it’s been like to be there. He was one of the few Western media people that did not leave the country in January when everyone else kind of fled. And he just happened to be…

PT: Yes. Well, they were kicked out, so…

JL: …they were kicked out, yes. So he somehow I’m not sure how he was able to stay behind. I don’t remember the exact details of either maybe his wife is a Chinese citizen or something along those lines. But he was able to stay behind, although he was, of course, locked in his apartment for 10 weeks.

But he just happened to mention at some point in the article that the leading cause of death for people between the age of 15 and 35 in China is suicide, which I think does speak to the just broad level of despair that the younger generation has over lack of control over their own environment, or what happens in the society around them.

And it’s literally does engender a lot of sympathy towards what they’re going through. And, of course, I don’t think anyone can say that they haven’t tried the democracy thing. I don’t think anyone just like no one will maybe know how many people died of COVID-19 in China. I don’t think anyone will ever really know how many people were killed in Tiananmen Square either the Chinese government has…

PT: Right.

JL: …given numbers that are clearly ridiculously…

PT: Yes.

JL: …under inflated. That’s – that we know for sure, but…

PT: Right. And like we mentioned, they’re still censoring those types of – those remembrances of Tiananmen Square. So they, for the first time in 30 years, there was no commemoration in – allowed in Hong Kong, but they did it…

JL: Yes, I saw that.

PT: …the Hong Kong people did it anyway. So they did it. There were social distancing, they filled up the whole place, and it’s incredible, the people of Hong Kong. But – and then the Zoom meeting that – what – that led to Fengsuo being – his account being taken down, and that was a paid account, by the way. So, which is supposed to be completely encrypted.

So the – what led to that was they were having a Tiananmen Meeting, commemorating what happened. So, yes, so that’s if they can’t own up to what happened to – at Tiananmen, which was now more than 30 years ago…

JL: Yes.

PT: …how can we expect to know what’s going on with anything else? So…

JL: Yes, totally agreed.

So I’d love to move over to the corporate governance side of the ledger, because I think we’ve once again recently with the case of Luckin Coffee scene, why it is risky to invest in Chinese governance, just in terms of what kind of transparency you can get? So just for listeners that are maybe not familiar with the story, the basics are that Luckin Coffee (LK), listed in May 2019 on the NASDAQ, and was up more than 200% over its first nine months of training or so.

Then on April 1st of this year, report came out that the company had inflated some of its sales numbers and shares tanked. And on further investigation, the inflation of sales numbers is really astounding. So the COO of the company, Mr. Jian Liu and several employees of his on allegedly this was contained and the CEO, Jenny, know about it and the Board. And that’s pretty bad news on either level. If they knew about it, obviously, it’s bad. But if they didn’t, why don’t they know what’s happening at their own company. So it’s bad news either way.

But essentially, over that nine-month period between Q2 and Q4 of 2019, they fabricated RMB2.2 billion, or roughly $310 million in sales, which is 50% of the company’s reported sales during that period. So the sales never actually happened. There was a shell company, which which claimed to be making purchases of their coffee products. And it turns out, they would basically just taking money one side of the ledger and putting it on the other side.

So thinking about this case, and then of maybe not similar cases, but other cases, the whole reverse merger thing, if people remember going back 15 years ago or so, how typical is this kind of corporate fraud in China? And how concerned do U.S. investors need to be about buying – by – buying other Chinese companies listed in the U.S. and there’s over 150 Chinese companies listed on the major U.S. exchanges right now?

PT: Yes. So Luckin is an interesting story. And the hype with that was real. As you know, it supposed to be the next the Starbucks (SBUX) of China, that the pre IPO buzz was very strong. And what’s interesting about Luckin is that, on the day the news came out about the fraud and their stock was halted, I looked into which funds were the biggest shareholders, expecting it to be the China funds. But it wasn’t the China funds. It was the broad emerging markets ETF, EEM, VWO and IEMG.

And that’s because the allocation to China in these funds is so high. And there’s so much money in the broad emerging markets that they were the biggest holders of Luckin. So most investors of Luckin probably had no idea they were invested in. So…

JL: Yes.

PT: So they just thought they were in a diversified emerging markets fund, which I take the position that 40% in any country, regardless of the country is not diversified. And in unfree markets like this, you had that additional risk, not only the concentration risk, but the additional risk of not only fraud, but all kinds of other things like non-transparency and state control.

Is it common to have this level of fraud? I don’t know. But is it common for companies to want to be listed in the U.S. and tell a story to hype it up? Absolutely. And after the Luckin situation happened, I think the same night when the guy, the CEO took the fall, I was asking my friend in China, I was like, what, why did he take the fault like, wasn’t there more people involved? And my friend was just laughing and she said me this, this video that was going around on Chinese social media on, I think, it was either Weibo (WB) or maybe it was WeChat.

But she sent me this video of this guy, I guess, he is like a young analyst or something, and he was talking about how Luckin – came to the Luckin, because Luckin is the greatest company in the world. They just give away coffee for free, because they were doing that in China. They give Chinese people free coffee, and then they go to the U.S. get the stupid money and list over there and come back and give the Chinese people free coffee.

So they were basically laughing at us like, yes, we went over there. We got the stupid money and now look at it completely, because a complete fraud. So…

JL: Yes.

PT: So yes. So there’s that risk. There’s also the risk of the state control. So a few years ago, a friend of mine invested in a country, it was called something like wallstreetjournal.cn. And all this country did is translate Wall Street Journal articles into Chinese. And it actually – the stock did extremely well.

But one day, The Wall Street Journal came out with, I guess, something that was critical of the Chinese government. And, of course, it was translated over there into Chinese on wallstreetjournal.cn, or whatever the website was, the same day the site was shutdown. The company basically went to zero, and your investment disappeared. So…

JL: Unbelievable.

PT: I mean – so this is the kind of risks that you have investing in a country that has a lot of state control. And every country in China, whether it’s a state-owned enterprise or a private enterprise, has a Communist Party sell in that company. And this always was the case, but now it’s more official and we’ve seen news of this reported even, especially the bigger companies like Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), and so forth.

So, the delisting is also something that’s coming out now. And with a delisting, are we picking on China? No, this is the – there’s – we – and China has a law that company audits are considered state secrets and cannot be disclosed. And our listing rules say that all company audits have to be disclosed.

So, that’s a direct conflict. And by Chinese Law, no company can adhere to U.S. listing standards. So we’re not picking on them by requiring compliance. We’re just applying the same standards across the Board. So – and the whole delisting thing is not really a big deal anyway. They have three years to comply and they doesn’t – if they don’t comply, they can just go list elsewhere from Hong Kong or wherever it is.

But will they be able to raise the kind of money they can raise on U.S. exchanges? Probably not. But bottom where – bottom line is basically be aware of the risks, be aware of how much exposure you have, especially if you’re investing in a broad emerging markets fund and if you want to decrease your exposure to the unfree markets, because 40% in China, 2% in Saudi Arabia, 3% of Russia, pretty soon you have 50% of these very autocratic regimes. And that’s why we exist as to provide an alternative that has freer country exposures that can stand alone or be used to basically balance out your country diverse locations.

JL: Yes, sure. And I guess, to give people what they would consider a more ethical alternative in terms of making sure that the companies that they’re investing in the emerging world are dedicated to the kinds of individual freedoms that we expect from companies in the West as well?

PT: Yes, exactly. I think, coming from a mostly free society, we can sometimes be myopic or blind to the way that things operate elsewhere. It’s very commonly known in China. Even 20 years ago, that each company has a different set of books for depending on who is looking at it, one for the auditors and one for investors, one for foreign investors and one for the government.

So that’s a very common knowledge the Communist Party sells within the companies, used to just be called Government Relations or Public Relations Department. So, yes, I mean, there’s definitely some risks there. And we are here to kind of provide that alternative exposure.

JL: Sure. And not to say that there hasn’t been major fraud in places like the U.S., you have companies like Enron and WorldCom. But the result of that was a major overhaul of reporting requirements in Sarbanes–Oxley. And it sounds like there hasn’t really been any backlash in China itself to what Luckin has done, it’s unlikely to shake things out there in terms of the…

PT: Right.

JL: …standards of transparency and just basic bookkeeping and reporting?

PT: So I mean, those standards come from very high level in the government. But only the trend there is, even though the orders come from the top, the person on the ground takes the fall. So I guess, in this case, it was the COO, but yes, I mean, I don’t think he was acting alone, obviously.

Yes, I think you bring up a good point that in the U.S. when things like this happen, there’s overhaul and there’s reform. And we’re seeing that now as well with all the protests that are going on in the U.S. all this conversation around equality and diversity, police brutality.

And so the same – police brutality, I’ll just focus on that, because the same thing was happening in Hong Kong and still happening there. They’ve been protesting the police brutality for a year now. And the police force has only increased in both size and in power and enforce. So whereas in the U.S., we’ve been protesting for a few weeks, and we’ve already seen a lot of changes.

So in a country that has these freedoms, the freedom of movement, the freedom of assembly, freedom of association, civil society, freedom of expression and speech and media, and a government that is not a one party in power for life type of situation, where you have kind of government accountability, there is some level of checks and balances. There’s a – you have elections that are mostly not a fraud.

So there is hope for change and there are a means for change. And so if you – if you’re investing in a country that has these types of freedoms in place, that it sets the foundation for correcting injustices. Whereas a country that doesn’t, there’s really no means to do that and get stuck in this kind of cycle. And that’s how economies become kind of stagnant.

JL: Yes, yes, definitely. And if you look at what’s happening, and it’s I think picked up steam. Recently, you’ve seen some of the – these large multinationals that maybe a year ago, a move like this would have been totally just something they wouldn’t have considered.

But so, for example, you saw just a few weeks ago that Apple (AAPL), which made 100% of its AirPods in China, is now moving its new line to Vietnam. And I think we’re probably going to see a diversification of supply chains away from China as a result of what’s been happening?

PT: Yes, absolutely. And that’s a trend that was already in place before COVID. But now it’s just accelerating.

JL: That’s accelerating?

PT: Yes. And these other countries are basically providing a lot of incentive for companies to move into their markets. So companies really have like India, for example, providing all kinds of tax incentives. And you see some semiconductor companies in Taiwan moving over there and their production there instead of being in China.

So, yes, I think a lot of these freer markets in not only Asia, but even markets like Mexico with its proximity to the United States can benefit from the pretty much inevitable diversification of supply chains out of China that’s going to happen.

JL: Yes, makes a lot of sense. All right. So I want to turn back to your fund, FRDM, for a bit. Just – we’ve had the kind of negative focus on which company – which countries and companies domiciled in them are not included in the fund. But to speak a little more about a couple of the holdings of the Freedom 100 Index that you’re particularly bullish on right now. What are a few of those?

PT: Yes. So from a Freedom perspective, Taiwan and South Korea have really been the kind of shining stars for Freedom in their markets. They’ve been transparent and fast acting and just very helpful in their response to the pandemic. But also, we’ve had data coming out of them that’s been good, or by good I mean, reliable. They’ve…

JL: Clean?

PT: …yes, clean. They’ve provided PPE and math and other equipment, especially Taiwan to the world. And by the way, we saw China kind of providing some PPE as well. But it’s more like a sale situation or diplomacy situation, where they’re demanding public gratefulness from the countries that were receiving it and then half of the stuff was completely unusable and defective. So…

JL: That’s going to say, yes. I don’t think it’s noted on their masks, which apparently are only about 50% as reliable as similar ones made in other countries?

PT: Yes. So I think Taiwan and South Korea being in proximity with China, they – Taiwan basically did the opposite of what China told them to do. And they fared very well in a COVID. South Korea did not fare as well, but they were completely transparent. These markets have been beat up in their stock markets a lot more than China. And so they were a little bit, I think, and still are a little bit undervalued, or oversold, if you compare it with the Chinese market.

Of course, we do see that in China, they did – do some things that Taiwan and South Korea didn’t do such as ban short selling for a while ban, institutional selling for a while, and so forth. So I don’t think that, that type of measures – those types of measures are sustainable. So you can see in a recovery, you want to be in kind of the freer markets that probably were hit harder during the drawdown and in the process of becoming better bargains.

Other parts of Asia, Indonesia has a huge demographic advantage. So when you talk about supply chains moving out of China, Indonesia can be a beneficiary as well. Mexico, we mentioned. In the frontier space, Vietnam has been and will continue to be a beneficiary.

JL: And then are there specific companies, let’s say, at the top of the index that you think are particularly poised to take advantage of the current global economic drawdown and then subsequent recovery that we’re hopefully in the early stages of?

PT: Yes. So we have a company that’s in the top holdings of the index that’s called CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF) (OTCPK:OTGLY). And it’s in Poland, it’s a Polish gaming company. So by – Esports, so it’s a video game.

JL: Okay.

PT: So not gambling, just to be clear. So, which those companies are doing great now, too. But no, Esports. So this company basically creates video games. And they – the chart, if you look at the CD Projekt chart versus like Amazon (AMZN), it basically dwarfs Amazon. And so it makes Amazon look like a treasury.

So that company, they have a lot of exciting projects that were coming out and are still set to come out. But the pandemic has basically given another boost to these types of video games and home entertainment have been…

JL: Yes.

PT: …getting a big kind of a tailwind. So that – the CD Projekt in Poland is one of those kind of fun exciting holdings in the index.

JL: Nice. And it does sound like they will stand to benefit increasingly from a work from home type of economy, so it’s great. Anyway, Perth, there has been really, really awesome very engaging conversation. I think, we covered a lot of ground. We probably dodged real bullet by not recording on Zoom here. Hopefully, we won’t get wind of it and kick us off your platform anyway.

PT: Are you in – is Seeking Alpha in China?

JL: No.

PT: Okay.

JL: I mean, I don’t know. I honestly don’t know if it’s possible to open the site in China. I’m sure it’s not possible to open it in a couple of countries like places like North Korea, because I know they have a whitelist kind of system on the Internet there.

So my friend who went to visit there, because he was curious told me that the whole country only has about 25,000 websites that are legal in it, because they have to approve them. I don’t think China quite has that. I think everything is allowed, but they ban things in a very kind of aggressive. I mean, you would know more about that than me. I don’t know how is it working?

PT: Yes, I actually don’t know if they have Seeking Alpha there. I could find out though. I’ll let you know.

JL: Are they allowed to Seeking Alpha? Because it doesn’t sound like banning short selling is a great way to seek Alpha...

PT: Right. No, I think reading about Seeking Alpha is fine. I’m sure they have something. I mean, they…

JL: Yes.

PT: …if they don’t have Seeking Alpha, I’m sure they have something equivalent.

JL: Yes.

PT: …something similar, yes. As long as they don’t have me on or similar…

JL: nice.

PT: Yes, I think, they’ll be okay. But yes, I can find that out for you. I’m sure they have, yes. They definitely have some discussion about investing, because the Luckin video was out. So…

JL: Yes.

PT: Yes.

JL: That makes sense. So where – if for listeners that want to research FRDM or some of the other things you’re putting out, where’s the best place for people to go and do that?

PT: Yes. So the website is probably the best place to go, lifeandlibertyindexes.com. So we’re the index provider to the ETF and also the ETF sponsor. You can link to the ETF site from there. ETF site is freedometfs.com.

JL: Sure. And a lot of good stuff on there also. And then, of course, social media, you are super active and a real dynamo on Twitter.

PT: I’ve been actually less active since COVID, because it’s so hectic now with everyone here.

JL: Yes.

PT: So – but yes, I’m on Twitter and LinkedIn.

JL: Yes, nice. Anyway, I recommend following you on Twitter, in particular, for people that do the Twitter thing.

PT: And by the way, there’s a couple of articles that have been written by just different – various people on Seeking Alpha about the fund. So you can also search FRDM on Seeking Alpha or Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF, and probably find some good articles there, because there have been some articles written about it.

JL: Oh, yes, totally. No, no, that’s – that is true. Yes, people should go check out the home page on Seeking Alpha. There has been some great content on there and…

PT: Yes.

JL: …we are always adding more data and analytics, too. So…

PT: Yes.

JL: …that’s all on Seeking Alpha at that home page. Anyway, Perth, I want to thank you for being so generous with your time here. Wish you continued luck with the fund and health and sanity to weather this crazy period.

PT: You too. My pleasure. Thanks for having me.

JL: Yes, thanks. For disclosures, Perth Tolle, is long FRDM. I’m long VNM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRDM, VNM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Perth Tolle is long FRDM. Jonathan Liss is long VNM.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.